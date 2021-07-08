ESIS Tirunelveli Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident and Specialist Posts @esic.nic.in, Walk-in on July 15

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu has invited application for the posts of Senior Resident, Specialist on its official website. Check application process and other updates here.

ESIS Tirunelveli Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu has invited application for 17 various posts of Senior Resident, Specialist and other on contract basis. Candidates willing to apply for ESIS Tirunelveli Recruitment 2021 Job Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the walk-in-interview scheduled on 15 July 2021.

In a bid to apply for ESIS Tirunelveli Recruitment 2021 Job Notification, candidates should have the requisite educational qualification including MBBS with PG Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty with other as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for ESIS Tirunelveli Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

No.513-A/12/16(2)/ESICH/TLI /VOL.IV

Date :07.07.2021

Important Date ESIS Tirunelveli Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 15.07.2021

(Registration time 9.00 a.m. to 10.30.a.m.)

Vacancy Details ESIS Tirunelveli Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Part Time /Full Time Super Specialist-01

Part Time Specialist/ Full Time Specialist-08

Radiology-02

Opthalmology-01

Obstetrics & Gynaecology-01

Anaesthesia-01

General Surgery-01

Paediatrics-01

Microbiology(or)Biochemistry-01

Senior Resident for 3 year-02

Paediatric-01

Obstetrics & Gynaecology -01

Senior Resident for one year-06

Obstetrics & Gynaecology-01

General Medicine/Radiology-02

Dental-01

ENT(or) Paediatrics-01

Anaesthesia-01

Eligibility Criteria ESIS Tirunelveli Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Full Time Super Specialist-A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part-II of the third schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in sub-section(3) of section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 Post graduate degree in the concerned specialty

Part Time Specialist: MBBS with Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty from Recognized University With 3 (three) years experience after acquiring PG Degree/OR minimum of 5 (Five) years’ experience after Graduate Diploma.

Full Time Specialist-MBBS with PG Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty from Recognized University With 3 (three) years experience after acquiring PG Degree/OR minimum of 5 (Five) years experience after Graduate Diploma.

Senior Resident for 3 year-MBBS with PG Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty from Recognized University. Senior Resident for one year-MBBS with PG Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty from Recognized University.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ESIS Tirunelveli Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply ESIS Tirunelveli Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 July 2021 along with their application filled properly in prescribed proforma with two recent passport size photographs along with one set of attested photocopies and originals of testimonials.