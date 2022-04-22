Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

EPIL (EPI) Recruitment 2022 for Engineer, Assistant Manager, Manager & Sr Manager Posts

Engineering Projects Indian Limited (EPL or EPI) is hiring 91 Engineer, Assistant Manager, Manager and Senior Manager. Candidates can check the details here.

Created On: Apr 22, 2022 17:21 IST
EPI Recruitment 2022
EPI Recruitment 2022

EPIL EPI Recruitment 2022: Engineering Projects India Limited (EPIL or EPL or EPI),  a ‘Mini Ratna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Govt, of India, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Engineer, Assistant Manager, Manager and Senior Manager. Eligible and interested engineers can apply for EPI Recruitment 2022 through online mode at epi.gov.in.

A total of 91 vacancies are available for the posts. Candidates will be called for an interview round for the selection.

EPIL Notification Download

EPIL Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 11 May 2022

EPL Vacancy Details

Engineer (E-0), Mechanical- 1 Vacancy

Assistant Manager (E-1) – 60 Vacancy

  • Civil - 33
  • Mechanical - 6
  • Electrical - 10
  • Finance - 10
  • Legal - 1

Manager(E-2)  – 26 Vacancy

  • Civil - 15
  • Mechanical - 5
  • Electrical - 4
  • Architecture - 1
  • Finance - 1

Sr. Manager (E-4) – 6  Vacancy

  • Civil - 3
  • Mechanical  - 1
  • Electro Mechanical -1
  • Finance - 1

Eligibility Criteria for EPL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

  • Engineer (E-0)- B.E/B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 50% marks.
  • Assistant Manager (E-1) – B.E/B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with minimum 55% marks and 2 years post qualification executive experience.
  • Manager(E-2)  – B.E/B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with minimum 55% marks or B.Arch with a minimum of 55%or CA/ICWA/MBA Finance with a minimum of 55% and 4 years post qualification executive experience.
  • Sr. Manager (E-4) –  B.E/B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Civil/Mechanical Engineering with minimum 55% marks or CA/ICWA/MBA Finance with the minimum of 55% in graduation and 9 years post qualification executive experience.

Age Limit:

  • Engineer (E-0), Mechanical- 30 years
  • Assistant Manager (E-1) – 32 years
  • Manager  - 35 years
  • Senior Manager -  42 years

Selection Criteria for EPI Posts

The interview will be conducted at the Corporate Office- New Delhi / at our Regional Offices (Western regional OfficeMumbai, Southern regional office- Chennai, Eastern regional office- Kolkata, North Eastern regional office Guwahati) and PCO-Bhubaneswar/Vishakhapatnam depending upon the nos. of applications received against the post
for particular Region/Office.

How to Apply for EPl Engineer Recruitment 2022 ?

The eligible and interested can apply Online through EPI’s Website (Recruitment section) www.epi.gov.in.

 

FAQ

What is EPIL AM Age Limit ?

32 years

What is EPIL Engineer Age Limit ?

30 years

What is EPL Registration Last Date ?

11 May 2022
