ESIC Delhi Tutor Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended @esic.nic.in due to COVID-19

ESIC Delhi Tutor Recruitment 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi has extended the last date of submission for the Tutor Posts for ESIC Dental College and Hospital Rohini Delhi on its official website. Candidates who have to apply for ESIC Tutor posts can check the short notification on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi, the last date of submission for the recruitment of the posts of Tutor has extended till 11 April 2020. All such candidates willing to apply for Tutor Posts can check the notification available on the official website.

It is noted that Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi had notified for the recruitment of the posts Tutor against advertisement dated 07/03/2020on its official website.

You can check the notification available on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi. You can check the same with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for ESIC Delhi Tutor Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended







ESIC Delhi Tutor Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Visit to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link EXTENSION OF LAST DATE FOR APPLICATION SUBMISSION FOR TUTORS size:(137.45 KB) . displaying on the Home Page.

A new window will open on your screen displaying the PDF of the short notification.

You can take Print Out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi for further latest updates regarding the selection process for the posts of Tutor Posts at ESIC Dental College and Hospital Rohini Delhi.