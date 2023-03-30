EPFO SSA Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Employees Provident Fund Organization announced 2674 vacancies for Social Security Assistant posts. The EPFO SSA salary will be paid as per the 7th Pay Commission in the pay scale of Rs. 29,200-92,300.

EPFO SSA Recruitment Salary 2023: The Employees Provident Fund Organization has invited online applications for the appointment of eligible candidates against 2674 vacancies for the Social Security Assistant (Group C) posts. The selection for the post will be conducted via Computer Based Examination (Phase-I) and Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test). The EPFO Social Security Assistant will get the basic pay of Rs. 29,200 plus other allowances.

In this article, we will discuss the EPFO SSA salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and much more.

EPFO SSA Recruitment Calendar 2023

Check the important dates for the EPFO SSA Recruitment process below:

Events Dates Date of Submission of online applications 27th March 2023 Last date for receipt of online applications 26th April 2023 Duration for correction in application form (Online only) 27th April 2023 to 28th April 2023 Release of Admit Card for Phase I Exam To be updated soon Schedule of Phase I Exam To be updated soon

EPFO SSA Vacancy 2023

A total of 2674 vacancies are to be filled through EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023. The state-wise distribution of vacancies for the EPFO SSA Recruitment is shared below:

EPFO SSA Vacancy 2023 Region State/Union Territory covered under the Region Category-wise Vacancies Total SC ST OBC -NCL EWS UR Andhra Pradesh Region Andhra Pradesh 8 0 7 19 5 39 Bihar Region Bihar 2 0 8 0 25 35 Chhattisgarh Region Chhattisgarh 1 23 0 7 11 42 Delhi Region Delhi 28 7 16 44 25 120 Gujarat Region Gujarat, Dadra &Nagar Haveli, Daman& Diu 0 54 0 39 104 197 Goa Region Goa 0 5 7 3 0 15 Himachal Pradesh Region Himachal Pradesh 6 1 2 3 20 32 Haryana Region Haryana 25 0 23 22 39 109 Jharkhand Region Jharkhand 10 33 0 3 20 66 Karnataka Region Karnataka 41 10 42 72 39 204 Kerala Region Kerala, Lakshadweep 12 2 19 11 71 115 Maharashtra Region Maharashtra 0 44 117 84 177 422 Madhya Pradesh Region Madhya Pradesh 19 38 0 18 25 100 North East Region Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura 13 0 16 11 18 58 Odisha Region Odisha 7 11 0 4 31 53 Punjab Region Punjab &Chandigarh 35 0 28 12 45 120 Rajasthan Region Rajasthan 9 4 12 17 17 59 Tamilnadu Region Tamilnadu & Puducherry 37 9 174 41 155 416 Telangana Region Telangana 20 6 36 33 21 116 Uttrakhand Region Uttrakhand 5 0 1 1 5 12 Uttar Pradesh Region Uttar Pradesh 21 0 6 25 72 124 West Bengal Region West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman Nicobar Island 60 26 0 60 74 220 TOTAL 359 273 514 529 999 2674

EPFO SSA Pay Scale 2023

The candidates selected for the EPFO Social Security Assistant post will be paid a salary under the 7th pay commission. They will be recruited under the Group C post with a grade pay of Rs 2400. The starting EPFO SSA salary per month will be Rs. 29,200 plus other allowances as per rules in force from time to time.

EPFO Salary In Hand

The EPFO SSA In Hand Salary comprises various aspects including basic pay, allowances, and deductions as per the 7th pay commission. The candidates selected for the EPFO SSA post will receive a salary in the pay scale of Level-5 (Rs.29, 200-92,300) in the Pay Matrix.

EPFO SSA Salary Structure

The candidates selected for the EPFO Social Security Assistant post will receive an attractive salary package and allowances. Here are the detailed insights into the EPFO SSA Salary structure shared below:

Particulars EPFO SSA Salary Structure Level 5 Pay Band 5200-20200 Grade Pay 2800 EPFO SSA Pay in Band 29,200 Basic Pay 29,200 D.A. 11096 T.P.A. 2484 H.R.A. 2628 F.M.A. 2000 Total Payment 47,408 Net Salary 43,338 Total Deductions 4070

EPFO SSA Allowances

Along with the basic EPFO SSA Salary, the newly recruited candidates will also receive certain perks and allowances as part of their annual package. The list of EPFO SSA allowances and benefits is as follows:

House Rent Allowances

Dearness Allowances

Leave Travel Concession

Transport Allowance

Internet Allowance

Medical Allowance

Refreshment Allowance

Other Allowances

EPFO SSA Job Profile

The job profile of an EPFO Social Security Assistant is basically a clerk-based role. The roles and responsibilities of the EPFO SSA Job Profile are discussed below:

Perform data entry work on computers with excellent typing skills.

Manage, record, and maintain data and files.

Update all the details as and when necessary.

Perform all the tasks as assigned by the senior officials.

Resolving the queries of the officers is also one of the main responsibilities of EPFO SSA.

EPFO SSA Promotion Structure 2023

There is a huge career growth opportunity for the candidates selected for the EPFO SSA post. With this, they will also get the opportunity to appear in the promotional exam based on their seniority, performance, and sincerity. The EPFO SSA Promotion Structure begins with Section Officer to Additional Central PF Commissioner. The promotion hierarchy of EPFO SSA is shared below: