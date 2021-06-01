Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) Recruitment 2021 for 1086 Security Guard Posts

Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) Recruitment 2021: Eastern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has invited application for the post of Security Guard(T) from the existing employees of the organisation. Male candidates can apply for the post ECL Recruitment 2021 on or before 15 June 2021.

The selected employees will be deployed as Security Guard (Trainee) for a period of six months in their existing grade & scale of pay. The selected employees will be required to undergo Basic Security Training within this period of six months which will be arranged by the HOD (Security), ECL Hq. After successful completion of six months training period & the Basic Security Training, they will be placed in T & S Gr.- “G” as Security Guard.

Notification

Notification Details

Notification Number - ECL/CMD/C-6/Rectt/21/115

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 15 June 2021

Eastern Coalfields Limited Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1086

Unreserved - 842

SC - 163

ST - 81

Eligibility Criteria for Eastern Coalfields Limited Security Guard Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must be VII standard passed.

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Eastern Coalfields Limited Security Guard Recruitment 2021 ?

The application has to be made to the respective Area GMs or HODs of the Establishments/ Workshops and in the case of Hq. to Sr. Manager (P/Estb), Personnel Dept.,ECL, Sanctori.