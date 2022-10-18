EdCIL Recruitment 2022 For Assistant Manager & Other Posts: Pay Scale Rs 40000-140000, Check Eligibility

EdCIL (India) has invited online application for the 11 Manager posts on its official website. Check EdCIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

EdCIL Recruitment 2022
EdCIL Manager Recruitment 2022: EdCIL (India) Limited under the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India has published notification in the Employment News (15-21 October)2022  for the various posts including  General Manager (Projects), Deputy General Manager (Digital Education Systems), Deputy General Manager (Projects), Assistant Manager (DES) and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before  29 October 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including BE / B.Tech/MBA / PG Diploma/Master’s Degree in Journalism / Mass Communication / Public Relations /
Media/Bachelor’s Degree in Law with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 

Notification Details EdCIL Manager Recruitment 2022:
Advtg No:  HR / RECTT. / ADVT. / 2022/01)

Important Date EdCIL Manager Recruitment 2022:
Last Date for Submission of Application:29 October 2022

Vacancy Details EdCIL Manager Recruitment 2022:
General Manager (Projects)-01
 Deputy General Manager (Digital Education Systems)-01
 Deputy General Manager (Projects)-01
Assistant Manager (DES)-02
 Assistant Manager (Human Resource)-01
 Assistant Manager (Overseas Education Service)-01
 Assistant Manager (Corporate Communication)-01
 Assistant Manager (Social Media)-01
Assistant Manager (Legal)-01
 Assistant Manager (Finance)-01

Eligibility Criteria EdCIL Manager Recruitment 2022:
Educational Qualification 
General Manager (Projects)-BE / B.Tech (Information Technology /Computer Science/Electronic & Communication Engineering) or MBA / PG Diploma
 Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility criteria/age limit/experience and others information for the posts. 

Scale of Pay for EdCIL Manager Recruitment 2022:
General Manager (Projects)-IDA Pay Scale Rs. 80000-220000
 Deputy General Manager (Digital Education Systems)-IDA Pay Scale Rs. 70000-200000
 Deputy General Manager (Projects)-IDA Pay Scale Rs. 70000-200000 
Assistant Manager (DES)-IDA Pay Scale Rs. 40000-140000
 Assistant Manager (Human Resource)-IDA Pay Scale Rs. 40000-140000
 Assistant Manager (Overseas Education Service)-IDA Pay Scale Rs. 40000-140000
 Assistant Manager (Corporate Communication)-IDA Pay Scale Rs. 40000-140000
 Assistant Manager (Social Media)-IDA Pay Scale Rs. 40000-140000 
Assistant Manager (Legal)-IDA Pay Scale Rs. 40000-140000
 Assistant Manager (Finance)-IDA Pay Scale Rs. 40000-140000

EdCIL Manager Recruitment 2022: Click Here

How To Apply EdCIL Manager Recruitment 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website  www.edcilindia.co.in on or before 29 October 2022. 

 

