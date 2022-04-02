ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 (OUT): 40+ Vacancies Notified for J&K, Haryana & Delhi, Apply @esic.nic.in

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for the Specialist Grade– II (Junior/Senior Scale) posts on direct recruitment basis. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Recruitment 2022: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has published a notice in the employment newspaper for recruitment to the various post of Specialist Grade-II (Junior/Senior Scale) posts on direct recruitment basis. A total of 45 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process, of which, 40 are for Specialist Grade (Senior Scale), and 5 are for Specialist Grade (Junior Grade Scale 2). Interested candidates can go through this recruitment notification to check vacancy details, qualifications, age limit, selection criteria and others.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 20 April 2022

Last date for submission of online application for far -flung areas - 27 April 2022

ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade-II (Junior Scale) - 5 Posts

Specialist Grade-II (Senior Scale) -40 Posts

ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: to be published in the detailed notification on official website.

Age Limit - not exceeding 45 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Specialist Grade 2 (Senior Grade) - Level 12 of Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs. 78, 800 as per 7th CPC.

Specialist Grade 2 (Junior Grade) - Level 11 of Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs. 67, 700 as per 7th CPC.

How to Apply for ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Recruitment 2022

The candidates will be able to submit applications through the prescribed format on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for more details.