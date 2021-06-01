Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) Recruitment 2021 for 1086 Security Guard Posts
Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) Recruitment 2021: Eastern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has invited application for the post of Security Guard(T) from the existing employees of the organisation. Male candidates can apply for the post ECL Recruitment 2021 on or before 15 June 2021.
The selected employees will be deployed as Security Guard (Trainee) for a period of six months in their existing grade & scale of pay. The selected employees will be required to undergo Basic Security Training within this period of six months which will be arranged by the HOD (Security), ECL Hq. After successful completion of six months training period & the Basic Security Training, they will be placed in T & S Gr.- “G” as Security Guard.
Notification Details
Notification Number - ECL/CMD/C-6/Rectt/21/115
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 15 June 2021
Eastern Coalfields Limited Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 1086
Unreserved - 842
SC - 163
ST - 81
Eligibility Criteria for Eastern Coalfields Limited Security Guard Posts
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must be VII standard passed.
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for Eastern Coalfields Limited Security Guard Recruitment 2021 ?
The application has to be made to the respective Area GMs or HODs of the Establishments/ Workshops and in the case of Hq. to Sr. Manager (P/Estb), Personnel Dept.,ECL, Sanctori.