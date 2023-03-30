EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Employees Provident Fund Organization is filling up 2674 vacancies for the Social Security Assistant (Group C) post through the EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023. Check the detailed EPFO SSA Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation tips, and Best Books.

EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023: The Employees Provident Fund Organization is filling up 2674 vacancies for the Social Security Assistant (Group C) post through the EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023. The online EPFO SSA application window link will be activated from 27th March 2023 to 26th April 2023. With this, candidates whose ages are between 18 to 27 years and possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the EPFO SSA recruitment process. The  EPFO SSA Selection Process comprises two stages i.e Computer Based Examination (Phase-I)  and Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test). 

In this article, we have discussed the EPFO SSA Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation Strategies, and Best Books.

EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023 Overview

We have shared below the major highlights of the EPFO SSA Syllabus PDF for all the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

Conducting Body

Employees Provident Fund Organization

Post Name

Social Security Assistant (Group C)

Vacancy

2674

Application Mode

Online

Application Dates

27th March 2023 to 26th April 2023

Exam Mode

Online

Selection Process

Computer Based Examination (Phase-I)  and Computer Typing Test (Phase-II) (Computer Data Entry Test)

Pay Scale

Level-5 (Rs.29, 200-92,300)

EPFO SSA Syllabus 2023

Candidates preparing for the SSA EPFO Exam 2023 should be familiar with the EPFO SSA Syllabus to get an idea of the subject-wise topics asked in the exam. The EPFO SSA syllabus 2023 pdf download for all the subjects is shared below:

Subject

EPFO SSA Syllabus PDF

General Knowledge/ General Awareness

Indian History

Economics

Indian Geography

Current events relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene

General Science

Environment and its application to the society

General Polity including Indian Constitution, Scientific Research, etc.

General English

Spot the Error

Cloze Passage

Antonyms

Spellings/Detecting mis-spelt words

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/Homonyms

Active/Passive Voice of Verbs

Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration

Idioms & Phrases

One word substitution

Improvement of Sentences

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Active-Passive Voice

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Comprehension Passage

General Aptitude

Symbolic/Number Classification

Drawing Inferences

Semantic Analogy

Emotional Intelligence

Symbolic Operations

Semantic Classification

Venn Diagrams

Punched Hole/Pattern Folding & Unfolding

Semantic Series

Coding and Decoding

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Trends

Embedded Figures

Figural Series

Figural Analogy

Space Orientation

Figural Classification

Word Building

Problem-Solving

Social Intelligence

Figural Pattern-Folding and Completion

Number Series

Critical Thinking

Numerical Operations

Quantitative Ability

Number Systems

Ratio and Proportion

Ratio and Time

Mixture & Alligation

Mensuration

Time and Distance

Computation of Whole Numbers

Fundamental arithmetical operations

Percentages

Averages

Interest

Profit and Loss

Discount

Use of Tables and Graphs

Time and Work

Decimals and Fractions and the relationship between Numbers

Computer Literacy

Computer Basics

Windows Operating System

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Input/output devices

Memory organization

Managing an E-mail Account

e-Banking

Working with the Internet and e-mails

Organization of a computer

PORTs

Computer memory

Keyboard shortcuts

Network and information security threats and preventive measures.

Back-up devices

Networking devices and protocols

Windows Explorer

Web Browsing & Searching

Downloading & Uploading

Basics of networking and cyber security

EPFO SSA Exam Pattern 2023

Along with the EPFO SSA Syllabus, candidates should be familiar with the EPFO SSA Exam Pattern to know about the exam structure and marking scheme followed by the organization. Check the EPFO SSA 2023 Exam Pattern for all the stages below:

EPFO SSA Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase I- Examination

  • The written exam will be conducted online mode i.e computer-based test.
  • All questions will be objective type.
  • Each question shall carry 4 marks.
  • For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question.
  • The total marks for the SSA EPFO exam will be 600.
  • The marks secured in Phase–I will be considered for final selection on merit.

Name of the Test (Objective Tests)

No. of Qs.

Max. Marks

Duration

General Aptitude

30

120

2 Hours and 30 minutes (150 Minutes)

General Knowledge/ General Awareness

30

120

Quantitative Ability

30

120

General English with Comprehension

50

200

Computer Literacy

10

40

Total

150

600

EPFO SSA Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase II-Computer Skill Test (Computer Data Entry Test)

All the candidates who are declared qualified in the EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam will be shortlisted to appear for the Skill Test to assess speed and accuracy for Data Entry Work. A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on a computer. (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute correspond to 10500 Key Depression Per Hour (KDPH) / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word for Data Entry Work. The Computer Skill Test will be qualifying in nature. The score obtained will not be reckoned for merit ranking.

EPFO SSA Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

How to Prepare for EPFO SSA Exam 2023

The EPFO SSA recruitment is one of the toughest recruitment exams in the state. So, candidates should follow the best SSA EPFO preparation strategy in order to obtain a favorable result in the exam. Check the preparation tips and tricks shared below to crack the EPFO SSA exam in one attempt.

  • Candidates should download the updated EPFO SSA Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern to study topics from which questions are asked in the exam.
  • Make sure the daily study schedule comprises exam-relevant topics and revise all the covered topics at the end of the day.
  • Next, they should study from the best books and study material to get a strong grip on the basic concepts of all the topics. 
  • Attempt mock tests and previous year's EPFO SSA question papers to improve problem-solving skills, question-solving speed, and accuracy.
  • Revise all the topics studied so far to remember concepts for a longer period.

Best Books for EPFO SSA 2023

There are a plethora of EPFO SSA books available for preparation. However, one should pick only the books that are based on the latest EPFO SSA syllabus. Check the expert-recommended books for the preparation of the EPFO SSA exam shared below.

Subject

Book Name

Author/Publishers

General Knowledge

General Knowledge

Manohar Pandey

Quantitative Ability

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exam

RS Aggarwal

English

High School English, Grammar, and Composition

S Chand

Computer

Objective Computer Awareness

Arihant Experts

Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability

A Modern Approach to Verbal Reasoning

RS Aggarwal

FAQ

Q1. What is the salary of an SSA at EPFO?

The selected candidates will receive EPFO Salary in the pay scale of Rs. 29, 200-92,300 in the Pay Level-5. In addition to Basic Pay, they will also be eligible for allowances as per rules in force from time to time.

Q2. What is the pattern of the SSA EPFO exam?

As per EPFO SSA Exam Pattern, the written exam will be conducted online mode i.e computer-based test. All questions will be objective type. The total marks will be 600. As per the marking scheme, each question shall carry 4 marks and a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark will be applicable for the wrong answer.

Q3. What is the syllabus of EPFO SSA?

The EPFO Syllabus comprises five subjects i.e General Aptitude, General Knowledge/ General Awareness, Quantitative Abil

Q4. Which group is EPFO SSA?

The EPFO Social Security Assistant is a Group C position. Candidates whose ages are between 18 to 27 years and possess a bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply for this post.

Q5. What are the best books to prepare EPFO SSA exam?

In this article, candidates can refer to the books for all the subjects mentioned in the SSA EPFO syllabus to ease their preparation.
