Gandhi Jayanti Slogans In Hindi and English for School Students 

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Gandhi Jayanti is a national festival celebrated in India on October 2. This festival marks the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. Because of this, it is also called Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi was one of the most famous Indian freedom fighters. Gandhi Ji’s complete name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was known as a Mahatma because of his nature and beliefs. Mahatma Gandhi used to believe in non-violence, which became one of the reasons to tag him as a Mahatma.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869. After his death, this day was marked to remember his contributions and efforts to India’s independence. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, schools organise and celebrate various events and completions. For example, the essay on Gandhi Jayanti, a speech on Gandhi Jayanti, etc. Schools organise special assemblies to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. To make the assembly more engaging and to give a unique touch to your essay and speech, add Gandhi Jayanti slogans. The slogans on Gandhi Jayanti will be short but leave a deep impact on the readers and listers.

Below are Gandhi Jayanti slogans that students and other people can use to add more power to their essays and speeches. These slogans on Gandhi Jayanti can be used to inspire new generations and tell them why celebrating Gandhi Jayanti is important. Check and read the Gandhi Jayanti slogans in English, Hindi, and Hinglish.

Gandhi Jayanti Slogans in English

Make this Gandhi Jayanti more special by using the Gandhi Jayanti slogans in English. These Gandhi Jayanti slogans in English will help you communicate your feelings effectively to the listener. Check out the 40 Gandhi Jayanti slogans in English in the table below.

1 "Be the change you wish to see in the world."





2 "Gandhi's wisdom, our inspiration." 3 "Non-violence: The path to harmony." 4 "Remembering the Mahatma on his birth anniversary." 5 "Satyagraha: The force of truth." 6 "Unity in diversity, just as Bapu envisioned." 7 "Gandhi Jayanti: Celebrating a legacy of peace." 8 "In the footsteps of greatness: Gandhi Jayanti." 9 "A tribute to the Father of the Nation." 10 "Gandhian principles for a better world." 11 "Strength in simplicity, the Gandhian way." 12 "Bapu's dream of a clean and free India." 13 "Non-violence is not a weakness; it's our strength." 14 "Gandhi Jayanti: A call for tolerance and compassion." 15 "Equality, justice, and non-violence: Gandhi's ideals." 16 "Embracing truth, peace, and love on Gandhi Jayanti." 17 "Harmony through non-violence: Bapu's vision." 18 "Empowering the world with Gandhian values." 19 "Gandhi Jayanti: Honoring a leader of the masses." 20 "Gandhi's legacy lives on in our hearts." 21 “Keep moving towards truth and non-violence, follow Gandhi's teachings.” 22 “Gandhi Jayanti: Take a step towards a non-violent India.” 23 “Remembering the greatness of Bapu, celebrating Gandhi Jayanti.” 24 “The magic of Satyagraha, the incredible magic of non-violence.” 25 “On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, spread the message of truth and non-violence.” 26 “Choose the path of non-violence, walk on Gandhi's path.” 27 “Stand with truth on this occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.” 28 “Follow Gandhi ji's messages, move towards truth.” 29 “Let's realize Gandhi ji's dreams, make a clean and non-violent India.” 30 “On Gandhi Jayanti, sing praises of the power of faith and non-violence.” 31 “With Gandhi ji, take steps towards non-violence.” 32 “Gandhi Jayanti: A moment when we all come together towards the truth of the soul” 33 “Homage to Gandhi ji's soul, respect for his messages” 34 “Keep progressing with Gandhi ji's teachings, build a courageous India.” 35 “Today is Gandhi Jayanti, celebrate non-violence and truth.” 36 “On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, understand the importance of cooperation along with prosperity.” 37 “Gandhi ji's priceless words will always remain immortal for us.” 38 “On Gandhi Jayanti, salute the ambassador of non-violence.” 39 “In memory of Gandhi ji, respect the foundational elements of Indian culture.” 40 “On this day of Gandhi Jayanti, remind ourselves of our commitment to his ideology.”

Gandhi Jayanti Slogans in Hindi

When talking about a national festival, communicating its importance in Hindi has a different feeling. Hindi, our national language, is unique and binds this whole diverse nation together in a single thread. In your Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2023, you should use the Gandhi Jayanti slogans in Hindi. These Gandhi Jayanti slogans in Hindi will inspire people without leaving any communication gap. The Gandhi Jayanti slogans in Hindi are also important because the majority of Indians speak and understand Hindi.

1 "सत्य और अहिंसा की ओर बढ़ते चलो, गांधी के संदेश का पालन करो।"

2 "गांधी जयंती: एक अहिंसक भारत की ओर कदम बढ़ाओ।" 3 "बापू की महानता को याद करते हैं, गांधी जयंती मनाते हैं।" 4 "सत्याग्रह का जादू, अहिंसा का अद्भुत जादू।" 5 "गांधी जयंती के इस मौके पर, सच्चाई और अहिंसा का संदेश फैलाओ।" 6 "अहिंसा का पथ चुनो, गांधी के मार्ग पर चलो।" 7 "सत्य के साथ खड़े रहो, गांधी जयंती के इस मौके पर।" 8 "गांधी जी के संदेशों का पालन करो, सच्चाई की ओर बढ़ो।" 9 "आओ गांधी जी के सपनों को साकार करें, स्वच्छ और अहिंसक भारत बनाएं।" 10 "गांधी जयंती के दिन, विश्वास और अहिंसा की शक्ति का गुणगान करें।" 11 "गांधी जी के साथ, अहिंसा की ओर कदम बढ़ाओ।" 12 "गांधी जयंती: एक ऐसा मौका जब हम सभी एक साथ आत्मा के सच्चाई की ओर बढ़ते हैं।" 13 "गांधी जी की आत्मा को श्रद्धांजलि, उनके संदेशों का सम्मान।" 14 "गांधी जी की शिक्षा से बढ़ते चलो, एक साहसी भारत का निर्माण करो।" 15 "आज गांधी जयंती है, अहिंसा और सच्चाई का जश्न मनाओ।" 16 "गांधी जयंती के इस मौके पर, समृद्धि के साथ-साथ सहयोग की महत्ता को भी समझें।" 17 "गांधी जी की अनमोल बातें हमारे लिए हमेशा अमर रहेंगी।" 18 "गांधी जयंती पर, अहिंसा के दूत को सलाम।" 19 "गांधी जी की याद में, भारतीय संस्कृति के मूल तत्वों का सम्मान करें।" 20 "गांधी जयंती के इस दिन, उसकी विचारधारा के प्रति हमारी प्रतिबद्धता को याद दिलाओ।"

Gandhi Jayanti Slogans in Hinglish

Hinglish is the trending social media language that Indian people use while chatting. Thus, having Gandhi Jayanti slogans in Hinglish would engage a larger audience. These slogans on Gandhi Jayanti in Hinglish can be used in posters and drawings students make on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

1 "Bapu ke rang, ahinsa ka sang!"

2 "Gandhi Jayanti, Bapu ke naam!" 3 "Bapu ko yaad karo, unke raaste par chalo!" 4 "Gandhi ji ki yaadon mein, ahinsa ki baat karo!" 5 "Gandhi Jayanti: Ahinsa ka parv!" 6 "Bapu ke sapno ko sach karo, ek samruddh Bharat banao!" 7 "Bapu ka sandesh, desh ke liye anmol!" 8 "Ahinsa aur satya ki talwar, Bapu ka adbhut vichar!" 9 "Gandhi Jayanti par, shanti aur prem ki baat karo!" 10 "Bapu ke saath, ahinsa ka raasta!" 11 "Bapu ke sapno ka Bharat: Aao, mil kar banayein!" 12 "Gandhi ji ki yaadon ko amar banao, unke saath chalo!" 13 "Gandhi Jayanti: Ahinsa aur sachai ki yaad mein!" 14 "Bapu ka sandesh, hamare dil mein basa hai!" 15 "Gandhi Jayanti par, samrudhhi aur sadbhavna ki ore!" 16 "Ahinsa ki raah par chalo, Bapu ke saath raho!" 17 "Bapu ke vicharon ko apnana hai, unke saath chalna hai!" 18 "Gandhi Jayanti: Bapu ke adarshon ka samman!" 19 "Bapu ji ki yaad mein, ahimsa aur prem ke rang manao!" 20 "Gandhi Jayanti par, Bapu ke sankalp ko jeevan mein utaro!"

