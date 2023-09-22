Essay on Gandhi Jayanti in English for School Students

India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on the 2nd of October every year to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The day is observed with great fondness and devotion throughout the country to commemorate the contributions of Bapu in ending the reign of the East India Company and fighting the battles of the common people of India for their rights, happiness, and life. The day is listed as one of the national holidays in India and is also considered as a dry day. Meat and alcohol are prohibited for consumption on this day. Post offices, banks, schools, and all other important places are closed for the day to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary. Statues, streets, and important places related to the life of Bapu (Sabarmati Ashram, the place of his cremation, and more) are decorated with garlands, confetti, and other decorative items. His favorite Bhajan, Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram is generally played on music channels, celebration grounds, school assemblies, and wherever Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated across the nation. Since he was a prominent and acclaimed International personality, the UN has declared the 2nd of October as the ‘International Day of Non-Violence’ to mark the significant philosophies and non-violent theory of Gandhi. The Government of India organizes memorial services and tributes on this auspicious occasion, across Gandhi-related places in the country. Prizes and badges are offered to citizens of the country who have made some significant contribution to the nation. Schools organize various events such as essay competitions, special school assemblies, speech competitions, monologue competitions, skits and dramas, poster-making competitions, drawing and painting competitions, quiz competitions, conducting a cleanliness or tree plantation drive, poem competitions, reading book on Gandhi’s life and struggles, showing Gandhi and freedom related movies to students, and more. All these activities are aimed at imparting knowledge about Mahatma Gandhi and teaching them about the struggles of India’s freedom fighters in liberating India from British rule. 2nd October 2023 marks the 154th Birth Anniversary Celebration of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. He was given this title by another prominent Indian freedom fighter, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Gandhi Jayanti is a remembrance of great achievements brought in India, huge battles that Gandhi fought along with the Indian people, and a reflection of good over evil. Gandhiji did not only free India from the wicked rule of the East India Company, but he also fought against the social issues of Indian society. He taught us self-reliance, courage, non-violence, simplicity, women empowerment, and the power of education. Given the vital role of Mahatma Gandhi in shaping India’s historic past and revolutionary movements, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated as a festival in India. This grand celebration marks the happiness and devotion of Indians in giving prime importance to respectable leaders and freedom fighters of the country and respecting the struggles of the past to derive the best out of them. As Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever”, this Gandhi Jayanti let us all become individuals that bring prosperity, growth, and learning to the country.