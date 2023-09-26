Lal Bahadur Shastri Speech: Did you know that October 2nd is important not only because of Gandhi Jayanti but also because of Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. Check here for an easy and simple Lal Bahadur Shashtri short and long speech in English.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Speech in English: Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, India. He was a prominent political leader and freedom fighter who gave the slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. He is also known for his role in the Green Revolution. Each year, October 2nd is celebrated as Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti or his birth anniversary. It is a great coincidence that Lal Bahadur Shastri got immense inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi whose birth anniversary is also celebrated on October 2nd as Gandhi Jayanti. In this article, we have provided short and long Lal Bahadur Shastri Speech in English for School students and Children of all ages.

Good morning respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends,

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, born on October 2, 1904, was India's second Prime Minister. He was fondly called ‘Nanhe’ by his near and dear ones during his childhood. He was a prominent freedom fighter against British colonial rule in India. Shastri was also a key figure in the Green Revolution to promote agricultural self-sufficiency. He was known for his humble background, simplicity, honesty and dedication to public service. The famous slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" was coined by him to boost morale during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War. The Tashkent Agreement in 1966, which ended the war between India and Pakistan, forms one of the biggest highlights of his tenure as Prime Minister. Lal Bahadur Shastri died on January 11, 1966, under mysterious circumstances in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Till date, his death remains a subject of investigation. Shastri ji will always be remembered as a symbol of honesty to learn from.

Jai Hind!

Short Speech on Lal Bahadur Shastri in English

Good morning respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends!

Lal Bahadur Shastri, born on October 2, 1904, into a financially-challenged family in Uttar Pradesh, India. He became a prominent figure in Indian politics after actively participating in the non-violent civil disobedience movement led by Mahatma Gandhi during India's struggle for independence.

He moved to Delhi in 1951 after which he held several roles in the central government as Minister for Railways, Minister for Transport and Communications, Minister for Commerce and Industry and Home Minister. In June 1964, Shastri assumed the role of India's Prime Minister, succeeding Jawaharlal Nehru. His leadership was marked by simplicity, honesty, and an unwavering commitment to the nation's welfare. During his tenure, the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 took place, where Shastri's calm and determined leadership earned him the title "Man of Peace." He played a pivotal role in negotiating the Tashkent Agreement in January 1966, which brought an end to the conflict and established peace with Pakistan.

One of Shastri's enduring legacies is the slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer) given during the 1965 war.

Despite his relatively short time as Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri left an indelible mark on Indian politics and society, known for his simplicity, integrity, and dedication to public service. His leadership during a challenging period in India's history continues to be respected and admired.

Long Speech on Lal Bahadur Shastri in English

Good morning respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends,

Introduction

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri was born into a humble family on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, India. His father, a school teacher, died when he was about two-years old. He spent his childhood in poverty. Despite these challenges, Shastri ji displayed a strong commitment to education. His determination led him to pursue his studies and rise to become one of the most prominent figures in Indian politics.

Freedom Struggle

Shastri ji actively participated in India's struggle for independence from British colonial rule. He was always inspired by Gandhi ji. He was only 16-years old when he aligned himself with Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent civil disobedience movement. In the pursuit of India's freedom, he underwent several arrests by the British colonial rule.

Political Career and Prime Ministership

After India's independence in 1947, Lal Bahadur Shastri served as Union Cabinet Minister for Railways; Minister for Transport and Communications; Minister for Commerce and Industry and also as the Home Minister.

On June 9, 1964, Lal Bahadur Shastri took over the role of India's Prime Minister, succeeding Jawaharlal Nehru. Shastri's tenure as Prime Minister witnessed significant events like the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 and the Tashkent agreement of 1966 which established peace between India and Pakistan.

His calm and determined leadership during this conflict earned him the moniker "Man of Peace." His tenure was a testimony to his simplicity, honesty, and an unwavering dedication to the welfare and progress of India.

Slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan"

"Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer) slogan by Shashtri ji was first given in 1965 during the Indo-Pakistan war. It resonated with the Indian population, boosting the morale of both the armed forces and the agricultural community.

Lal Bahadur Shastri’s Death

Lal Bahadur Shastri's life was cut short by a tragic accident which caused his unexpected death. He died on January 11, 1966 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, shortly after signing the Tashkent Agreement. The exact cause of Shastri ji's death remains a subject of speculation till date.

