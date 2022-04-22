EPIL (EPI) Recruitment 2022 for Engineer, Assistant Manager, Manager & Sr Manager Posts

Engineering Projects Indian Limited (EPL or EPI) is hiring 91 Engineer, Assistant Manager, Manager and Senior Manager. Candidates can check the details here.

EPIL EPI Recruitment 2022: Engineering Projects India Limited (EPIL or EPL or EPI), a ‘Mini Ratna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Govt, of India, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Engineer, Assistant Manager, Manager and Senior Manager. Eligible and interested engineers can apply for EPI Recruitment 2022 through online mode at epi.gov.in.

A total of 91 vacancies are available for the posts. Candidates will be called for an interview round for the selection.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 11 May 2022

EPL Vacancy Details

Engineer (E-0), Mechanical- 1 Vacancy

Assistant Manager (E-1) – 60 Vacancy

Civil - 33

Mechanical - 6

Electrical - 10

Finance - 10

Legal - 1

Manager(E-2) – 26 Vacancy

Civil - 15

Mechanical - 5

Electrical - 4

Architecture - 1

Finance - 1

Sr. Manager (E-4) – 6 Vacancy

Civil - 3

Mechanical - 1

Electro Mechanical -1

Finance - 1

Eligibility Criteria for EPL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Engineer (E-0)- B.E/B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 50% marks.

Assistant Manager (E-1) – B.E/B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with minimum 55% marks and 2 years post qualification executive experience.

Manager(E-2) – B.E/B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with minimum 55% marks or B.Arch with a minimum of 55%or CA/ICWA/MBA Finance with a minimum of 55% and 4 years post qualification executive experience.

Sr. Manager (E-4) – B.E/B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Civil/Mechanical Engineering with minimum 55% marks or CA/ICWA/MBA Finance with the minimum of 55% in graduation and 9 years post qualification executive experience.

Age Limit:

Engineer (E-0), Mechanical- 30 years

Assistant Manager (E-1) – 32 years

Manager - 35 years

Senior Manager - 42 years

Selection Criteria for EPI Posts

The interview will be conducted at the Corporate Office- New Delhi / at our Regional Offices (Western regional OfficeMumbai, Southern regional office- Chennai, Eastern regional office- Kolkata, North Eastern regional office Guwahati) and PCO-Bhubaneswar/Vishakhapatnam depending upon the nos. of applications received against the post

for particular Region/Office.

How to Apply for EPl Engineer Recruitment 2022 ?

The eligible and interested can apply Online through EPI’s Website (Recruitment section) www.epi.gov.in.