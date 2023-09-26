Lal Bahadur Shastri Essay in English for School Students and Children

Lal Bahadur Shastri Essay in English: Not just Gandhi Jayanti, October 2nd also marks the 99th birth anniversary of Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri. Check easy Lal Bahadur Shastri essay in 100, 200 and 500 words in English below.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Essay: Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second Prime Minister, was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, India. He was not only a prominent political leader but also a dedicated freedom fighter who coined the famous slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan." Shastri's leadership was also instrumental in the 1965 Indo-Pak war, the Tashkent Agreement and Green Revolution. Each year, October 2nd is celebrated as Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, marking his birth anniversary. It's a significant coincidence that he drew immense inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, whose birth anniversary is also celebrated on October 2nd as Gandhi Jayanti.

In this article, you will find 100, 200 and 500 word Lal Bahadur Shastri essays in English, suitable for school students and children of all ages.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti

Lal Bahadur Shastri Speech in Hindi

Lal Bahadur Shastri Essay in Hindi

Lal Bahadur Shastri Speech in English

Lal Bahadur Shastri Essay in 100 words in English

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, born on October 2, 1904, was India's second Prime Minister. He was a significant freedom fighter and political leader who held many important portfolios during his lifetime. He also came up with the famous slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War.

His father was a school teacher who died when Shashtri was just one and half years old. He came from a humble background and his life showcases his honesty and dedication for his motherland and its people.

Lal Bahadur Shastri died on January 11, 1966 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. India will always remember him for his commitment to the nation.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Essay in 200 words

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, born on October 2, 1904, served as India's second Prime Minister. During his childhood, he was affectionately called 'Nanhe' by his near and dear ones. Shastri played a significant role as a freedom fighter in India's struggle against British colonial rule and later emerged as a key figure in the Green Revolution, aimed at promoting agricultural self-sufficiency.

Known for his humble background, simplicity, honesty, and unwavering dedication to public service, Shastri is a revered figure in Indian history. He coined the famous slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War, aimed at boosting the morale of both the armed forces and the agricultural community.

One of the major highlights of Shastri's tenure as Prime Minister was the signing of the Tashkent Agreement in 1966, which effectively ended the war between India and Pakistan. However, his life was tragically cut short when he died under mysterious circumstances in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on January 11, 1966. To this day, his death remains a subject of investigation and debate.

Lal Bahadur Shastri will always be remembered as a symbol of honesty and dedication, providing valuable lessons for future generations to learn from and admire.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Essay in English 500 Words

Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India, serving from 1964 to 1966. A man of great courage and determination, he was a devout follower of Mahatma Gandhi and played a key role in the Indian independence movement. Shastri - ‘little dynamo of a man’ was known for his simplicity, honesty, and dedication to public service.

Lal Bahadur was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, India. He came from a humble background and faced many financial difficulties during his childhood. However, he was always determined to succeed and worked hard to get an education. He graduated from Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi. ‘Shastri’ was the bachelor’s degree awarded to him there but eventually became a part of his name and thus, he came to be known as lal Bahadur “Shastri”.

Shastri joined the Indian independence movement when he was 16-years old. He was deeply influenced by the Gandhian ideology of non-violence and truth. Shastri participated in several civil disobedience movements and was imprisoned numerous times by the British government. Despite the hardships he faced, Shastri never gave up his fight for independence.

After India gained independence in 1947, Shastri joined the government of Jawaharlal Nehru. He held several important portfolios, including Minister of Railways and Transport, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of Home Affairs. Shastri was known for his administrative skills and his ability to get things done.

In 1964, Nehru passed away and Shastri was elected as the second Prime Minister of India. Shastri took over at a time when India was facing a number of challenges, including a severe drought, a slowdown in economic growth, and a border dispute with Pakistan.

Shastri's first major challenge as Prime Minister was to deal with the drought of 1965. The drought affected millions of people across India and caused widespread crop failures. Shastri's government launched a number of relief measures to help the affected people. He started the Green Revolution to lead India to agrarian self-sufficiency. He also appealed to the international community for assistance.

Another challenge that Shastri faced was the slowdown in economic growth. The Indian economy had grown rapidly in the early years after independence. However, in the early 1960s, the economy started to slow down. Shastri's government launched a number of economic reforms to boost growth.

In 1965, India went to war with Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. The 1965 Indo-Pak war lasted for 17 days and ended in a stalemate. Shastri played a key role in leading India to victory in the war. He also played a key role in negotiating the Tashkent Agreement, which brought an end to theIndia Pakistan war of 1965.

Shastri died unexpectedly on January 11, 1966, during a visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. His death was a major setback for India and the world. He was a great leader who dedicated his life to serving the people of India. Shastri's legacy continues to inspire people around the world. He was a man of great simplicity, honesty, and courage.

Who was Lal Bahadur Shastri - Paragraph in English

Lal Bahadur was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh. His father died when he was one and half years old. His nickname was 'Nanhe.' At sixteen, he left his studies to join the Non-Cooperation Movement, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. Enrolling at Kashi VidyaPeeth, an institution opposing British rule, he earned the title 'Shastri.' Then, he became Lal Bahadur Shastri. In 1927, he married Lalita Devi with a simple dowry of a spinning wheel and handspun cloth. After India gained independence, he held several key roles in the Union Cabinet. He became the second Prime Minister of India in 1964. Celebrated for integrity, humility, and unwavering commitment to hard work, Lal Bahadur Shastri was profoundly influenced by Gandhi's teachings and dedicated his lifetime to India's progress. He died unexpectedly on January 11, 1966.

Related to Gandhi Jayanti: