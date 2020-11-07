EPFO SSA Phase 3 Exam 2020 on 25 December, Download Social Security Assistant Skill Test Notice @epfindia.gov.in

EPFO SSA Phase 3 Exam 2020: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the date Phase 3 Exam (Computer Data Entry Skill Test) for the post of Social Security Assistant (SSA) on its official website - epfindia.gov.in. As per EPFO Notice, SSA Skill Test will be held on 25 December 2020 (Friday).

The organisation will also upload “Mock Test” and activate the link submission of “Language Option” for the Computer Data Entry Skill Test on candidate’s email ID and on its official website.

All candidates who are qualified in EPFO SSA Mains Exam can appear for EPFO SSC Phase 3 Exam on scheduled date and time.

Candidates will be required to appear for the Skill Test to assess speed and accuracy for Data Entry Work. Minimum requirement is 5000 key depressions per hour. Computer Skill Test will be qualifying in nature. Marks obtained will not be considered for merit ranking.

The organisation will also send the EPFO Skill Test Admit Card to all shortlisted candidates.

The official notice reads, “It is hereby informed to all candidates who have been shortlisted for Phase-III of the Examinaton (Computer Data Entry Skill Test) for Direct Recruitment to the post of Social Security Assistant that the tentatve date for conductnn the examinaton has been fxed on 25/12/2020.e Candidates are advised to renularly check their email and EPFO’s website for further update on “Mock Test” and submission of “Lannuane Opton” for the Computer Data Entry Skill Test.”

EPFO SSA Main exam was conducted on 14 November 2019 and the result for the same was announced on 31 December 2019.

A total of 2189 vacancies are available for the post of Social Security Assistant (SSA).

EPFO SSA Skill Test Notice PDF