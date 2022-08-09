FACT CBT Schedule 2022 Out for MT, Manager and Others at fact.co.in, Download PDF

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) has released the Computer Based Test Date for various posts on its official website-fact.co.in.Download PDF here.

As per the notice released, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) will conduct the Online Computer Based Test (CBT) for Senior Manager, Officer, Management Trainee, Technician posts on 21 August 2022 (Sunday).

Notification further says,"The Online CBT in furtherance to Recruitment Notification No.07/2022 dated 06.07.2022 to post codes 07 to 22 will be held on 21.08.2022 (Sunday). Further information regarding venue, time etc will be communicated in due course."

