FACT CBT Schedule 2022 Out for MT, Manager and Others at fact.co.in, Download PDF

FACT CBT Schedule 2022 Download: Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) has released the Online Computer Based Test (CBT) for various posts including Senior Manager, Officer, Management Trainee, Technician and others. All those candidates applied successfully for the above posts against Recruitment Notification No.07/2022 can download the FACT CBT Schedule 2022 from the official website-fact.co.in.
You can download the FACT CBT Schedule 2022 for various posts directly from the link given below.
As per the notice released, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) will conduct the Online Computer Based Test (CBT) for Senior Manager, Officer, Management Trainee, Technician posts on 21 August 2022 (Sunday).
Notification further says,"The Online CBT in furtherance to Recruitment Notification No.07/2022 dated 06.07.2022 to post codes 07 to 22 will be held on 21.08.2022 (Sunday). Further information regarding venue, time etc will be communicated in due course."
Candidates applied for various posts under Recruitment Notification No.07/2022 can download the FACT CBT Schedule 2022 from the official website.
