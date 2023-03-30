JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

EPFO SSA Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Employees Provident Fund Organization announced 2674 vacancies for Social Security Assistant posts. The EPFO SSA salary will be paid as per the 7th Pay Commission in the pay scale of Rs. 29,200-92,300.

EPFO SSA Recruitment Salary 2023: The Employees Provident Fund Organization has invited online applications for the appointment of eligible candidates against 2674 vacancies for the Social Security Assistant (Group C) posts. The selection for the post will be conducted via Computer Based Examination (Phase-I) and Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test). The EPFO Social Security Assistant will get the basic pay of Rs. 29,200 plus other allowances.

In this article, we will discuss the EPFO SSA salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and much more.

EPFO SSA Recruitment Calendar 2023

Check the important dates for the EPFO SSA Recruitment process below:

Events

Dates

Date of Submission of online applications

27th March 2023

Last date for receipt of online applications

26th April 2023

Duration for correction in application form (Online only) 

27th April 2023 to 28th April 2023

Release of Admit Card for Phase I Exam

To be updated soon

Schedule of Phase I Exam

To be updated soon

EPFO SSA Vacancy 2023

A total of 2674 vacancies are to be filled through EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023. The state-wise distribution of vacancies for the EPFO SSA Recruitment is shared below:

EPFO SSA Vacancy 2023

Region

State/Union Territory covered under the Region

Category-wise Vacancies

Total

SC

ST

OBC

-NCL

EWS

UR

Andhra Pradesh

Region

Andhra Pradesh

8

0

7

19

5

39

Bihar Region

Bihar

2

0

8

0

25

35

Chhattisgarh Region

Chhattisgarh

1

23

0

7

11

42

Delhi Region

Delhi

28

7

16

44

25

120

Gujarat Region

Gujarat, Dadra &Nagar Haveli,

Daman& Diu

0

54

0

39

104

197

Goa Region

Goa

0

5

7

3

0

15

Himachal

Pradesh Region

Himachal Pradesh

6

1

2

3

20

32

Haryana

Region

Haryana

25

0

23

22

39

109

Jharkhand

Region

Jharkhand

10

33

0

3

20

66

Karnataka

Region

Karnataka

41

10

42

72

39

204

Kerala Region

Kerala, Lakshadweep

12

2

19

11

71

115

Maharashtra

Region

Maharashtra

0

44

117

84

177

422

Madhya

Pradesh Region

Madhya Pradesh

19

38

0

18

25

100

North East Region

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram,

Tripura

13

0

16

11

18

58

Odisha Region

Odisha

7

11

0

4

31

53

Punjab Region

Punjab &Chandigarh

35

0

28

12

45

120

Rajasthan Region

Rajasthan

9

4

12

17

17

59

Tamilnadu Region

Tamilnadu & Puducherry

37

9

174

41

155

416

Telangana Region

Telangana

20

6

36

33

21

116

Uttrakhand Region

Uttrakhand

5

0

1

1

5

12

Uttar Pradesh Region

Uttar Pradesh

21

0

6

25

72

124

West Bengal Region

West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman

Nicobar Island

60

26

0

60

74

220

TOTAL

  

359

273

514

529

999

2674

EPFO SSA Pay Scale 2023

The candidates selected for the EPFO Social Security Assistant post will be paid a salary under the 7th pay commission. They will be recruited under the Group C post with a grade pay of Rs 2400. The starting EPFO SSA salary per month will be Rs. 29,200 plus other allowances as per rules in force from time to time.

EPFO Salary In Hand

The EPFO SSA In Hand Salary comprises various aspects including basic pay, allowances, and deductions as per the 7th pay commission. The candidates selected for the EPFO SSA post will receive a salary in the pay scale of Level-5 (Rs.29, 200-92,300) in the Pay Matrix.

EPFO SSA Salary Structure

The candidates selected for the EPFO Social Security Assistant post will receive an attractive salary package and allowances. Here are the detailed insights into the EPFO SSA Salary structure shared below:

Particulars

EPFO SSA Salary Structure

Level

5

Pay Band

5200-20200

Grade Pay

2800

EPFO SSA Pay in Band

29,200

Basic Pay

29,200

D.A.

11096

T.P.A.

2484

H.R.A.

2628

F.M.A.

2000

Total Payment

47,408

Net Salary

43,338

Total Deductions

4070

EPFO SSA Allowances

Along with the basic EPFO SSA Salary, the newly recruited candidates will also receive certain perks and allowances as part of their annual package. The list of EPFO SSA allowances and benefits is as follows: 

  • House Rent Allowances
  • Dearness Allowances
  • Leave Travel Concession
  • Transport Allowance
  • Internet Allowance
  • Medical Allowance
  • Refreshment Allowance
  • Other Allowances

EPFO SSA Job Profile

The job profile of an EPFO Social Security Assistant is basically a clerk-based role. The roles and responsibilities of the EPFO SSA Job Profile are discussed below:

  • Perform data entry work on computers with excellent typing skills.
  • Manage, record, and maintain data and files.
  • Update all the details as and when necessary.
  • Perform all the tasks as assigned by the senior officials.
  • Resolving the queries of the officers is also one of the main responsibilities of EPFO SSA.

EPFO SSA Promotion Structure 2023

There is a huge career growth opportunity for the candidates selected for the EPFO SSA post. With this, they will also get the opportunity to appear in the promotional exam based on their seniority, performance, and sincerity. The EPFO SSA Promotion Structure begins with Section Officer to Additional Central PF Commissioner. The promotion hierarchy of EPFO SSA is shared below:

  • Section Officer
  • Assistant PF Commissioner
  • Regional PF Commissioner-II
  • Regional PF Commissioner-I
  • Additional Central PF Commissioner

FAQ

Q1. What is the salary of an SSA at EPFO?

The candidates selected for the EPFO SSA post will receive a salary in the pay scale of Level-5 (Rs.29, 200-92,300) in the Pay Matrix. In addition to basic pay, they will also be eligible for allowances as per rules in force from time to time.

Q2. What is SSA EPFO?

The job profile of an EPFO Social Security Assistant includes performing data entry work on computers with excellent typing skills, managing, recording, and maintaining data and files, etc

Q3. Which group is EPFO SSA?

The EPFO Social Security Assistant is a Group C post. All graduate candidates whose ages are between 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply for this post.

Q4. What are some of the Perks and Allowances for EPFO SSAs?

Some of the perks and allowances for EPFO SSA include Dearness Allowances, House Rent Allowances, Medical Allowances, Transport Allowances, etc.

Q5. What is the salary of the EPFO SSA per month?

The basic EPFO SSA salary per month will be Rs. 29,200 plus other allowances as per rules in force from time to time. Thus, the EPFO SSA in hand salary is expected to be around Rs 39,000-Rs 40,000 per month approximately.
