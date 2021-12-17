East Coast Railway Recruitment 2021-22 for Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist and other posts

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: East Coast Railway (ECR) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the last date. Eligible and Willing candidates may send the scanned copy of their application along with scanned copies of their Certificates/Work experience certificates (if any)/Testimonials on email id cms_sdp@sbp.railnet.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission: 31 March 2022

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendent - 4 Posts

Pharmacist - 2 Posts

Hospital Attendant - 4 Posts

House Keeping Assistant - 4 Posts

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Pharmacist - 10+ 2 Science or its equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized Institution and registered as Pharmacist or Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act. 1948.

House Keeping Assistant, Hospital Attendant - Matriculation or SSC or its equivalent.

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Nursing Superintendent - 20 to 40 years

Pharmacist - 20 to 35 years

Hospital Attendant, House Keeping Assistant - 18 to 33 years

Download East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Salary

Nursing Superintendent - Rs. 44900/- + other allowances admissible.

Pharmacist - Rs. 29200/- + other allowances admissible.

Hospital Attendant, House Keeping Assistant - Rs. 18000/- + other allowances admissible.

How to apply for East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022