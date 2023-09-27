Mahatma Gandhi's Life and Teachings: 10 Essential Lessons for School Students

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: This article explains 10 essential lessons from Gandhi's life and teachings that school students should follow to become better human beings.

2nd October Gandhi Jayanti: Mahatma Gandhi, a name known worldwide and often referred to as the “Father of the Nation” in India. Gandhi’s full name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was a man of exceptional wisdom and principles. Mahatma Gandhi’s life and teachings continue to inspire people of all ages, especially school students. In this article, we will delve into ten crucial lessons that school students can learn from the remarkable life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

1. The Power of Nonviolence (Ahinsa)

One of the most valuable and enduring lessons given by Gandhiji was the power of non-violence, which we also know as ahinsa. Mahatma Gandhi proved that peaceful resistance could bring about significant social and political change. School students should learn from this and understand that conflicts can often be resolved without being involved in violence.

2. Truth and Honesty (Satya)

On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us highlight the second most important belief of Mahatma Gandhi, which was the supremacy of truth. He emphasized that one should always speak the truth and live an honest life. Students should recognise the value of honesty in their actions and words.

3. Equality and Social Justice

Gandhi kept fighting against discrimination and social injustices. Students can learn from his dedication to the principles of equality, justice, and the upliftment of the marginalised and weak.

4. Self-discipline and self-control

Self-discipline was a daily principle of Gandhi's life. He advocated for control over one's desires and the importance of living a simple life. School students can embrace the idea of self-control in their studies and personal lives, which will give them the power to make the right decision without any influence or desire.

5. The Importance of Education

Gandhi emphasised the significance of education in personal development and nation-building. He was the one who presented the offer for basic education to all and promoted vocational studies. Students should understand that education is a powerful tool for positive change.

6. Empathy and Compassion

Mahatma Gandhi was a generous and kind man who believed in treating all living beings as equal. He believed in giving, empathy, and compassion. Gandhiji's ability to empathise with others is a crucial lesson for students. Learning to understand and care for others is an important and fundamental aspect of personal growth.

7. Environmental Responsibility

The increasing climate change and other natural calamities are an awakening call for modern people, but Gandhiji was conscious of this years ago. Mahatma Gandhi advocated for a simple and sustainable way of life. Students should appreciate the importance of responsible environmental practices and take part in environmental protection and cleaning drives.

8. Respect for Diversity

Gandhiji respected all religions and cultures. School students should learn to appreciate and respect the diversity in their classrooms and communities.

9. Courage in the Face of Adversity

Gandhi's life was filled with challenges and obstacles, yet he remained resolute. Students should read him and get inspiration from his courage and resilience when facing difficulties.

10. The Value of Persistence

Gandhi's journey towards independence took a lot of persistence and determination. Students should understand that achieving their goals often requires sustained effort and dedication. It's not a one-day task to get what you want.

Mahatma Gandhi's life events

On the occasion of the 154th birthday of Gandhi, let's celebrate him by appreciating his life’s journey, values, and teaching. Below is the table that describes the year and date-wise timeline of the life story of Gandhi in a few words.

Year Event Description 1869 October 2: Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar, India. 1888-1891 Gandhi studied law in London, England. 1893 Gandhi traveled to South Africa to work as a lawyer. 1906 Gandhi introduced the concept of Satyagraha (non-violent resistance) in South Africa. 1915 Gandhi returned to India and became active in the freedom struggle. 1919 April 13: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in Amritsar. Gandhi launched the non-cooperation movement. 1930 March 12: Gandhi began the Salt March to protest the British salt monopoly. 1942 August 8: Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement, demanding an end to British rule. 1947 August 15: India gains independence from British rule. 1948 January 30: Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in New Delhi.

On this Gandhi Jayanti, we should absorb what Mahatma Gandhi taught and follow those teachings to make our lives more meaningful. The students should be motivated to know the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and why he believed in them.

Gandhi Jayanti is marked as the day to celebrate the birth of this young leader who gave his efforts to make India independent. Make this October 2nd October Gandhi Jayanti to fuel your souls with all positivity and kindness.

