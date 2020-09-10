ESIC Kalaburagi Interview Schedule 2020 for Senior/Junior Resident Posts Postponed @esic.nic.in, Check Latest Update

ESIC Kalaburagi Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kalaburagi has postponed the Interview Schedule for the Senior/Junior Resident Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Senior/Junior Resident Posts Interview can check the short notification regarding the postponement of Interview on the official website of ESIC-esic.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the ESIC, the walk-in-interview for the Posts of Senior/Junior Resident Posts which was scheduled on 15 September 2020 stands postponed.

Notification further says," In reference to the schedule of Walk-in-interview on 15-09-2020 for 'Engagement of Senior Residents and Junior Residents on Contracts basis (One Year) in ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Kalaburagi uploaded on the ESIC website-www.esic.nic.in, vide notification dated 07-09-2020, it is informed that the said interview for the engagement for Senior Resident and Junior Residents stands postponed to Administrative Reasons. The revised schedule date of interview will be uploaded on the ESIC website in due course."

All such candidates applied for the Senior/Junior Resident Posts under ESIC Kalaburagi can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for ESIC Kalaburagi Interview Schedule 2020 Postponement Notice





How to Download: ESIC Kalaburagi Interview Schedule 2020 Postponement Notice