FCI AG 3 Exam Dates 2023 Released @recruitmentfci.in: Check Admit Card Details Here

FCI AG3 Exam Date 2023: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has announced the Phase 1 Exam Dates for Assistant Grade 3 (General/Depot/Accounts/ Technical/Hindi), Junior Engineer (Civil/EM), and Stenographer Grade 2 Posts. The said exam will commence on 01 January 2023 and will be continued till 29 January 2023. The exam will be held in four shifts. Candidates can check the exam dates in the table given below:

Name of the Post Exam Dates Time AG-III(General/Depot/Accounts/ Technical/Hindi) 01 January 2023 07 January 2023 14 January 2023 21 January 2023 29 January 2023 1 Hour JE(Civil/EM) Steno. Grade-II

What is FCI AG 3 Admit Card 2023 Date ?

FCI AG 3 Admit Cards shall be uploaded 10 days prior to the date of examination onwards. Hence we can expect the admit cards in the third week. The candidates would be able to check the date, time and venue of the examination on their admit card. Those who would be able to generate their call letters online for Phase-I, should register their grievance at http://cgrs.ibps.in at least one week before the date of the examination. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of FC1, i.e https://fci.gov.in/ for updates.

The vacancies for the said posts will be filled in North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, and North East Zone.