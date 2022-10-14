EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for MT and Manager @eximbankindia.in

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: EXIM Bank is inviting applications for the post of Management Trainee (MT) and Manager. Check Download Link Here.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank), a recognized bank engaged in financing, facilitating and promoting India’s international trade, looking to recruit persons for the post of Management Trainee (MT) and Manager. Interested persons are required to submit the application online mode much before the last date i.e. 04 November 2022 through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/iebmtsep22.

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of an online exam. This exam will be held in the month of November or December 2022. Candidates who qualify the exam will be called to appear for the interview round which will be conducted in January or February 2023.

The online examination will be conducted in the following cities: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bilaspur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Mumbai/Navi Mumbai/Thane/MMR region, Delhi/NCR and Patna.

EXIM Bank Notification Link

EXIM Bank Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 14 October 2022 Last Date of Online Application - 04 November 2022

EXIM Bank Vacancy Details

Category Vacancies UR 12 SC 3 ST 3 OBC 9 EWS 3 PWD 3 Total 30

Eligibility Criteria for EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Manager (Law):

Bachelor's Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 50% marks.

6 years of postqualification legal experience (in Scale I or equivalent)

Manager (Information Technology):

B.E / B. Tech Degree with minimum 50% or equivalent grade in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication OR any Graduation Course with a post graduate qualification in Computer Science (minimum 2 years duration) / MCA with minimum 50% marks or equivalent.

6 years of post-qualification experience

Management Trainee (Corporate Loans & Advances / Project Finance / Lines of Credit / Internal Credit Audit / Risk Management / Compliance / Treasury and Accounts / Recovery, etc.):

Masters in Business Administration (MBA) / PostGraduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA) / Chartered Accountants (CA).

MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum 2-year full time duration, with a specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution, and the candidate must have obtained at least 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA).

In case of CA, membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a must.

All applicants should have obtained at least 50% marks in Graduation.

Salary:

Rs. 48170 -1740 – 49910 -1990 - 69810

How to Apply for EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online by following steps: Go to https://www.eximbankindia.in/careers click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. Register for the post Upload Relevant Documents Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment .Click on 'Submit' button

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-