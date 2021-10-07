East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 2206 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online for ECR RRC Jobs @rrcecr.gov.in

East Central Railway (ECR), Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Patna has published a notification for 2206 Apprentices Posts. Check Important Dates, Selection Process, Vacancy Details, Educational Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details.

East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: East Central Railway (ECR) of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Patna is hiring more than 2000 Apprentices for various Divisions and Units. If you are interested to work for Indian Railways then you can register and apply yourself on ECR Official website - rrcecr.gov.in.

A total of 2206 vacancies shall be filled for Danapur Division, Dhanbad Division, Plant Depot/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Samastipur Division, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division, Carriage & Wagon Repair Workshop/ Harnaut, Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur and Sonpur Division.

More details on East Central Railway Recruitment such as vacancy details, important dates, age limit, selection process, application process and other details below:

East Central Apprentice Notification Download

East Central Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates:

Opening Date and time of online application: 06 October 2021 11:00 AM

Closing date and time of online application: 05 November 2021 06.00 PM

East Central Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2206 Posts

Danapur Division - 675

Dhanbad Division - 156

Plant Depot/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya - 135

Samastipur Division - 81

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division - 892

Carriage & Wagon Repair Workshop/ Harnaut -110

Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur - 110

Sonpur Division - 47

East Central Railway Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

10th class passed or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from a government recognized Board National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. 8th class passed from a recognized School and the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

East Central Railway Apprentice Age Limit:

15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per govt norms)

East Central Railway Apprentice Selection Criteria

Selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

How to apply for East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 06 October 2021 to 05 November 2021.

East Central Railway Apprentice Application Fee:

Rs.100/-