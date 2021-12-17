Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2021-22 for Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist and other posts

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2021-22 Notification released on eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in. Check application process, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 17, 2021 14:13 IST
East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: East Coast Railway (ECR) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the last date. Eligible and Willing candidates may send the scanned copy of their application along with scanned copies of their Certificates/Work experience certificates (if any)/Testimonials on email id cms_sdp@sbp.railnet.gov.in.

Important Dates:

  • Last date of application submission: 31 March 2022

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Nursing Superintendent - 4 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 2 Posts
  • Hospital Attendant - 4 Posts
  • House Keeping Assistant - 4 Posts

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).
  • Pharmacist - 10+ 2 Science or its equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized Institution and registered as Pharmacist or Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act. 1948.
  • House Keeping Assistant, Hospital Attendant - Matriculation or SSC or its equivalent.

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

  • Nursing Superintendent - 20 to 40 years
  • Pharmacist - 20 to 35 years
  • Hospital Attendant, House Keeping Assistant - 18 to 33 years

Download East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Nursing Superintendent - Rs. 44900/- + other allowances admissible.
  • Pharmacist -  Rs. 29200/- + other allowances admissible.
  • Hospital Attendant, House Keeping Assistant - Rs. 18000/- + other allowances admissible.

How to apply for East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit a scanned copy of their application along with scanned copies of their Certificates/Work experience certificates (if any)/Testimonials on email id cms_sdp@sbp.railnet.gov.in.

Job Summary
NotificationEast Coast Railway Recruitment 2021-22 for Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist and other posts
Notification Date17 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission28 Feb, 2022
CitySambalpur
StateOrissa
CountryIndia
Organization East Coast Railway
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
