ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out) @esic.nic.in: Download From Here

ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 Download: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card of Phase – I Preliminary Examination for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on esic.nic.in. ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card Link is available from the official website. All such candidates who cleared ESIC MTS Phase 1 Exam can download ESIC MTS 2 Admit Card.

How to Download ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of ESIC - esic.nic.in Click on the link ‘ Click here to download Call Letters for Phase - II Main Exam for the post of MTS’ Now, provide your details Download ESIC MTS Phase 2 Admit Card

ESIC Phase 2 Main Exam will be held on 05 June 2022 (Sunday). The candidates should read all the given instructions in the Call Letter and Information Handout before appearing in the Examination. They are also advised to keep visiting the ESIC website www.esic.nic.in for further updates/instructions in respect of the above recruitment.