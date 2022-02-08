EIL Recruitment 2022 for Management Trainee (MT) through GATE, Apply @engineersindia.com

Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Delhi has published a short notice for recruitment of Managament Trainee through Gate 2022.e

EIL Recruitment 2022: Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Delhi has published a short notice for recruitment of Management Trainee through Gate 2022. As per the reports, EIL MT Online Application Process will start on 22 February 2022. Engineering Graduates interested for EIL GATE Recruitment 2022 can submit the application on or before 14 March 2022 on engineersindia.com.

A total of 75 vacancies are available for the Chemical, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Instrumentation disciplines. Candidates will be shortlisted for the selection process on the basis of marks obtained in GATE 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 22 February 2022

Last Date of Application - 14 March 2022

EIL MT Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 75

Chemical - 06

Mechanical - 35

Civil - 12

Electrical - 13

Instrumentation - 09

Eligibility Criteria for EIL MT Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.E/B.Tech in concerned field

The candidate should have appeared in GATE 2022 Exam in one of the above mentioned disciplines.

How to Apply for EIL GATE Recruitment 2022 ?

Online applications will be invited on EIL website (engineersindia.com) from 22 February to 14 March 2022.