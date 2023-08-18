EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023: National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the official EMRS PGT notification for 2266 Post Graduate Teacher vacancies. Download EMRS PGT Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023: The National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the official EMRS PGT notification for 2266 Post Graduate Teacher vacancies on the official website. Candidates must be well aware of the EMRS PGT syllabus and exam pattern to understand the question pattern and topics that can be asked in the exam.

Apart from the EMRS PGT syllabus PDF, aspirants should also check the EMRS PGT exam pattern to understand the exam format, topic-wise weightage of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme. As per the previous exam analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the EMRS Post Graduate Teacher exam were moderate. Thus, candidates should check the latest EMRS PGT Syllabus and prepare their strategy accordingly.

In this blog, we have discussed complete details on the EMRS PGT syllabus PDF, including the EMRS PGT exam pattern, strategy, and expert-recommended books here.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023

Here is the major overview of the EMRS PGT syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) Post Name Post Graduate Teacher Vacancies 2266 Category EMRS PGT Syllabus and Exam Pattern EMRS PGT Online Registration 2023 June 28 to August 18, 2023 Selection Process Written Exam (OMR Based) and Language Competency Test Maximum Marks Written Exam: 130 marks Language Competency Test: 20 marks

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates must download the EMRS PGT syllabus PDF link shared below to get insights into the important topics and strategize accordingly for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the EMRS PGT Syllabus PDF link below:

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023 PDF download Download PDF

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Part I to Part IV

The EMRS PGT exam syllabus is divided into five parts, i.e., General Awareness (Part I), Reasoning Ability (Part II), Knowledge of ICT (Part III), Teaching Aptitude (Part IV), and Domain Knowledge (Part V). Check the topic-wise EMRS PGT Syllabus for Part I to Part IV is shared below.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics General Awareness General knowledge and Current affairs with special emphasis in the field of education. National & International Events Constitution Books Polity Awards History Authors Economics Geography Scientific Research Sports Art & Culture Everyday Science Reasoning Ability Puzzles & Seating arrangement Statement based questions (Verbal. reasoning) Inequality Data sufficiency Direction Test Assertion and Reason Blood relations Sequences and Series Venn Diagrams, etc. Knowledge of ICT Fundamentals of Computer System Computer Networks Cyber Security Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses Basics of Operating System MS Office Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations Internet Teaching Aptitude Teaching-Nature Methods of Teaching Teaching Aids Learner's characteristics Characteristics Objectives and Basic requirements Factors affecting teaching Evaluation Systems, etc.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Domain Knowledge

The EMRS PGT syllabus for Domain knowledge is divided into three parts i.e. Subject specific syllabus, Experiential activity-based pedagogy, and case study-based questions, and NEP-2020. Check the topic-wise EMRS PGT syllabus for all the domains below.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics Mathematics Sets Relations & Functions Trigonometric Functions Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations Linear Inequalities Permutations and Combinations Binomial Theorem Sequence and Series Probability Statistics Straight Lines, etc. Physics Units and Measurements Motion in a Straight Line Motion in a Plane Laws of Motion Work, Energy and Power Gravitation Mechanical Properties of Solids Mechanical Properties of Fluids, etc. Chemistry Basic Concepts of Chemistry Structure of Atom Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Chemical Thermodynamics Equilibrium, etc. Biology The Living World Biological Classification Plant Kingdom Animal Kingdom Morphology of Flowering Plants Anatomy of Flowering Plants Structural Organisation in Animals Cell-The Unit of Life, etc. Computer Science Computer Systems and Organisation Computational Thinking and Programming Society, Law and Ethics Computational Thinking and Programming – 2 Computer Networks Database Management, etc. Commerce Accountancy: Introduction to Accounting, Theory Base of Accounting, Recording of Business Transactions, Trial balance and Rectification of Errors, Financial Accounting – II, etc. Business Studies: Foundation of Business, Evolution and Fundamentals of Business, Forms of Business organizations, Public, Private and Global Enterprises, Business Services, etc. Economics Introduction Collection, Organisation and Presentation of data Statistical Tools and Interpretation Introduction to Microeconomics Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand Producer Behaviour and Supply Forms of Market and Price Determination under Perfect Competition with simple applications. National Income and Related Aggregates, etc. Geography Geography as a Discipline The Earth Landforms Climate Water (Oceans) Life on the Earth India-Physical Environment Physiography Climate, Vegetation and Soil, etc. History Writing and City Life An Empire across Three Continents NOMADIC EMPIRES The Three Orders Changing Cultural Traditions Displacing Indigenous People Paths to Modernization, etc. English Reading Creative Writing Skills Grammar Literature, etc. Hindi संधि समास धीर्घ शब्द पर्यायवाची शब्द सामान्य असामान्य अद्यावधिक शब्द, मुहावरे – लोकोक्तियाँ, अपठित गद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न Marathi PROSE LITERATURE POETRY LITERATURE MARATHI LINGUISTICS AND GRAMMAR Odia Odia prose Literature Odia Poetry Literature Chronological Development of Odia Language Functional Odia Grammar Telugu Classical literature Folk Literature—Introduction-Development-Classification Folk arts, Folk culture and heritage Modern Literature Linguistics, etc Sanskrit साहित्य परिचय (गद्य, पद्य एवं नाटक) संस्कृ त वाडंमय में प्रहतहवम्बित भाितीय दर्शन काव्यर्ास भाषा हवज्ञान एवं व्याकिण, etc. Santali Ethnology Linguistics and Grammar Indian Literature Theory of Literature Folk Literature, etc.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Language Competency Test

The EMRS PGT Syllabus for Language Competency Test is divided into two papers i.e. General Hindi and General English. Check the detailed EMRS PGT Language Competency Test syllabus below.

EMRS PGT Syllabus for Language Competency Test Subject Topics General English Verb Tenses Voice Subject-Verb Agreement Articles, Comprehension Fill in the Blanks, Adverb Error Correction Sentence Rearrangement Unseen Passages Vocabulary Antonyms/Synonyms Grammar Idioms & Phrases General Hindi संधि समास धीर्घ शब्द पर्यायवाची शब्द सामान्य असामान्य अद्यावधिक शब्द, मुहावरे – लोकोक्तियाँ, अपठित गद्यांश पर आधारित प्रश्न

EMRS PGT Exam Pattern 2023

Aspirants must check the EMRS PGT exam pattern to know the exam structure, question type, and maximum marks of the written exam. Check the EMRS PGT Exam Pattern details below.

The written exam comprises objective-type questions. It will be conducted in OMR Based (Pen-Paper) mode.

The medium of the exam will be both in Hindi and English. Further, for the PGT (Third Language) post, the medium of test for Part-V (Domain Knowledge) will be in the concerned third language.

The EMRS PGT exam is divided into two parts i.e., Written Exam (130 marks) and language Competency Test (20 marks).

As per the marking scheme, 1 mark is awarded for every correct answer, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks shall be applicable for wrong answers.

EMRS PGT Exam Pattern 2023 Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I General Awareness 10 10 3 Hours Part-II Reasoning Ability 20 20 Part-III Knowledge of ICT 10 10 Part-IV Teaching Aptitude 10 10 Part-V Domain Knowledge: a)Subject-specific syllabus b) Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based questions. c) NEP-2020 70+5+5 80 Total 130 130 Part-VI Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-10 marks each subject). This part is qualifying in nature only with a minimum of 40% marks in each language. Part-I to V of the candidate will not be evaluated if he/she fails to obtain qualifying marks in Part VI. 20 20

How to Cover EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023

EMRS PGT is one of the most popular examinations in the country. Thousands of candidates participate in this teacher recruitment exam, making it highly competitive. Hence, one should check the EMRS PGT syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Here are the top tricks and tips to ace the EMRS PGT 2023 exam in one attempt.

Go through the EMRS PGT syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation in order to understand exam requirements.

Read the highly recommended books to learn basic fundamentals and core topics.

Practice online mock test series and EMRS PGT previous year's question papers to strengthen the preparation level.

Prepare short notes for all the important topics and revise them frequently.

EMRS PGT Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should choose the latest EMRS PGT books to cover all the aspects of the EMRS PGT syllabus and prepare well for the exam. Check the list of best EMRS PGT books for all the sections discussed below: