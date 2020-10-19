ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 for Specialists/Senior Residents and other Posts @esic.nic.in, Walk-in on Nov O3

ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification: Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kollam has invited applications for Specialists/Senior Residents and other Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 03 November 2020.
Candidates with certain educational qualification including DM/MCh or equivalent and registered with Medical Council with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification.
Notification details:
No. 542/A/46/12/06/2008 MHA (Adm)
Date: 14.10.2020
Important Dates
Date of walk-in-interview: 03 November 2020
Vacancy Details:
Super Specialists-02
Oncology- 1
Gastro Enterology-1
Specialists-02
General Medicine- 1
Biochemistry-1
Senior Residents-07
General Surgery- 1
General Medicine-2
Anesthesia-1
Radiology-1
Gynecology-1
Pathology-1
Senior Residents (One Year)-09
Casualty/Emergency Medicine-4
General Surgery-1
General Medicine-1
Gynecology-2
Paediatrics-1
Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification
Super Specialists-DM /MCh or equivalent Qualification and registered with Medical Council. In the absence of DM /MCh candidates in the department of Oncology, MD (Radiotherapy) or MD (General Medicine) with two years special training in Medical Oncology will be considered.
Specialists-PG degree or equivalent with minimum 3 years experience after PG degree/ PG diploma with minimum 5 years’ experience in respective specialty, after PG diploma. Must be registered with Medical Council. For Biochemistry Specialist, MD (Biochemistry) or MBBS + MSc (Medical Biochemistry) or MSc (Medical Biochemistry) + Ph.D are eligible.
Senior Residents-PG degree/diploma, in concerned speciality from recognized University and registered with Medical Council.
Senior Residents (One Year)-PG degree/diploma, in concerned speciality from recognized University and registered with Medical Council. If PG candidates are not available in a respective cadre, MBBS with 2 years experience in concerned specialty will be considered.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF
How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can report at 09:00AM on 03.11.2020 to attend the walk-in interview in the Office of the Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model & Super Specialty Hospital, Asramam, Kollam along with the application and documents.