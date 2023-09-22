Gandhi Jayanti Board Decoration Ideas for School Students 2023

Gandhi Jayanti Board Decoration Ideas: On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, India rejoices and celebrates the day with great devotion and excitement. Schools conduct various activities to educate students while having fun. Here, students can find Gandhi Jayanti Board Decoration Ideas for their classroom boards, notice boards, and bulletin boards.

Gandhi Jayanti Board Decoration Ideas 2023: India is about to celebrate one of its most important days from the calendar, Gandhi Jayanti. On 2nd October, India will celebrate the 154th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest freedom fighter of the country who gained respect and momentum in the foreign land as well. To commemorate the remarkable philosophies, deeds, and struggle for liberating India from British rule, Gandhi Jayanti is marked as a national holiday in the calendar. Worldwide, this day is observed and celebrated as ‘International Day of Non-Violence’ to honor Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy on Non-Violence.

Gandhi Jayanti is an important day for schools as well since they teach about the Indian freedom struggle, our national heroes and freedom fighters who fought until the last ounce of blood and sweat ended in their bodies. It is not just a day, it is a festival of celebrating freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi who gave their all to provide us the freedom we live in today. Thus, to add to your grand celebrations on Gandhi Jayanti, here are some Gandhi Jayanti Board Decoration Ideas for School Students.

These Gandhi Jayanti Board Decoration Ideas will enhance your Gandhi Jayanti Celebration in schools. Students will also get a chance to showcase their talent, and creativity, and add some value to their celebrations. These ideas can be used as a source of inspiration and students can use these ideas to create something new and extravagant.

Draw Sketch of Mahatma Gandhi and related historic events- Students can take advantage of blackboards and draw a sketch of Mahatma Gandhi along with some minute details of significant events led by him. Students can use colorful chalk for the sketch. This will look intriguing and creative.

Decorate the edges of the board with handmade crafts- Classroom boards can be decorated with various handmade craft strings of various shapes. Hearts, butterflies, flowers, etc. are some of the easiest to make. This will make your classroom look colorful and attractive.

Notice Boards can be filled with drawings- Students can submit their meaningful drawings on Gandhi Jayanti or Mahatma Gandhi-related topics to the school authorities. They can then paste all the chosen ones on the notice board of the school.

Write Slogans of Mahatma Gandhi- The classroom board can be used to write slogans of Mahatma Gandhi. Again colourful chalks can be used to write these. This will provide some relevant information to students while decorating the classroom.

Add some Indian elements to the blackboard- Since Gandhi Jayanti is a special day for India and Indians, it would be great to add some Indian touch to the decoration. Students can either color the blackboard using tricolors or draw the flag of India. Students are open to using their own creativity and thoughts while doing this activity.

Use crafts to decorate blackboard- Using crafts would give a more realistic and interesting touch to the decoration. This would also make the classroom look attractive and colorful. Students can also utilize their creativity in doing the same.

