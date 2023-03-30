EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023: The Employees Provident Fund Organization is filling up 2674 vacancies for the Social Security Assistant (Group C) post through the EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023. The online EPFO SSA application window link will be activated from 27th March 2023 to 26th April 2023. With this, candidates whose ages are between 18 to 27 years and possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the EPFO SSA recruitment process. The EPFO SSA Selection Process comprises two stages i.e Computer Based Examination (Phase-I) and Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test).
In this article, we have discussed the EPFO SSA Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation Strategies, and Best Books.
EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023 Overview
We have shared below the major highlights of the EPFO SSA Syllabus PDF for all the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.
|
Conducting Body
|
Employees Provident Fund Organization
|
Post Name
|
Social Security Assistant (Group C)
|
Vacancy
|
2674
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Dates
|
27th March 2023 to 26th April 2023
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Computer Based Examination (Phase-I) and Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test)
|
Pay Scale
|
Level-5 (Rs.29, 200-92,300)
EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023
Candidates preparing for the SSA EPFO Exam 2023 should be familiar with the EPFO SSA Syllabus to get an idea of the subject-wise topics asked in the exam. The EPFO SSA syllabus 2023 pdf download for all the subjects is shared below:
|
Subject
|
EPFO SSA Syllabus PDF
|
General Knowledge/ General Awareness
|
Indian History
Economics
Indian Geography
Current events relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene
General Science
Environment and its application to the society
General Polity including Indian Constitution, Scientific Research, etc.
|
General English
|
Spot the Error
Cloze Passage
Antonyms
Spellings/Detecting mis-spelt words
Fill in the Blanks
Synonyms/Homonyms
Active/Passive Voice of Verbs
Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration
Idioms & Phrases
One word substitution
Improvement of Sentences
Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
Active-Passive Voice
Shuffling of Sentence parts
Comprehension Passage
|
General Aptitude
|
Symbolic/Number Classification
Drawing Inferences
Semantic Analogy
Emotional Intelligence
Symbolic Operations
Semantic Classification
Venn Diagrams
Punched Hole/Pattern Folding & Unfolding
Semantic Series
Coding and Decoding
Symbolic/Number Analogy
Trends
Embedded Figures
Figural Series
Figural Analogy
Space Orientation
Figural Classification
Word Building
Problem-Solving
Social Intelligence
Figural Pattern-Folding and Completion
Number Series
Critical Thinking
Numerical Operations
|
Quantitative Ability
|
Number Systems
Ratio and Proportion
Ratio and Time
Mixture & Alligation
Mensuration
Time and Distance
Computation of Whole Numbers
Fundamental arithmetical operations
Percentages
Averages
Interest
Profit and Loss
Discount
Use of Tables and Graphs
Time and Work
Decimals and Fractions and the relationship between Numbers
|
Computer Literacy
|
Computer Basics
Windows Operating System
Central Processing Unit (CPU)
Input/output devices
Memory organization
Managing an E-mail Account
e-Banking
Working with the Internet and e-mails
Organization of a computer
PORTs
Computer memory
Keyboard shortcuts
Network and information security threats and preventive measures.
Back-up devices
Networking devices and protocols
Windows Explorer
Web Browsing & Searching
Downloading & Uploading
Basics of networking and cyber security
EPFO SSA Exam Pattern 2023
Along with the EPFO SSA Syllabus, candidates should be familiar with the EPFO SSA Exam Pattern to know about the exam structure and marking scheme followed by the organization. Check the EPFO SSA 2023 Exam Pattern for all the stages below:
EPFO SSA Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase I- Examination
- The written exam will be conducted online mode i.e computer-based test.
- All questions will be objective type.
- Each question shall carry 4 marks.
- For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question.
- The total marks for the SSA EPFO exam will be 600.
- The marks secured in Phase–I will be considered for final selection on merit.
|
Name of the Test (Objective Tests)
|
No. of Qs.
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
General Aptitude
|
30
|
120
|
2 Hours and 30 minutes (150 Minutes)
|
General Knowledge/ General Awareness
|
30
|
120
|
Quantitative Ability
|
30
|
120
|
General English with Comprehension
|
50
|
200
|
Computer Literacy
|
10
|
40
|
Total
|
150
|
600
EPFO SSA Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase II-Computer Skill Test (Computer Data Entry Test)
All the candidates who are declared qualified in the EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam will be shortlisted to appear for the Skill Test to assess speed and accuracy for Data Entry Work. A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on a computer. (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute correspond to 10500 Key Depression Per Hour (KDPH) / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word for Data Entry Work. The Computer Skill Test will be qualifying in nature. The score obtained will not be reckoned for merit ranking.
How to Prepare for EPFO SSA Exam 2023
The EPFO SSA recruitment is one of the toughest recruitment exams in the state. So, candidates should follow the best SSA EPFO preparation strategy in order to obtain a favorable result in the exam. Check the preparation tips and tricks shared below to crack the EPFO SSA exam in one attempt.
- Candidates should download the updated EPFO SSA Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern to study topics from which questions are asked in the exam.
- Make sure the daily study schedule comprises exam-relevant topics and revise all the covered topics at the end of the day.
- Next, they should study from the best books and study material to get a strong grip on the basic concepts of all the topics.
- Attempt mock tests and previous year's EPFO SSA question papers to improve problem-solving skills, question-solving speed, and accuracy.
- Revise all the topics studied so far to remember concepts for a longer period.
Best Books for EPFO SSA 2023
There are a plethora of EPFO SSA books available for preparation. However, one should pick only the books that are based on the latest EPFO SSA syllabus. Check the expert-recommended books for the preparation of the EPFO SSA exam shared below.
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publishers
|
General Knowledge
|
General Knowledge
|
Manohar Pandey
|
Quantitative Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exam
|
RS Aggarwal
|
English
|
High School English, Grammar, and Composition
|
S Chand
|
Computer
|
Objective Computer Awareness
|
Arihant Experts
|
Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal Reasoning
|
RS Aggarwal