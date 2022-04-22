ECIL Recruitment 2022 for Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Posts @ecil.co.in, Stipend Rs. 54880

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL) is hiring for 40 Graduate Engineer Trainees (GET) Posts. Candidates can check Vacancy Details, Salary, Qualification, Age Limit Here.

Created On: Apr 22, 2022 18:27 IST
ECIL Recruitment 2022: Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET). ECIL GET Recruitment shall be done on the basis of GATE 2022 Scores. The online application link is available from 23 April 2022. The last date of submitting an application is 14 May 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 23 April 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 14 May 2022

ECIL GET Vacancy Details

Discipline Vacancy
ECE 21
Mechanical 10
CSE 9
Total 40

ECIL GET Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • B.E/B.Tech from a university/institute recognized by AICTE or the Government of India in the discipline of ECE, Mechnical and CSE. 
  • Candidates should score minimum 65% marks in degree.

Age Limit:

25 years

How to Apply for ECIL GET Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply on ECIL website from 23 April to 14 May 2022 up to 2 PM.

ECIL GET Notification has been published a notification in the employment newspaper dated 23 April 2022. The detailed notification shall be available soon on the official website of ECIL/

