EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

 EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023: National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the official EMRS PGT notification for 2266 Post Graduate Teacher vacancies. Download EMRS PGT Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

EMRS PGT Syllabus PDF Download

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023: The National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the official EMRS PGT notification for 2266 Post Graduate Teacher vacancies on the official website. Candidates must be well aware of the EMRS PGT syllabus and exam pattern to understand the question pattern and topics that can be asked in the exam. 

Apart from the EMRS PGT syllabus PDF, aspirants should also check the EMRS PGT exam pattern to understand the exam format, topic-wise weightage of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme. As per the previous exam analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the EMRS Post Graduate Teacher exam were moderate. Thus, candidates should check the latest EMRS PGT Syllabus and prepare their strategy accordingly.

 

In this blog, we have discussed complete details on the EMRS PGT syllabus PDF, including the EMRS PGT exam pattern, strategy, and expert-recommended books here.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023

Here is the major overview of the EMRS PGT syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS)

Post Name

Post Graduate Teacher

Vacancies

2266

Category

EMRS PGT Syllabus and Exam Pattern

EMRS PGT Online Registration 2023

June 28 to August 18, 2023

Selection Process

Written Exam (OMR Based) and Language Competency Test

Maximum Marks

Written Exam: 130 marks

Language Competency Test: 20 marks

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates must download the EMRS PGT syllabus PDF link shared below to get insights into the important topics and strategize accordingly for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the EMRS PGT Syllabus PDF link below:

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023 PDF download

Download PDF

Also Read - EMRS School List 

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Part I to Part IV

The EMRS PGT exam syllabus is divided into five parts, i.e., General Awareness (Part I), Reasoning Ability (Part II), Knowledge of ICT (Part III), Teaching Aptitude (Part IV), and Domain Knowledge (Part V). Check the topic-wise EMRS PGT Syllabus for Part I to Part IV is shared below.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023

Subject

Topics

General Awareness

General knowledge and Current affairs with special emphasis in the field of education.

National & International Events

Constitution

Books

Polity

Awards

History

Authors

Economics

Geography

Scientific Research

Sports

Art & Culture

Everyday Science

Reasoning Ability

Puzzles & Seating arrangement

Statement based questions (Verbal. reasoning)

Inequality

Data sufficiency

Direction Test

Assertion and Reason

Blood relations

Sequences and Series

Venn Diagrams, etc.

Knowledge of ICT

Fundamentals of Computer System

Computer Networks

Cyber Security

Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses

Basics of Operating System

MS Office

Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations

Internet

Teaching Aptitude

Teaching-Nature

Methods of Teaching

Teaching Aids

Learner's characteristics

Characteristics

Objectives and Basic requirements

Factors affecting teaching

Evaluation Systems, etc.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Domain Knowledge

The EMRS PGT syllabus for Domain knowledge is divided into three parts i.e. Subject specific syllabus, Experiential activity-based pedagogy, and case study-based questions, and NEP-2020. Check the topic-wise EMRS PGT syllabus for all the domains below.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023

Subject

Topics

Mathematics

Sets

Relations & Functions

Trigonometric Functions

Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

Linear Inequalities

Permutations and Combinations

Binomial Theorem

Sequence and Series

Probability

Statistics

Straight Lines, etc.

Physics

Units and Measurements

Motion in a Straight Line

Motion in a Plane

Laws of Motion

Work, Energy and Power

Gravitation

Mechanical Properties of Solids

Mechanical Properties of Fluids, etc.

Chemistry

Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Structure of Atom

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Chemical Thermodynamics

Equilibrium, etc.

Biology

The Living World

Biological Classification

Plant Kingdom

Animal Kingdom

Morphology of Flowering Plants

Anatomy of Flowering Plants

Structural Organisation in Animals

Cell-The Unit of Life, etc.

Computer Science

Computer Systems and Organisation

Computational Thinking and Programming

Society, Law and Ethics

Computational Thinking and Programming – 2

Computer Networks

Database Management, etc.

Commerce

Accountancy: Introduction to Accounting, Theory Base of Accounting, Recording of Business Transactions, Trial balance and Rectification of Errors, Financial Accounting – II, etc.

Business Studies: Foundation of Business, Evolution and Fundamentals of Business, Forms of Business organizations, Public, Private and Global Enterprises, Business Services, etc.

Economics

Introduction

Collection, Organisation and Presentation of data 

Statistical Tools and Interpretation

Introduction to Microeconomics

Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand

Producer Behaviour and Supply

Forms of Market and Price Determination under Perfect Competition with simple applications.

National Income and Related Aggregates, etc.

Geography

Geography as a Discipline

The Earth

Landforms

Climate

Water (Oceans)

Life on the Earth

India-Physical Environment

Physiography

Climate, Vegetation and Soil, etc.

History

Writing and City Life

An Empire across Three Continents

NOMADIC EMPIRES

The Three Orders

Changing Cultural Traditions

Displacing Indigenous People

Paths to Modernization, etc.

English

Reading

Creative Writing Skills

Grammar

Literature, etc.

Hindi

संधि

समास

धीर्घ शब्द

पर्यायवाची शब्द 

सामान्य असामान्य 

अद्यावधिक शब्द, मुहावरे – लोकोक्तियाँ, 

अपठित गद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न

Marathi

PROSE LITERATURE

POETRY LITERATURE

MARATHI LINGUISTICS AND GRAMMAR

Odia

Odia prose Literature

Odia Poetry Literature

Chronological Development of Odia Language

Functional Odia Grammar

Telugu

Classical literature

Folk Literature—Introduction-Development-Classification Folk arts, Folk culture and heritage

Modern Literature

Linguistics, etc

Sanskrit

साहित्य परिचय (गद्य, पद्य एवं नाटक)

संस्कृ त वाडंमय में प्रहतहवम्बित भाितीय दर्शन 

काव्यर्ास

भाषा हवज्ञान एवं व्याकिण, etc.

Santali

Ethnology

Linguistics and Grammar

Indian Literature

Theory of Literature

Folk Literature, etc.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Language Competency Test

The EMRS PGT Syllabus for Language Competency Test is divided into two papers i.e. General Hindi and General English. Check the detailed EMRS PGT Language Competency Test syllabus below.

EMRS PGT Syllabus for Language Competency Test

Subject

Topics

General English

Verb

Tenses

Voice

Subject-Verb Agreement

Articles, Comprehension

Fill in the Blanks, Adverb

Error Correction

Sentence Rearrangement

Unseen Passages

Vocabulary

Antonyms/Synonyms

Grammar

Idioms & Phrases

General Hindi

संधि

समास

धीर्घ शब्द

पर्यायवाची शब्द 

सामान्य असामान्य 

अद्यावधिक शब्द, मुहावरे – लोकोक्तियाँ, 

अपठित गद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न

EMRS PGT Exam Pattern 2023

Aspirants must check the EMRS PGT exam pattern to know the exam structure, question type, and maximum marks of the written exam. Check the EMRS PGT Exam Pattern details below.

  • The written exam comprises objective-type questions. It will be conducted in OMR Based (Pen-Paper) mode.
  • The medium of the exam will be both in Hindi and English. Further, for the PGT (Third Language) post, the medium of test for Part-V (Domain Knowledge) will be in the concerned third language.
  • The EMRS PGT exam is divided into two parts i.e., Written Exam (130 marks) and language Competency Test (20 marks).
  • As per the marking scheme, 1 mark is awarded for every correct answer, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks shall be applicable for wrong answers.

EMRS PGT Exam Pattern 2023

Part

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part-I

General Awareness

10

10

3 Hours

Part-II

Reasoning Ability

20

20

Part-III

Knowledge of ICT

10

10

Part-IV

Teaching Aptitude

10

10

Part-V

Domain Knowledge:

a)Subject-specific syllabus

b) Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based questions.

c) NEP-2020

70+5+5

80

Total

130

130

Part-VI

Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-10 marks each subject). This part is qualifying in nature only with a minimum of 40% marks in each language. Part-I to V of the candidate will not be evaluated if he/she fails to obtain qualifying marks in Part VI. 

20

20

How to Cover EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023

EMRS PGT is one of the most popular examinations in the country. Thousands of candidates participate in this teacher recruitment exam, making it highly competitive. Hence, one should check the EMRS PGT syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Here are the top tricks and tips to ace the EMRS PGT 2023 exam in one attempt.

  • Go through the EMRS PGT syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation in order to understand exam requirements.
  • Read the highly recommended books to learn basic fundamentals and core topics.
  • Practice online mock test series and EMRS PGT previous year's question papers to strengthen the preparation level.
  • Prepare short notes for all the important topics and revise them frequently.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should choose the latest EMRS PGT books to cover all the aspects of the EMRS PGT syllabus and prepare well for the exam. Check the list of best EMRS PGT books for all the sections discussed below:

  • General English for all Competitive Examinations by S.C. Gupta
  • Samanya Gyan by Manohar Pandey
  • General Knowledge of Competitive exams by Disha Experts
  • A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S Aggarwal
  • Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts
  • Advance Maths for General Competitions by Rakesh Yadav

FAQ

How to prepare for EMRS PGT Syllabus?

To ace the EMRS PGT exam, one must analyze the EMRS PGT syllabus, use the expert-recommended books and online resources, and practice mock tests and previous year's papers to ace the exam in one attempt.

What is the EMRS PGT 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the EMRS PGT exam pattern 2023, the written exam comprises 130 objective-type questions for 130 marks. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong response.

What is EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023 for Language Competency Test?

The EMRS PGT Syllabus for Language Competency Test is divided into two papers i.e., General Hindi and General English

What is EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023 for Written Exam?

The EMRS PGT exam syllabus is divided into five parts i.e. General Awareness (Part I), Reasoning Ability (Part II), Knowledge of ICT (Part III), Teaching Aptitude (Part IV), and Domain Knowledge (Part V).

