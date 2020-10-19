ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 for Specialists/Senior Residents and other Posts @esic.nic.in, Walk-in on Nov O3

ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification: Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kollam has invited applications for Specialists/Senior Residents and other Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 03 November 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including DM/MCh or equivalent and registered with Medical Council with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification.

Notification details:

No. 542/A/46/12/06/2008 MHA (Adm)

Date: 14.10.2020

Important Dates

Date of walk-in-interview: 03 November 2020

Vacancy Details:

Super Specialists-02

Oncology- 1

Gastro Enterology-1

Specialists-02

General Medicine- 1

Biochemistry-1

Senior Residents-07

General Surgery- 1

General Medicine-2

Anesthesia-1

Radiology-1

Gynecology-1

Pathology-1

Senior Residents (One Year)-09

Casualty/Emergency Medicine-4

General Surgery-1

General Medicine-1

Gynecology-2

Paediatrics-1

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Super Specialists-DM /MCh or equivalent Qualification and registered with Medical Council. In the absence of DM /MCh candidates in the department of Oncology, MD (Radiotherapy) or MD (General Medicine) with two years special training in Medical Oncology will be considered.

Specialists-PG degree or equivalent with minimum 3 years experience after PG degree/ PG diploma with minimum 5 years’ experience in respective specialty, after PG diploma. Must be registered with Medical Council. For Biochemistry Specialist, MD (Biochemistry) or MBBS + MSc (Medical Biochemistry) or MSc (Medical Biochemistry) + Ph.D are eligible.

Senior Residents-PG degree/diploma, in concerned speciality from recognized University and registered with Medical Council.

Senior Residents (One Year)-PG degree/diploma, in concerned speciality from recognized University and registered with Medical Council. If PG candidates are not available in a respective cadre, MBBS with 2 years experience in concerned specialty will be considered.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ESIC Kollam Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF



How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can report at 09:00AM on 03.11.2020 to attend the walk-in interview in the Office of the Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model & Super Specialty Hospital, Asramam, Kollam along with the application and documents.