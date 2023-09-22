5 Inspiring Poems on Gandhi Jayanti for School Children

2. Satyagraha

by Devarakshanam Govinden

You stood tall and still,

Clad in loincloth,

Stripped bare of pomp

And the garlands of adulation.

You took command and

spoke in clear and simple words

Believing in the force of your ideas

Rather than of a gun.

Soul force -

Is not the weapon of the weak

But the weapon of the strong.

Soul force -

When will and heart,

And body and mind,

Work in unison.

Soul force -

That alone could prevail

Against the gates of hell.

Fired not with hate for the Other

But with love

For wholeness and humanity.

With the strength to say,

“Enough!

We will not be trampled on like dust.

We will be free!”