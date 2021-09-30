Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 3366 Apprentice Posts, Download RRCER Notification @er.indianrailways.gov.in

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice engagement/training as Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992, as amended from time to time, in Workshops and Divisions of Eastern Railway. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 November 2021 till 6 PM.

A total of 3366 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts online mode. Selection will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Date of publication of notification on the website: 01 October 2021

Opening Date and time of online application: 04 October 2021 10.00 AM

Closing date and time of online application: 03 November 2021 06.00 PM

Probable date of display of the list of selected candidates: 18 November 2021

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Howrah Division - 659 Posts

Sealdah Division - 1123 Posts

Asansol Division - 412 Posts

Malda Division - 100 Posts

Kanchanpara Divison - 190 Posts

Liluah Division - 204 Posts

Jamalpur Division - 678 Posts

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from a government recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. However, for the following Trades, the minimum educational qualification is 8th class pass from a recognized School and the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Welder (Gas and Electric) Sheet Metal Worker Lineman Wireman Carpenter Painter (General)

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per govt norms)

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates who apply against the notification.

Download Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 3 November 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Application Fee (non-refundable) is Rs.100/- (Rupees One hundred) only. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates).