Study at Home
ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 for Specialists/Senior Residents and other Posts @esic.nic.in, Walk-in on Nov O3

Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kollam has invited applications for Specialists/Senior Residents and other Post. Check all details here.

Oct 19, 2020 14:14 IST
ESIC Kollam Recruitment Notification
ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification: Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kollam has invited applications for Specialists/Senior Residents and other Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 03 November 2020. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification including DM/MCh or equivalent and registered with Medical Council  with  additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification.

Notification details:
No. 542/A/46/12/06/2008 MHA (Adm)
Date: 14.10.2020 

Important Dates 
Date of walk-in-interview: 03 November 2020

Vacancy Details:
Super Specialists-02
Oncology- 1
Gastro Enterology-1
Specialists-02
General Medicine- 1
Biochemistry-1
Senior Residents-07 
General Surgery- 1
General Medicine-2
Anesthesia-1
Radiology-1 
Gynecology-1 
Pathology-1
Senior Residents (One Year)-09
Casualty/Emergency Medicine-4 
General Surgery-1 
General Medicine-1 
Gynecology-2 
Paediatrics-1

Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification
Super Specialists-DM /MCh or equivalent Qualification and registered with Medical Council. In the absence of DM /MCh candidates in the department of Oncology, MD (Radiotherapy) or MD (General Medicine) with two years special training in Medical Oncology will be considered. 
Specialists-PG degree or equivalent with minimum 3 years experience after PG degree/ PG diploma with minimum 5 years’ experience in respective specialty, after PG diploma. Must be registered with Medical Council. For Biochemistry Specialist, MD (Biochemistry) or MBBS + MSc (Medical Biochemistry) or MSc (Medical Biochemistry) + Ph.D are eligible. 
Senior Residents-PG degree/diploma, in concerned speciality from recognized University and registered with Medical Council.  
Senior Residents (One Year)-PG degree/diploma, in concerned speciality from recognized University and registered with Medical Council. If PG candidates are not available in a respective cadre, MBBS with 2 years experience in concerned specialty will be considered.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.  

ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF

How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can report at 09:00AM on 03.11.2020 to attend the walk-in interview in the Office of the Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model & Super Specialty Hospital, Asramam, Kollam along with the application and documents.

