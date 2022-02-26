EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 for MT Posts: Salary Rs. 55000, Freshers Apply

EXIM has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee. Check Vacancy, Salary, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Proces, How to Apply Here.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 for MT Posts: EXIM Bank is looking to hire Management Trainees. EXIM MT Online Application Link is available on the official website -eximbankindia.in. Those who are interested in this opportunity can apply on or before 14 March 2022.

The selected candidates will be posted anywhere in India, depending on the requirement of the Bank,in Corporate Loans & Advances/ Project Finance/ Lines of Credit/ Internal Credit Audit/ Risk Management/ Compliance/ Treasury

and Accounts and related work profiles.

Export-Import Bank of India is an all-India premier financial institution engaged in financing, facilitating and promoting India’s international trade.

EXIM Bank MT Notification Download

EXIM Bank MT Online Application Link

How to Apply for EXIM Bank MT Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of EXIM Bank - eximbankindia.in Visit 'Career' Section Click on 'Apply Now before March 14, 2022' given under 'Recruitment of Management Trainees, 2022' Click on 'New Registration' and register for the post Now, login into your account using your registration details Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button Take a print out of the application Proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications Fill other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION. Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on 'Submit' button.

EXIM MT Application Fee:

General and OBC - Rs. 600/-

SC/ST/PWD/EWS and Female candidates - Rs. 100/-

EXIM Bank MT Important Dates

EXIM Bank MT Application Starting Date - 25 February 2022

Last day for payment of Examination fee and application - 14 March 2022

Tentative month of Written Examination and interview - April 2022

EXIM Bank MT Vacancy Details

UR - 13

SC - 4

ST - 2

OBC (non-creamy layer) - 6

EWS - 2

PWD - 1

Eligibility Criteria for EXIM MT Posts

Educational Qualification:

MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA).

MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum of 2years full-time duration, with a specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution. In case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient.

Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in both Graduation and Post-Graduation.

Candidates should possess minimum 60% marks at the time of appearing for the interview or at the time of joining the Bank.

Age Limit:

UR/EWS – 35 years

SC/ST – 40 years

OBC – 38 years

EXIM MT Salary:

Rs. 55,000/-

EXIM MT Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam and Interview.