Endeavor Careers Releases CAT 2020 Slot 1 Analysis, Expected Percentile

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis Slot 1 by Endeavor Career – Being a stalwart of the MBA entrance exam education, Endeavor Careers shares the CAT 2020 exam analysis for Slot 1 exam which was conducted on 29th November at 156 test cities in India. Find out from the Experts at Endeavor Career what it takes to bell the CAT 2020 exam.

Aspirants can read the detailed section-wise analysis of the exam to find out about their performance in the morning slot. Aspirants of Slot 2 and 3 can also get an idea about the exam after taking a look at Slot 1 exam report card:-

Find out the detailed analysis of CAT 2020 exam here:-

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis – Slot 1 (Morning Session)

Hope in pandemic times! CAT 2020 took off on a good note with students’ anxieties and anticipations of the expected format and pandemic arrangements addressed positively. Not only were the arrangements smooth with Covid 19 regulations strictly observed, the test also did not throw major surprises in terms of number of questions and types of questions.

The overall format of the paper was as follows:

Sectional Total questions Non-negative key-in questions VARC 26 5 DILR 24 4 QA 26 8

VARC Sectional:

With 18 questions spread across 4 RCs, this section provided some challenge to the candidates. The RCs were around 450 to 550 words in length, with 2 RCs carrying 5 questions each and 2 RCs carrying 4 questions each. The density of language and the closeness of options required students to spend more time reading them and regressing to get the answers. The RC topics were science – the evolution of elephants and seals to an improved biological state, political science – a discussion of anarchism with reference to European anarchism versus American anarchism, language – language, grammar and communication, and economics – textile as currency. The questions ranged from inferences, main idea questions, except questions, strengthen to parallel reasoning.

The VA section had 8 questions, 3 summary of around 100 words each, 3 parajumbles with 4 sentences each, and 2 Out of Context with 5 sentences. This sub-section was easier in comparison and had 5 non negative key-in questions.

Question type No of questions Topic Difficulty-level RC 1 4 Science Moderate RC 2 4 Language Moderate to Difficult RC 3 5 Political Science Difficult RC 4 5 Economics Easy Summary 3 Moderate Parajumbles 3 Moderate Out of Context 2 Moderate Total 26 Overall -Moderate

Good attempts: 17 -19

DILR Sectional:

DI LR showed a slight departure from previous years in terms of number of questions per set. This sectional had a total of 24 questions with 3 sets of 4 questions each, 2 sets of 6 questions each. A set with 6 questions hasn’t been seen in recent years. The easiest of the sets was the one based on set theory with four variables. This carried 4 questions. Another set on set theory which was moderate, was mixed with puzzles type data. It had 2 questions on maxima and minima. The third set with 4 questions was on puzzles had partial data given and each question had additional data. The sets with 6 questions each were logic-based DI, one of which was easy, and the other lengthy.

Question type No of questions Topic Difficulty-level Set 1 3 Set Theory -4 variables Easy Set 2 3 Set Theory + Puzzles Moderate Set 3 3 Puzzles -with additional data Moderate Set 4 6 Logic-based Easy Set 5 6 Logic-based Difficult Total 24 Overall -Moderate

Good attempts: 13 -14 questions

QA Sectional:

A standard textbook sectional with a neat balance of question types! With a total of 26 questions, QA had 8 non-negative, key-in questions. The 11 arithmetic questions covered almost all topics. The 8 - 9 algebra questions focused mainly on functions, logarithm and quadratic equation. In addition, there were 3 -4 questions of numbers and 3 questions of geometry. Interestingly, permutation combination and probability questions did not appear.

Question type/Area No of questions Topic Arithmetic 11 All topics Algebra 8 -9 Focus on Functions, Logarithm, Quadratic Equation Numbers 3-4 - Geometry 3 Total 26

Overall difficulty level: Moderate

Good attempts: 14-15