EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023: The National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the official EMRS PGT notification for 2266 Post Graduate Teacher vacancies on the official website. Candidates must be well aware of the EMRS PGT syllabus and exam pattern to understand the question pattern and topics that can be asked in the exam.
Apart from the EMRS PGT syllabus PDF, aspirants should also check the EMRS PGT exam pattern to understand the exam format, topic-wise weightage of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme. As per the previous exam analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the EMRS Post Graduate Teacher exam were moderate. Thus, candidates should check the latest EMRS PGT Syllabus and prepare their strategy accordingly.
In this blog, we have discussed complete details on the EMRS PGT syllabus PDF, including the EMRS PGT exam pattern, strategy, and expert-recommended books here.
EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023
Here is the major overview of the EMRS PGT syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS)
|
Post Name
|
Post Graduate Teacher
|
Vacancies
|
2266
|
Category
|
EMRS PGT Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
EMRS PGT Online Registration 2023
|
June 28 to August 18, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam (OMR Based) and Language Competency Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Written Exam: 130 marks
Language Competency Test: 20 marks
EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023 PDF
Before applying, candidates must download the EMRS PGT syllabus PDF link shared below to get insights into the important topics and strategize accordingly for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the EMRS PGT Syllabus PDF link below:
|
EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023 PDF download
Also Read - EMRS School List
EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Part I to Part IV
The EMRS PGT exam syllabus is divided into five parts, i.e., General Awareness (Part I), Reasoning Ability (Part II), Knowledge of ICT (Part III), Teaching Aptitude (Part IV), and Domain Knowledge (Part V). Check the topic-wise EMRS PGT Syllabus for Part I to Part IV is shared below.
|
EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Awareness
|
General knowledge and Current affairs with special emphasis in the field of education.
National & International Events
Constitution
Books
Polity
Awards
History
Authors
Economics
Geography
Scientific Research
Sports
Art & Culture
Everyday Science
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Puzzles & Seating arrangement
Statement based questions (Verbal. reasoning)
Inequality
Data sufficiency
Direction Test
Assertion and Reason
Blood relations
Sequences and Series
Venn Diagrams, etc.
|
Knowledge of ICT
|
Fundamentals of Computer System
Computer Networks
Cyber Security
Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses
Basics of Operating System
MS Office
Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations
Internet
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
Teaching-Nature
Methods of Teaching
Teaching Aids
Learner's characteristics
Characteristics
Objectives and Basic requirements
Factors affecting teaching
Evaluation Systems, etc.
EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Domain Knowledge
The EMRS PGT syllabus for Domain knowledge is divided into three parts i.e. Subject specific syllabus, Experiential activity-based pedagogy, and case study-based questions, and NEP-2020. Check the topic-wise EMRS PGT syllabus for all the domains below.
|
EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Mathematics
|
Sets
Relations & Functions
Trigonometric Functions
Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
Linear Inequalities
Permutations and Combinations
Binomial Theorem
Sequence and Series
Probability
Statistics
Straight Lines, etc.
|
Physics
|
Units and Measurements
Motion in a Straight Line
Motion in a Plane
Laws of Motion
Work, Energy and Power
Gravitation
Mechanical Properties of Solids
Mechanical Properties of Fluids, etc.
|
Chemistry
|
Basic Concepts of Chemistry
Structure of Atom
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
Chemical Thermodynamics
Equilibrium, etc.
|
Biology
|
The Living World
Biological Classification
Plant Kingdom
Animal Kingdom
Morphology of Flowering Plants
Anatomy of Flowering Plants
Structural Organisation in Animals
Cell-The Unit of Life, etc.
|
Computer Science
|
Computer Systems and Organisation
Computational Thinking and Programming
Society, Law and Ethics
Computational Thinking and Programming – 2
Computer Networks
Database Management, etc.
|
Commerce
|
Accountancy: Introduction to Accounting, Theory Base of Accounting, Recording of Business Transactions, Trial balance and Rectification of Errors, Financial Accounting – II, etc.
Business Studies: Foundation of Business, Evolution and Fundamentals of Business, Forms of Business organizations, Public, Private and Global Enterprises, Business Services, etc.
|
Economics
|
Introduction
Collection, Organisation and Presentation of data
Statistical Tools and Interpretation
Introduction to Microeconomics
Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand
Producer Behaviour and Supply
Forms of Market and Price Determination under Perfect Competition with simple applications.
National Income and Related Aggregates, etc.
|
Geography
|
Geography as a Discipline
The Earth
Landforms
Climate
Water (Oceans)
Life on the Earth
India-Physical Environment
Physiography
Climate, Vegetation and Soil, etc.
|
History
|
Writing and City Life
An Empire across Three Continents
NOMADIC EMPIRES
The Three Orders
Changing Cultural Traditions
Displacing Indigenous People
Paths to Modernization, etc.
|
English
|
Reading
Creative Writing Skills
Grammar
Literature, etc.
|
Hindi
|
संधि
समास
धीर्घ शब्द
पर्यायवाची शब्द
सामान्य असामान्य
अद्यावधिक शब्द, मुहावरे – लोकोक्तियाँ,
अपठित गद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न
|
Marathi
|
PROSE LITERATURE
POETRY LITERATURE
MARATHI LINGUISTICS AND GRAMMAR
|
Odia
|
Odia prose Literature
Odia Poetry Literature
Chronological Development of Odia Language
Functional Odia Grammar
|
Telugu
|
Classical literature
Folk Literature—Introduction-Development-Classification Folk arts, Folk culture and heritage
Modern Literature
Linguistics, etc
|
Sanskrit
|
साहित्य परिचय (गद्य, पद्य एवं नाटक)
संस्कृ त वाडंमय में प्रहतहवम्बित भाितीय दर्शन
काव्यर्ास
भाषा हवज्ञान एवं व्याकिण, etc.
|
Santali
|
Ethnology
Linguistics and Grammar
Indian Literature
Theory of Literature
Folk Literature, etc.
EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Language Competency Test
The EMRS PGT Syllabus for Language Competency Test is divided into two papers i.e. General Hindi and General English. Check the detailed EMRS PGT Language Competency Test syllabus below.
|
EMRS PGT Syllabus for Language Competency Test
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General English
|
Verb
Tenses
Voice
Subject-Verb Agreement
Articles, Comprehension
Fill in the Blanks, Adverb
Error Correction
Sentence Rearrangement
Unseen Passages
Vocabulary
Antonyms/Synonyms
Grammar
Idioms & Phrases
|
General Hindi
|
संधि
समास
धीर्घ शब्द
पर्यायवाची शब्द
सामान्य असामान्य
अद्यावधिक शब्द, मुहावरे – लोकोक्तियाँ,
अपठित गद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न
EMRS PGT Exam Pattern 2023
Aspirants must check the EMRS PGT exam pattern to know the exam structure, question type, and maximum marks of the written exam. Check the EMRS PGT Exam Pattern details below.
- The written exam comprises objective-type questions. It will be conducted in OMR Based (Pen-Paper) mode.
- The medium of the exam will be both in Hindi and English. Further, for the PGT (Third Language) post, the medium of test for Part-V (Domain Knowledge) will be in the concerned third language.
- The EMRS PGT exam is divided into two parts i.e., Written Exam (130 marks) and language Competency Test (20 marks).
- As per the marking scheme, 1 mark is awarded for every correct answer, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks shall be applicable for wrong answers.
|
EMRS PGT Exam Pattern 2023
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-I
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
3 Hours
|
Part-II
|
Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
Part-III
|
Knowledge of ICT
|
10
|
10
|
Part-IV
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
10
|
10
|
Part-V
|
Domain Knowledge:
a)Subject-specific syllabus
b) Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based questions.
c) NEP-2020
|
70+5+5
|
80
|
Total
|
130
|
130
|
Part-VI
|
Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-10 marks each subject). This part is qualifying in nature only with a minimum of 40% marks in each language. Part-I to V of the candidate will not be evaluated if he/she fails to obtain qualifying marks in Part VI.
|
20
|
20
How to Cover EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023
EMRS PGT is one of the most popular examinations in the country. Thousands of candidates participate in this teacher recruitment exam, making it highly competitive. Hence, one should check the EMRS PGT syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Here are the top tricks and tips to ace the EMRS PGT 2023 exam in one attempt.
- Go through the EMRS PGT syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation in order to understand exam requirements.
- Read the highly recommended books to learn basic fundamentals and core topics.
- Practice online mock test series and EMRS PGT previous year's question papers to strengthen the preparation level.
- Prepare short notes for all the important topics and revise them frequently.
EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023: Best Books
Candidates should choose the latest EMRS PGT books to cover all the aspects of the EMRS PGT syllabus and prepare well for the exam. Check the list of best EMRS PGT books for all the sections discussed below:
- General English for all Competitive Examinations by S.C. Gupta
- Samanya Gyan by Manohar Pandey
- General Knowledge of Competitive exams by Disha Experts
- A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S Aggarwal
- Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts
- Advance Maths for General Competitions by Rakesh Yadav