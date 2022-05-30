ECGC PO Cut Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Marks

ECGC PO Cut Off 2022: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC)) successfully conducted the ECGC PO 2022 Written Exam for eligible Indian candidates on 29th May 2022. ECGC Ltd. aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies of Probationary Officer posts in the cadre of Executive Officers in ECGC Ltd.
Eligible candidates ECGC PO will undergo the selection process that includes an online Written Exam followed by an Interview on the basis of their performance in the Written Exam. Candidates who will be shortlisted in the online examination will be called to Mumbai and /or other centers for an interview to be conducted by the in-house panel of the Company.
In this article, we have shared ECGC PO Cut Off 2022 Expected and Previous Years’ Marks (Section & Category-wise).
ECGC PO Result 2022
The ECGC PO Result 2022 for the Written Exam is scheduled to be released between 15th to 19th June 2022.
ECGC PO Interview 2022
Candidates who will be shortlisted in the online examination will be called to Mumbai and /or other centers for an interview in .July /August 2022 (Tentative). The interview will be conducted by the in-house panel of the Company.
ECGC PO 2022 Exam Pattern
ECGC PO 2022 Written Exam will include an Objective Test (Multiple Choice Questions) and Descriptive Paper (Test of English Language). The Objective Test will include sections: Reasoning Ability, English Language, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude for a total of 200 Marks and 2 hours 20 Minutes (140 Minutes). While the Descriptive Paper will include Essay Writing and Precis Writing for a total of 40 Marks and 40 Minutes.
(i) Objective Test- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Name of the Tests
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
English Language
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Computer Knowledge
|
20
|
20
|
10 minutes
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
20 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
140 minutes
(ii) Descriptive Paper (Test of English Language)
|
Name of Test
|
No. of questions
|
Marks
|
Time allotted
|
Essay Writing
|
One out of two given options
|
20
|
40 minutes for both questions together
|
Precis Writing
|
One out of two given options
|
20
ECGC PO 2022 Expected Cut Off
Expected Cut Off Marks for Objective Test
|
Category
|
Reasoning Ability
|
English Language
|
Computer Knowledge
|
General Awareness
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
General
|
16.75
|
11.50
|
10.50
|
10.25
|
17.75
|
OBC
|
12.00
|
7.50
|
7.75
|
8.25
|
12.50
|
SC
|
12.00
|
7.50
|
7.75
|
8.25
|
12.50
|
ST
|
12.00
|
7.50
|
7.75
|
8.25
|
12.50
|
VI
|
12.00
|
7.50
|
7.75
|
8.25
|
12.50
|
OC
|
12.00
|
7.50
|
7.75
|
8.25
|
12.50
Expected Cut Off Marks for Descriptive Paper and Overall Cut Off
|
Category
|
Descriptive Paper
|
Overall Cut Off of written exam
|
General
|
24.25
|
171
|
OBC
|
22.75
|
149.75
|
SC
|
22.75
|
146
|
ST
|
22.75
|
130
|
VI
|
22.75
|
144
|
OC
|
22.75
|
144
ECGC PO 2022 Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks
ECGC PO Cut Off 2021
|
Name of The Section
|
ECGC PO Category wise Cut Off
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
UR
|
English Language
|
13.75
|
9.25
|
9.25
|
9.25
|
13.75
|
Computer Knowledge
|
8.75
|
6.75
|
6.75
|
6.75
|
8.75
|
General Awareness
|
4
|
2.25
|
2.25
|
2.25
|
4
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
12.5
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
12.5
|
Reasoning
|
11
|
6.75
|
6.75
|
6.75
|
11
|
Descriptive
|
21.75
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
21.75
The Cut Off for ECGC PO 2021 includes the descriptive paper of 40 marks.
|
ECGC PO Overall Cut Off (Out of 240)
|
Category
|
Cut off
|
EWS
|
138.5
|
OBC
|
139.5
|
SC
|
134.75
|
ST
|
126.5
|
UR
|
147.25
ECGC PO Cut Off 2018
|
Category
|
Reasoning Ability
|
English Language
|
Computer Knowledge
|
General Awareness
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
General
|
14.75
|
9.50
|
8.50
|
9.25
|
15.75
|
OBC
|
10.00
|
5.50
|
6.75
|
6.25
|
10.50
|
SC
|
10.00
|
5.50
|
6.75
|
6.25
|
10.50
|
ST
|
10.00
|
5.50
|
6.75
|
6.25
|
10.50
|
VI
|
10.00
|
5.50
|
6.75
|
6.25
|
10.50
|
OC
|
10.00
|
5.50
|
6.75
|
6.25
|
10.50
|
Category
|
Descriptive Paper
|
Overall Cut Off for written exam
|
General
|
22.25
|
169
|
OBC
|
20.75
|
147.75
|
SC
|
20.75
|
144
|
ST
|
20.75
|
128
|
VI
|
20.75
|
143.09
|
OC
|
20.75
|
143.09
