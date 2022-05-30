ECGC PO Cut Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years Marks. ECGC PO 2022 Exam conducted on 29th May for filling up 75 Probationary Officer vacancies in ECGC Ltd.

ECGC PO Cut Off 2022: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC)) successfully conducted the ECGC PO 2022 Written Exam for eligible Indian candidates on 29th May 2022. ECGC Ltd. aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies of Probationary Officer posts in the cadre of Executive Officers in ECGC Ltd.

Eligible candidates ECGC PO will undergo the selection process that includes an online Written Exam followed by an Interview on the basis of their performance in the Written Exam. Candidates who will be shortlisted in the online examination will be called to Mumbai and /or other centers for an interview to be conducted by the in-house panel of the Company.

In this article, we have shared ECGC PO Cut Off 2022 Expected and Previous Years’ Marks (Section & Category-wise).

ECGC PO Result 2022

The ECGC PO Result 2022 for the Written Exam is scheduled to be released between 15th to 19th June 2022.

ECGC PO Interview 2022

Candidates who will be shortlisted in the online examination will be called to Mumbai and /or other centers for an interview in .July /August 2022 (Tentative). The interview will be conducted by the in-house panel of the Company.

ECGC PO 2022 Exam Pattern

ECGC PO 2022 Written Exam will include an Objective Test (Multiple Choice Questions) and Descriptive Paper (Test of English Language). The Objective Test will include sections: Reasoning Ability, English Language, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude for a total of 200 Marks and 2 hours 20 Minutes (140 Minutes). While the Descriptive Paper will include Essay Writing and Precis Writing for a total of 40 Marks and 40 Minutes.

(i) Objective Test- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Name of the Tests No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 50 50 40 minutes English Language 40 40 30 minutes Computer Knowledge 20 20 10 minutes General Awareness 40 40 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes Total 200 200 140 minutes

(ii) Descriptive Paper (Test of English Language)

Name of Test No. of questions Marks Time allotted Essay Writing One out of two given options 20 40 minutes for both questions together Precis Writing One out of two given options 20

ECGC PO 2022 Expected Cut Off

Expected Cut Off Marks for Objective Test

Category Reasoning Ability English Language Computer Knowledge General Awareness Quantitative Aptitude General 16.75 11.50 10.50 10.25 17.75 OBC 12.00 7.50 7.75 8.25 12.50 SC 12.00 7.50 7.75 8.25 12.50 ST 12.00 7.50 7.75 8.25 12.50 VI 12.00 7.50 7.75 8.25 12.50 OC 12.00 7.50 7.75 8.25 12.50

Expected Cut Off Marks for Descriptive Paper and Overall Cut Off

Category Descriptive Paper Overall Cut Off of written exam General 24.25 171 OBC 22.75 149.75 SC 22.75 146 ST 22.75 130 VI 22.75 144 OC 22.75 144

ECGC PO 2022 Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

ECGC PO Cut Off 2021

Name of The Section ECGC PO Category wise Cut Off EWS OBC SC ST UR English Language 13.75 9.25 9.25 9.25 13.75 Computer Knowledge 8.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 8.75 General Awareness 4 2.25 2.25 2.25 4 Quantitative Aptitude 12.5 8 8 8 12.5 Reasoning 11 6.75 6.75 6.75 11 Descriptive 21.75 20 20 20 21.75

The Cut Off for ECGC PO 2021 includes the descriptive paper of 40 marks.

ECGC PO Overall Cut Off (Out of 240) Category Cut off EWS 138.5 OBC 139.5 SC 134.75 ST 126.5 UR 147.25

ECGC PO Cut Off 2018

Category Reasoning Ability English Language Computer Knowledge General Awareness Quantitative Aptitude General 14.75 9.50 8.50 9.25 15.75 OBC 10.00 5.50 6.75 6.25 10.50 SC 10.00 5.50 6.75 6.25 10.50 ST 10.00 5.50 6.75 6.25 10.50 VI 10.00 5.50 6.75 6.25 10.50 OC 10.00 5.50 6.75 6.25 10.50

Category Descriptive Paper Overall Cut Off for written exam General 22.25 169 OBC 20.75 147.75 SC 20.75 144 ST 20.75 128 VI 20.75 143.09 OC 20.75 143.09

