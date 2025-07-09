EMAT Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics, Download PDF

EMAT Syllabus 2025: IIM Kozhikode conducts the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) exam for admission to the 2-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) for working executives at IIMK Kochi Campus. Candidates aspiring for the upcoming entrance exam must plan an effective strategy based on the latest trends and curriculum. The syllabus is typically divided into subjects such as Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and English Language and Verbal Ability. Identifying the topics important for the exam and practising unlimited questions from every topic is essential. This will help students master basic to advanced-level questions and perform well in the exam. Scroll down to learn more about the EMAT syllabus 2025, exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books to excel.

EMAT Syllabus 2025 Highlights The EMAT 2025 exam typically comprises 60 questions with an exam duration of 1 hour. Understanding the EMAT 2025 syllabus can help candidates prioritise only the key chapters that can be covered in the exam. Check the overview of the entrance test shared below: Particulars Details Conducting Body IIM Kozhikode Exam Name Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) Purpose Admission to Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) Course Duration 2 years Number of Questions 60 Negative Marking No EMAT Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the EMAT Exam Pattern 2025 to understand the paper format, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and the overall marking scheme. It will help candidates align their exam approach with the test requirements and trends.

Check the detailed EMAT Exam Pattern 2025 for admission to EPGP offered at the IIMK Kochi campus shared below. The EMAT entrance exam consists of 60 questions.

The exam duration shall be 1 hour.

There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers in the exam. Subject Number of Questions Exam Duration Quantitative Aptitude 20 Questions 1 hour Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation 20 Questions English Language and Verbal Ability 20 Questions Total 60 questions EMAT Syllabus 2025 PDF Aspirants must download the EMAT Syllabus PDF to focus only on the important topics and subtopics. This can boost their preparation and equip them with the ability to handle the exam pressure. Get the direct link to download the EMAT 2025 syllabus on this page. EMAT Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics

The EMAT syllabus is primarily divided into three subjects: Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, and English Language and Verbal Ability. Aspirants must ensure they cover all the fundamentals and practice endless questions for every topic to excel. Here is the subject-wise EMAT 2025 syllabus shared below for reference purposes: EMAT Syllabus 2025 for Quantitative Aptitude The Quantitative Aptitude section is designed to evaluate candidates' understanding of numerical aptitude and question-solving skills. Given below are a few important topics for the Quantitative Aptitude section: Algebra

Coordinate System

Profit and Loss

Simple and Compound Interest

Inequalities

Sets

Time, Speed, and Distance

Elementary Statistics Central Tendency

Ratios and Proportions, etc

EMAT Syllabus for Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation The Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation section is designed to evaluate candidates' analytical aptitude, logical skills, and problem-solving ability. Here are a few important topics for the LRDI section shared below: Arrangements

Series

Blood Relations

Coding and Decoding

Puzzles

Data Structures

Direction Sense, etc EMAT Syllabus for English Language and Verbal Ability The English Language section is designed to evaluate candidates' grammar, verbal ability and comprehension skills. Let’s discuss below a few important topics for the English Language and Verbal Ability section: Spot the error

Fillers

Fill in the blanks

Proper sequence

Synonyms & Antonyms

Idioms & Phrases

Odd man out

Sentence Correction

Reading Comprehension, etc

How to Cover the EMAT Syllabus 2025? The EMAT preparation requires a smart strategy, top-rated study materials, and immense dedication. Let’s discuss the tips and tricks to excel in the EMAT 2025 exam shared below: Review the EMAT syllabus to determine relevant chapters for preparation.

Choose the best resources to master the basics to advanced topics.

Solve mocks and previous papers to improve speed, efficiency, and accuracy.

Create short notes to quickly revise the vast syllabus. Best Books for EMAT Syllabus 2025 Candidates must use the expert-recommended books to prepare well for the EMAT 2025 exam. This will only help them cover the vast syllabus, but also improve their familiarity with the exam pattern and trends. Here is the list of the best EMAT books for top-notch preparation shared below: