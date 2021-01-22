EPFO SSA Final Result 2021 OUT @epfindia.com, Check Region Wise Social Security Assistant 2019 Appointment List & Cut Off Here

EPFO SSA Final Result 2021: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the final result of Social Security Assistants of Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chhatisgarh.

All the candidates appeared for EPFO SSA Phase 3 2021 held on 25 December 2020 can now check region wise EPFO SSA Final 2021 list of the candidates at the official website of EPFO.i.e.epfindia.com. EPFO SSA Phase 3 2021 was qualifying in nature only. The final selection for the post of Social Security Assistant shall be on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in Phase-II (Main) Exam held on 14 November 2019.

The final result of the candidates has been uploaded at epfindia.com. Candidates can download EPFO SSA Final Result 2021 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of EPFO.i.e.epfindia.com. Click on Recruitment Section. The region-wise EPFO SSA Final Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download Region Wise EPFO SSA Final Result 2021 by clicking on the respective region. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download EPFO SSA Final Result 2021 and save the file for future reference.

Download EPFO SSA Final Result 2021

This drive was held for 2189 vacancies of Social Security Assistant across the country. The result with cut off marks of all regions has been uploaded. Candidates can download EPFO SSA Final Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

After considering qualification in Phase – III (Computer Data Entry Skill Test) Examination and the qualifying marks in Phase-II (Mains) Examination, the merit list is prepared based on total marks obtained in all five tests (T1, T2, T3, T4 and T5) in Phase-II of the exam.

Candidates should note that the above result is provisional. The selected candidates must submit all documents in original in support of their eligibility for the Social Security Assistant post at the time of joining or documents verification. If at any stage (even after appointment) it is found that the candidate is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the post or has appeared in the Phase-I, Phase-II

And Phase-III exam in violation of the instructions or has submitted false declaration/certificates, his/her candidature shall be summarily rejected.