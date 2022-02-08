EIL Recruitment 2022 for Management Trainee (MT) through GATE, Apply @engineersindia.com

EIL Recruitment 2022: Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Delhi has published a short notice for recruitment of Management Trainee through Gate 2022. As per the reports, EIL MT Online Application Process will start on 22 February 2022. Engineering Graduates interested for EIL GATE Recruitment 2022 can submit the application on or before 14 March 2022 on engineersindia.com.
A total of 75 vacancies are available for the Chemical, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Instrumentation disciplines. Candidates will be shortlisted for the selection process on the basis of marks obtained in GATE 2022.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 22 February 2022
- Last Date of Application - 14 March 2022
EIL MT Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 75
Chemical - 06
Mechanical - 35
Civil - 12
Electrical - 13
Instrumentation - 09
Eligibility Criteria for EIL MT Posts
Educational Qualification:
B.E/B.Tech in concerned field
The candidate should have appeared in GATE 2022 Exam in one of the above mentioned disciplines.
How to Apply for EIL GATE Recruitment 2022 ?
Online applications will be invited on EIL website (engineersindia.com) from 22 February to 14 March 2022.