EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Employees Provident Fund Organization is filling up 2674 vacancies for the Social Security Assistant (Group C) post through the EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023. Check the detailed EPFO SSA Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation tips, and Best Books.

EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023: The Employees Provident Fund Organization is filling up 2674 vacancies for the Social Security Assistant (Group C) post through the EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023. The online EPFO SSA application window link will be activated from 27th March 2023 to 26th April 2023. With this, candidates whose ages are between 18 to 27 years and possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the EPFO SSA recruitment process. The EPFO SSA Selection Process comprises two stages i.e Computer Based Examination (Phase-I) and Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test).

In this article, we have discussed the EPFO SSA Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation Strategies, and Best Books.

EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023 Overview

We have shared below the major highlights of the EPFO SSA Syllabus PDF for all the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

Conducting Body Employees Provident Fund Organization Post Name Social Security Assistant (Group C) Vacancy 2674 Application Mode Online Application Dates 27th March 2023 to 26th April 2023 Exam Mode Online Selection Process Computer Based Examination (Phase-I) and Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test) Pay Scale Level-5 (Rs.29, 200-92,300)

EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023

Candidates preparing for the SSA EPFO Exam 2023 should be familiar with the EPFO SSA Syllabus to get an idea of the subject-wise topics asked in the exam. The EPFO SSA syllabus 2023 pdf download for all the subjects is shared below:

Subject EPFO SSA Syllabus PDF General Knowledge/ General Awareness Indian History Economics Indian Geography Current events relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene General Science Environment and its application to the society General Polity including Indian Constitution, Scientific Research, etc. General English Spot the Error Cloze Passage Antonyms Spellings/Detecting mis-spelt words Fill in the Blanks Synonyms/Homonyms Active/Passive Voice of Verbs Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration Idioms & Phrases One word substitution Improvement of Sentences Shuffling of Sentences in a passage Active-Passive Voice Shuffling of Sentence parts Comprehension Passage General Aptitude Symbolic/Number Classification Drawing Inferences Semantic Analogy Emotional Intelligence Symbolic Operations Semantic Classification Venn Diagrams Punched Hole/Pattern Folding & Unfolding Semantic Series Coding and Decoding Symbolic/Number Analogy Trends Embedded Figures Figural Series Figural Analogy Space Orientation Figural Classification Word Building Problem-Solving Social Intelligence Figural Pattern-Folding and Completion Number Series Critical Thinking Numerical Operations Quantitative Ability Number Systems Ratio and Proportion Ratio and Time Mixture & Alligation Mensuration Time and Distance Computation of Whole Numbers Fundamental arithmetical operations Percentages Averages Interest Profit and Loss Discount Use of Tables and Graphs Time and Work Decimals and Fractions and the relationship between Numbers Computer Literacy Computer Basics Windows Operating System Central Processing Unit (CPU) Input/output devices Memory organization Managing an E-mail Account e-Banking Working with the Internet and e-mails Organization of a computer PORTs Computer memory Keyboard shortcuts Network and information security threats and preventive measures. Back-up devices Networking devices and protocols Windows Explorer Web Browsing & Searching Downloading & Uploading Basics of networking and cyber security

EPFO SSA Exam Pattern 2023

Along with the EPFO SSA Syllabus, candidates should be familiar with the EPFO SSA Exam Pattern to know about the exam structure and marking scheme followed by the organization. Check the EPFO SSA 2023 Exam Pattern for all the stages below:

EPFO SSA Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase I- Examination

The written exam will be conducted online mode i.e computer-based test.

All questions will be objective type.

Each question shall carry 4 marks.

For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

The total marks for the SSA EPFO exam will be 600.

The marks secured in Phase–I will be considered for final selection on merit.

Name of the Test (Objective Tests) No. of Qs. Max. Marks Duration General Aptitude 30 120 2 Hours and 30 minutes (150 Minutes) General Knowledge/ General Awareness 30 120 Quantitative Ability 30 120 General English with Comprehension 50 200 Computer Literacy 10 40 Total 150 600

EPFO SSA Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase II-Computer Skill Test (Computer Data Entry Test)

All the candidates who are declared qualified in the EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam will be shortlisted to appear for the Skill Test to assess speed and accuracy for Data Entry Work. A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on a computer. (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute correspond to 10500 Key Depression Per Hour (KDPH) / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word for Data Entry Work. The Computer Skill Test will be qualifying in nature. The score obtained will not be reckoned for merit ranking.

How to Prepare for EPFO SSA Exam 2023

The EPFO SSA recruitment is one of the toughest recruitment exams in the state. So, candidates should follow the best SSA EPFO preparation strategy in order to obtain a favorable result in the exam. Check the preparation tips and tricks shared below to crack the EPFO SSA exam in one attempt.

Candidates should download the updated EPFO SSA Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern to study topics from which questions are asked in the exam.

Make sure the daily study schedule comprises exam-relevant topics and revise all the covered topics at the end of the day.

Next, they should study from the best books and study material to get a strong grip on the basic concepts of all the topics.

Attempt mock tests and previous year's EPFO SSA question papers to improve problem-solving skills, question-solving speed, and accuracy.

Revise all the topics studied so far to remember concepts for a longer period.

Best Books for EPFO SSA 2023

There are a plethora of EPFO SSA books available for preparation. However, one should pick only the books that are based on the latest EPFO SSA syllabus. Check the expert-recommended books for the preparation of the EPFO SSA exam shared below.