Endeavor Careers Releases CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis, Expected Percentile

CAT 2020 Analysis Slot 2 by Endavour Careers –CAT 2020 Slot 2 continued the good note CAT had begun this morning with the first slot. Once again, students’ anxieties and anticipations of the expected format and pandemic arrangements were addressed positively. The arrangements and transitions to Slot 2 were smooth. Covid 19 regulations were strictly observed. There were no technical glitches. And the format by now settled down to a sense of familiarity.

The overall format of the paper was as follows:

Sectional Total questions Non-negative key-in questions VARC 26 5 DILR 24 6 QA 26 8

Each correct question carried +3.

Each incorrect question carried -1.

The key-in questions did not carry negative marks.

The time limit for each sectional was 40 mins. The total duration was 2 hours. A candidate could not move from one section to the next during the time allotted for the sectional.

VARC Sectional:

Once again, VARC sectional continued to trouble students. With 18 questions spread across 4 RCs, this section provided some challenge to the candidates, with speculation that they were slightly more difficult than the RCs of Slot 1. The RCs were around 450 to 550 words in length, with 2 RCs carrying 5 questions each and 2 RCs carrying 4 questions each. Like Slot 1, the density of language and the closeness of options required students to spend more time reading them and regressing to get the answers. The RC topics were energy and environment – investing in renewable energy technologies, international trade – piracy in international trade, psychology – Freudian models of aggression, and philosophy –a study of visualization. The questions ranged from inferences, main idea questions, except questions, strengthen, to parallel reasoning.

The VA section had 8 questions, 3 summaries of around 100 words each -slightly more difficult than those of Slot 1, 3 parajumbles with 4 sentences each, and 2 Out of Context with 5 sentences each. This sub-section was easier in comparison and had 5 non-negative key-in questions.

Question type No of questions Topic Difficulty-level RC 1 5 Energy and Environment Moderate RC 2 4 International Trade Moderate RC 3 4 Psychology Moderately Difficult RC 4 5 Philosophy Difficult Summary 3 Moderately Difficult Parajumbles 3 Moderate Out of Context 2 Moderate Total 26 Overall -Moderate to Difficult

Good attempts: 16 -18

DILR Sectional:

The slight departure from previous years in terms of number of questions per set continued in Slot 2. With 3 sets carrying 4 questions each, and 2 sets carrying 6 questions each, the 24 questions of DILR had 3 sets of LR and 2 sets of DI. There were also 6 non-negative key-in questions.

Question type No of questions Topic Difficulty-level Set 1-DI 4 Election in 4 constituencies (incomplete table of votes polled) Moderate Set 2 -LR 6 Seminar Scheduling (allocation & distribution type) Moderately Difficult Set 3 - LR 4 Parking slots Moderately Difficult Set 4-LR 4 Three Colour beadson 5X5 Grid Moderately Difficult Set 5-DI 6 Sales figures at a store Difficult Total 24 Overall –Moderately Difficult

Good attempts: 13 -14 questions

QA Sectional:

QA Slot 2, with a total of 26 questions, continued the balanced distribution of questions across arithmetic and algebra. Arithmetic had about 10-11 questions, with almost all topics represented. There were 9 -10 algebra questions, 2-3 questions on numbers and 4 questions of geometry. Slightly time consuming, this section nevertheless, was moderate overall. With the right selection of questions, a student should have been able navigate through this sectional easily.

Question type/Area No of questions Arithmetic 10 -11 Algebra 9 -10 Numbers 2 -3 Geometry 4 Total 26

Overall difficulty level: Moderate

Good attempts: 15 -16

