ECIL Recruitment 2020-21: Apply Online for Managerial Posts @ecil.co.in

ECIL Recruitment 2020-21: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for the post of Senior Deputy General Manager (Technical), Deputy General Manager Corporate Communication (CC), Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager Corporate Purchase, Senior Manager, Personnel Officer and Accounts Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Electronics Corporation of India Limited Recruitment 2020 through official website www.ecil.co.in from 09 December to 31 December 2020.

Important Dates

Start Date for Online submission of Application: 09 December 2020

Last Date for Online submission of Application: 31 December 2020

ECIL Vacancy Details

Senior Deputy General Manager (Technical) - 4 Posts

Senior Deputy General Manager – (HR) - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager Corporate Communication (CC) - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (HR) - 2 Posts

Deputy General Manager Finance - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager Corporate Purchase (CP) - 1 Post

Senior Manager - Finance - 2 Posts

Senior Manager - Law - 1 Post

Personnel Officer - 1 Post

Accounts Officer - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Managerial Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior Deputy General Manager (Technical) - The applicant should be a first class Engineering Graduate in Electrical / Electronics /Tele-Communication / Computer Engineering from a recognized University/Institute. PG Degree in the above Engineering Disciplines/MBA/PG Diploma in Management will be preferred.Minimum 20 years post-qualification experience in large reputed Engineering/ Manufacturing/ Production/ Aerospace/Nucle ar/Defence establishment

Senior Deputy General Manager – (HR) - The applicant should be a first class Post Graduate in HR/IR/PM/Social Work or first-class fulltime Diploma (Two years) in HR/IR/PM or a first-class MBA with HR specialization from a recognized University / Institute. Degree in Law will be preferred. Minimum 20 years post-qualification experience in the area of HR/P&A in large reputed organization

Deputy General Manager Corporate Communication (CC) - The candidate should be a first class Post Graduate in Public Relations/ Journalism/Mass Communication Minimum 17 years post-qualification experience in large reputed organization in the area of Corporate Communication/ PR

Deputy General Manager Corporate Communication (HR) - The applicant should be a first class Post Graduate in HR/ IR/ PM/ Social Work or first class fulltime Diploma (Two years) in HR/IR/PM or a first class MBA with HR specialization from a recognized University/ Institute. Degree in Law will be preferred Minimum 17 years post-qualification experience in the area of HR/P&A in large reputed organization.

Deputy General Manager Finance - The candidate should be a qualified CA/ICWA/CMA. Minimum 17 years post-qualification experience in the area of costing in large reputed organization will be preferred.

Deputy General Manager Corporate Purchase (CP) - The applicant should be a first-class Engineering Graduate from a recognized University / Institute. OR The applicant should be a first class Graduate from a recognized University / Institute with a PG Diploma in Materials Management from reputed University/Institution PG Degree in Material Management will be preferred. Minimum 17 years post-qualification experience in large reputed Engineering/ Manufacturing/ Production/ Aerospace/Nucle ar/Defence establishment.

Senior Manager - Finance - The candidate should be a qualified CA/ICWA/CMA. Minimum 14 years post-qualification experience in the area of costing in large reputed organization will be preferred.

Senior Manager - Law - The candidate should be a First Class Post Graduate in Law Minimum 14 years post-qualification experience in large reputed organization/ Law Firms/ High Court.

Personnel Officer - Post Graduate in HR/IR/PM or first class Diploma (Two years) fulltime in HR/IR/PM from reputed Institution or a first class MBA with HR specialization from a reputed Institution. Degree in Law will be preferred. Minimum 3 years post-qualification experience in the area of HR/P&A in large reputed organization.

Accounts Officer - Should be a qualified CA/ICWA/CMA Candidates having experience in the area of Costing will be preferred

Selection Process for ECIL Managerial Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Personal Interview

How to Apply for ECIL Managerial Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can register for ECIL Recruitment 2020 on http://careers.ecil.co.in” on or before on or before 31 December 2020. They are also required to send the hard copy of application (write Advertisement No. 31/2020, post number and system generated application number on the top of the envelope) along with enclosures to: ADDITIONAL GENERAL MANAGER & IN-CHARGE, HR PERSONNEL GROUP, ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE, ELECTRONICS CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED, ECIL (POST), HYDERABAD – 500 062, TELANGANA on or before 11 January 2021.

