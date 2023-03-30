EPFO SSA Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

EPFO SSA Recruitment Salary 2023: The Employees Provident Fund Organization has invited online applications for the appointment of eligible candidates against 2674 vacancies for the Social Security Assistant (Group C) posts. The selection for the post will be conducted via Computer Based Examination (Phase-I) and Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test). The EPFO Social Security Assistant will get the basic pay of Rs. 29,200 plus other allowances.
In this article, we will discuss the EPFO SSA salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and much more.
EPFO SSA Recruitment Calendar 2023
Check the important dates for the EPFO SSA Recruitment process below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Date of Submission of online applications
|
27th March 2023
|
Last date for receipt of online applications
|
26th April 2023
|
Duration for correction in application form (Online only)
|
27th April 2023 to 28th April 2023
|
Release of Admit Card for Phase I Exam
|
To be updated soon
|
Schedule of Phase I Exam
|
To be updated soon
EPFO SSA Vacancy 2023
A total of 2674 vacancies are to be filled through EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023. The state-wise distribution of vacancies for the EPFO SSA Recruitment is shared below:
|
EPFO SSA Vacancy 2023
|
Region
|
State/Union Territory covered under the Region
|
Category-wise Vacancies
|
Total
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
-NCL
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Andhra Pradesh
Region
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
8
|
0
|
7
|
19
|
5
|
39
|
Bihar Region
|
Bihar
|
2
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
25
|
35
|
Chhattisgarh Region
|
Chhattisgarh
|
1
|
23
|
0
|
7
|
11
|
42
|
Delhi Region
|
Delhi
|
28
|
7
|
16
|
44
|
25
|
120
|
Gujarat Region
|
Gujarat, Dadra &Nagar Haveli,
Daman& Diu
|
0
|
54
|
0
|
39
|
104
|
197
|
Goa Region
|
Goa
|
0
|
5
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
15
|
Himachal
Pradesh Region
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
20
|
32
|
Haryana
Region
|
Haryana
|
25
|
0
|
23
|
22
|
39
|
109
|
Jharkhand
Region
|
Jharkhand
|
10
|
33
|
0
|
3
|
20
|
66
|
Karnataka
Region
|
Karnataka
|
41
|
10
|
42
|
72
|
39
|
204
|
Kerala Region
|
Kerala, Lakshadweep
|
12
|
2
|
19
|
11
|
71
|
115
|
Maharashtra
Region
|
Maharashtra
|
0
|
44
|
117
|
84
|
177
|
422
|
Madhya
Pradesh Region
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
19
|
38
|
0
|
18
|
25
|
100
|
North East Region
|
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram,
Tripura
|
13
|
0
|
16
|
11
|
18
|
58
|
Odisha Region
|
Odisha
|
7
|
11
|
0
|
4
|
31
|
53
|
Punjab Region
|
Punjab &Chandigarh
|
35
|
0
|
28
|
12
|
45
|
120
|
Rajasthan Region
|
Rajasthan
|
9
|
4
|
12
|
17
|
17
|
59
|
Tamilnadu Region
|
Tamilnadu & Puducherry
|
37
|
9
|
174
|
41
|
155
|
416
|
Telangana Region
|
Telangana
|
20
|
6
|
36
|
33
|
21
|
116
|
Uttrakhand Region
|
Uttrakhand
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
12
|
Uttar Pradesh Region
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
21
|
0
|
6
|
25
|
72
|
124
|
West Bengal Region
|
West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman
Nicobar Island
|
60
|
26
|
0
|
60
|
74
|
220
|
TOTAL
|
359
|
273
|
514
|
529
|
999
|
2674
EPFO SSA Pay Scale 2023
The candidates selected for the EPFO Social Security Assistant post will be paid a salary under the 7th pay commission. They will be recruited under the Group C post with a grade pay of Rs 2400. The starting EPFO SSA salary per month will be Rs. 29,200 plus other allowances as per rules in force from time to time.
EPFO Salary In Hand
The EPFO SSA In Hand Salary comprises various aspects including basic pay, allowances, and deductions as per the 7th pay commission. The candidates selected for the EPFO SSA post will receive a salary in the pay scale of Level-5 (Rs.29, 200-92,300) in the Pay Matrix.
EPFO SSA Salary Structure
The candidates selected for the EPFO Social Security Assistant post will receive an attractive salary package and allowances. Here are the detailed insights into the EPFO SSA Salary structure shared below:
|
Particulars
|
EPFO SSA Salary Structure
|
Level
|
5
|
Pay Band
|
5200-20200
|
Grade Pay
|
2800
|
EPFO SSA Pay in Band
|
29,200
|
Basic Pay
|
29,200
|
D.A.
|
11096
|
T.P.A.
|
2484
|
H.R.A.
|
2628
|
F.M.A.
|
2000
|
Total Payment
|
47,408
|
Net Salary
|
43,338
|
Total Deductions
|
4070
EPFO SSA Allowances
Along with the basic EPFO SSA Salary, the newly recruited candidates will also receive certain perks and allowances as part of their annual package. The list of EPFO SSA allowances and benefits is as follows:
- House Rent Allowances
- Dearness Allowances
- Leave Travel Concession
- Transport Allowance
- Internet Allowance
- Medical Allowance
- Refreshment Allowance
- Other Allowances
EPFO SSA Job Profile
The job profile of an EPFO Social Security Assistant is basically a clerk-based role. The roles and responsibilities of the EPFO SSA Job Profile are discussed below:
- Perform data entry work on computers with excellent typing skills.
- Manage, record, and maintain data and files.
- Update all the details as and when necessary.
- Perform all the tasks as assigned by the senior officials.
- Resolving the queries of the officers is also one of the main responsibilities of EPFO SSA.
EPFO SSA Promotion Structure 2023
There is a huge career growth opportunity for the candidates selected for the EPFO SSA post. With this, they will also get the opportunity to appear in the promotional exam based on their seniority, performance, and sincerity. The EPFO SSA Promotion Structure begins with Section Officer to Additional Central PF Commissioner. The promotion hierarchy of EPFO SSA is shared below:
- Section Officer
- Assistant PF Commissioner
- Regional PF Commissioner-II
- Regional PF Commissioner-I
- Additional Central PF Commissioner