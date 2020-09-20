ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020 for Specialists, Senior Resident and other posts @esic.nic.in, Walk-in on Sep 29

ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Pune has invited applications for the posts of Super Specialists/Senior Residents for ESIC Hospital, Bibvewadi, Pune-37. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 29 September 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including MBBS with P.G Degree or equivalent from recognized university with post PG experience of 3 years with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020.

Applying candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview scheduled on 29 September 2020. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details for the ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020 here.



Important Dates for ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020:

Date of walk-in-interview:29 September 2020

Venue of Interview: Sub Regional Office, Employees State Insurance Corporation, Panchdeep Bhavan, S.No.689/690, Bibvewadi, Pune -37.



Vacancy Details for ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020:

Full Time /Part Time Specialist-04

Departments

Medicine-01

Radiology-01

Pathology-01

Obs and Gynae-01

Senior Residents-03

Medicine-01

Radiology-01

Paediatrics-01

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification



Full Time /Part Time Specialist-MBBS with P.G Degree or equivalent from recognized university with post PG experience of 3 years OR PG Diploma from recognized university having post PG experience of 5 years respectively in particular Specialty.

Senior Residents-MBBS with PG Degree Or Equivalent / PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university.

If PG Degree / diploma candidates are not available in particular specialty, then candidates having 2 years experience after MBBS in the concerned specialty may also be considered.

Check the notification link for details of educational qualification for these posts.

ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020: PDF

How to Apply for ESIC Pune Recruitment 2020:

Interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview as per given schedule along with their original documents & Xerox copies in support of their Date of Birth, Proof of Educational Qualification, Experience Certificates and with duly filled the form as given on website. Check the details Interview schedule available on the official website.