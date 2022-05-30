Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

ECGC PO Cut Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Marks

ECGC PO Cut Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years Marks. ECGC PO 2022 Exam conducted on 29th May for filling up 75 Probationary Officer vacancies in ECGC Ltd.

Updated: May 30, 2022 17:35 IST
ECGC PO Cut Off 2022 Expected and Previous Years Marks
ECGC PO Cut Off 2022 Expected and Previous Years Marks

ECGC PO Cut Off 2022: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC)) successfully conducted the ECGC PO 2022 Written Exam for eligible Indian candidates on 29th May 2022. ECGC Ltd. aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies of Probationary Officer posts in the cadre of Executive Officers in ECGC Ltd. 

Eligible candidates ECGC PO will undergo the selection process that includes an online Written Exam followed by an Interview on the basis of their performance in the Written Exam. Candidates who will be shortlisted in the online examination will be called to Mumbai and /or other centers for an interview to be conducted by the in-house panel of the Company.

In this article, we have shared ECGC PO Cut Off 2022 Expected and Previous Years’ Marks (Section & Category-wise).

ECGC PO Result 2022

The ECGC PO Result 2022 for the Written Exam is scheduled to be released between 15th to 19th June 2022.

ECGC PO Interview 2022

Candidates who will be shortlisted in the online examination will be called to Mumbai and /or other centers for an interview in .July /August 2022 (Tentative). The interview will be conducted by the in-house panel of the Company.

ECGC PO 2022 Exam Pattern

ECGC PO 2022 Written Exam will include an Objective Test (Multiple Choice Questions) and Descriptive Paper (Test of English Language). The Objective Test will include sections: Reasoning Ability, English Language, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude for a total of 200 Marks and 2 hours 20 Minutes (140 Minutes). While the Descriptive Paper will include Essay Writing and Precis Writing for a total of 40 Marks and 40 Minutes.

(i) Objective Test- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Name of the Tests

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

40

40

30 minutes

Computer Knowledge

20

20

10 minutes

General Awareness

40

40

20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

40 minutes

Total

200

200

140 minutes

(ii) Descriptive Paper (Test of English Language)

Name of Test

No. of questions

Marks

Time allotted

Essay Writing

One out of two given options

20

40 minutes for both questions together

Precis Writing

One out of two given options

20

ECGC PO 2022 Expected Cut Off

Expected Cut Off Marks for Objective Test

Category

Reasoning Ability

English Language

Computer Knowledge

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

General

16.75

11.50

10.50

10.25

17.75

OBC

12.00

7.50

7.75

8.25

12.50

SC

12.00

7.50

7.75

8.25

12.50

ST

12.00

7.50

7.75

8.25

12.50

VI

12.00

7.50

7.75

8.25

12.50

OC

12.00

7.50

7.75

8.25

12.50

Expected Cut Off Marks for Descriptive Paper and Overall Cut Off

Category

Descriptive Paper

Overall Cut Off of written exam

General

24.25

171

OBC

22.75

149.75

SC

22.75

146

ST

22.75

130

VI

22.75

144

OC

22.75

144

ECGC PO 2022 Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

ECGC PO Cut Off 2021

Name of The Section

ECGC PO Category wise Cut Off

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

UR

English Language

13.75

9.25

9.25

9.25

13.75

Computer Knowledge

8.75

6.75

6.75

6.75

8.75

General Awareness

4

2.25

2.25

2.25

4

Quantitative Aptitude

12.5

8

8

8

12.5

Reasoning

11

6.75

6.75

6.75

11

Descriptive

21.75

20

20

20

21.75

The Cut Off for ECGC PO 2021 includes the descriptive paper of 40 marks.

ECGC PO Overall Cut Off (Out of 240)

Category

Cut off

EWS

138.5

OBC

139.5

SC

134.75

ST

126.5

UR

147.25

ECGC PO Cut Off 2018

Category

Reasoning Ability

English Language

Computer Knowledge

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

General

14.75

9.50

8.50

9.25

15.75

OBC

10.00

5.50

6.75

6.25

10.50

SC

10.00

5.50

6.75

6.25

10.50

ST

10.00

5.50

6.75

6.25

10.50

VI

10.00

5.50

6.75

6.25

10.50

OC

10.00

5.50

6.75

6.25

10.50

 

Category

Descriptive Paper

Overall Cut Off for written exam

General

22.25

169

OBC

20.75

147.75

SC

20.75

144

ST

20.75

128

VI

20.75

143.09

OC

20.75

143.09

Also Read: ECGC PO 2022: Eligibility, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.