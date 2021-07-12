FCI Manager (AGM) 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Online Test on 17th & 18th July, Check CBT & Interview Details

FCI Manager (AGM) 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Food Corporation of India (FCI) will conduct an online exam for the recruitment of Assistant General Manager (AGM - General Administration/ Accounts/ Law/ Technical) & Medical Officer Posts on 17 th & 18 th July 2021. Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern in Detail!

FCI Manager (AGM) 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Food Corporation of India (FCI) will conduct an online exam for the recruitment of Assistant General Manager (General Administration), Assistant General Manager (Accounts), Assistant General Manager (Law), Assistant General Manager (Technical), Medical Officer. Selected candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in the country in the interest of the Corporation.

Below are the Important Dates of the FCI Assistant Manager (AGM) 2021 Exam:

FCI Assistant Manager (AGM) 2021 Exam Important Dates Notification Release Date 26th February 2021 Online Registration/Application Date 1st March to 1st April 2021 Admit Card Issue Date 1st July 2021 to 18th July 2021 Direct Link to Download Admit Card Date of Online Test 17th & 18th July 2021

Total 89 Vacancies were announced for the post of Assistant General Manager in various departments under FCI Manager Recruitment 2021:

POST SC ST OBC EWS UR TOTAL PwBD a b c d & e Total Assistant General Manager (General Administration) 3 3 9 3 12 30 01 (B,LV) - - - 1 Assistant General Manager (Technical) 5 1 4 3 14 27 - 01 (H

H) - - 1 Assistant General Manager (Accounts) 4 1 3 2 12 22 - 01 (H

H) - - 1 Assistant General Manager (Law) 1 1 1 1 4 8 - - 1 (OA, OL,

BL, OAL,

CP, LC, D,

AAV,

MD) - 1 Medical Officer 1 0 0 0 1 2 - - - - - Total 14 6 17 9 43 89 1 2 1 - 4

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the FCI Assistant General Manager 2021 Selection Process:

FCI Assistant General Manager 2021 Exam Pattern

Assistant General Manager 2021 entire recruitment process shall involve Online Test and Interview. Candidates are to be shortlisted for Interview on criteria of 50% marks in the Online Test for unreserved and EWS categories and 45% marks for SC, ST, OBC, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The number of candidates to be called for the Interview shall normally be three times the number of advertised vacancies. However, where the number of candidates is less than three times the number of vacancies, then all the qualifying candidates may be called for the interview as the case may be. The weightage assigned for Online Test and interview is 90% and 10% respectively.

FCI Assistant General Manager 2021 Online Exam Pattern

The online test will comprise of:

FCI Manager Exam Pattern (Post Code - A) POST NUMBER OF QUESTIONS DURATION PATTERN OF ONLINE TEST Assistant General Manager (General Administration) 180 2 ½ hours General Aptitude consisting of Reasoning, Data Analysis, Numerical Ability – 45 Questions

General Awareness, Current Affairs – 45 Questions

Management and Ethics – 45 Questions

Agriculture, Agriculture Economy and Computer awareness – 45 Questions FCI Manager Exam Pattern (Post Code - B,C,D,E) POST NUMBER OF QUESTIONS DURATION PATTERN OF ONLINE TEST Assistant General

Manager

(Technical) 180 2 ½ hours (1) General Aptitude consisting of Reasoning, Data Analysis, Numerical Ability – 30 Questions

General Awareness, Current Affairs – 30 Questions

Management and Ethics – 30 Questions

Agriculture, Agriculture Economy, Computer awareness – 30 Questions (2) Relevant Discipline – 60 Questions. "Assistant

General"

Manager

(Accounts) Assistant

General

Manager (Law) Medical Officer

Note:

- For Post Code - A:

General Aptitude: 180 Multiple Choice Questions will carry equal 01marks.

Paper will carry maximum 180 marks.

- For Post Code - B, C, D & E

General Aptitude: 120 Multiple Choice Questions, each carrying 0.5 marks and

Relevant Technical Discipline: 60 Multiple Choice Questions, each carrying 02 marks.

Paper will carry maximum 180 marks.

- There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer.

FCI Assistant General Manager 2021 Syllabus

The syllabus for specified technical posts to assess the post-specific technical knowledge of relevant stream is as under:

Post Syllabus Post Code-B Assistant General Manager (Technical) Agriculture: Basic principles of Crop (Cereals & Pulses) production, Statistics of Indian Agriculture (Cereals & Pulses), Introductory Genetics, Crop Protection, Basics of Plant Pathology, Food & Agriculture Microbiology, Nutrition (Animal & Plant), Postharvest care of cereals& Pulses, Basic Principle of Preservation of Foodgrains, Agriculture Extension, Photosynthesis and Respiration Biotechnology: Microbes: Beneficial & Harmful, Genetic Engineering, Biotechnological Principles, Economic Biotechnology, Pathogens & Control, recent trends. Entomology: Basic Entomology, Economic Entomology, Beneficial and harmful insects, Integrated Pest Management (IPM), Storage Grain Insect pest, Vertebrate Pests, Classification of Insecticides and their Mode of Action. Chemistry: Physical Chemistry: Structure of Atoms, Chemical Bonding, Radioactivity; Inorganic Chemistry: Periodic table, Basics Metals & Non-metals; Organic Chemistry: Basics of alkanes, alkenes, alkynes, alcohols, aldehydes and acids, Biochemistry (Carbohydrates, Proteins & fats). PFA Act, 1964, Food Safety and Standards Act,2006/Food Safety and Standards Regulations 2011, Right to Information Act,2005 and National Food Security Act, 2013. Post Code-C: Assistant General Manager (Accounts) Basic Accounting concepts including preparation of books of accounts and Accounting Standards. Financial Management: Analysis of Financial statement; Budgeting & Budgetary control; Working Capital Management; Capital Budgeting & Ratio Analysis. Taxation: Income Tax including filing of return, TDS, Advance Tax, etc; Goods& Services Tax. Auditing: Auditing Concepts and Methods; Internal & External Audit of Companies. Commercial Laws: Contract Act; Companies Act; Sales of Goods Act; Negotiable Instrument Act; Consumer Protection Act; RTI Act. Basic of Computers: Operating System; Browsers; Email; Memory (Internal, External, portable); Chats; Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel); Networks. Post Code-D: Assistant General Manager (Law) (i) Constitution of India (with emphasis on service law and writ jurisdiction of High Court & Supreme Court, Fundamental Rights) (ii) Procedural Law (Civil Procedural Code 1908, Indian Evidence Act 1872 and Limitation Act 1963) (iii) Indian Contract Act 1872 including Specific Relief Act 1963 (iv) Commercial Law (Company Law 2013, Indian Partnership Act 1932, Limited Liability Partnership Act 2008, The Competition Act 2002) (v) Labour Law ( Industrial Dispute Act 1947, Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provision Act 1952, Contract Labor (Regulation & Abolition) Act 1970, Minimum Wages Act 1948, Payment of Gratuity Act 1972, Payment of Wages Act 1936, The Employees Compensation Act 1923, Industrial Employment ( Standing Orders) Act 1946) (vi) Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 (vii) National Food Security Act 2013 (viii) The Food safety and standards Act 2006 (ix) Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (x) Information Technology Act 2000 (xi) Right to Information Act 2005 (xii) Goods and Services Tax 2017 Post Code-E: Medical Officer GENERAL MEDICINE: Cardiology, Respiratory diseases, Gastro‐intestinal, Genito‐Urinary, Neurology, Hematology, Endocrinology, Metabolic disorders, Infections/Communicable Diseases( Virus, Rickets, Bacterial, Spirochetal, Protozoan, Metazoan, Fungus), Nutrition/Growth, Diseases of the skin (Dermatology), Musculoskeletal System, Psychiatry, General, Emergency Medicine, Common Poisoning, Snake bite, Tropical Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Emphasis on medical procedures, Patho physiological basis of diseases, Vaccines preventable diseases and Nonvaccines preventable diseases, Vitamin deficiency diseases, In psychiatry include – Depression, psychosis, anxiety, bipolar diseases and Schizophrenia PAEDIATRICS: Common childhood emergencies, Basic newborn care, Normal developmental milestones, Accidents and poisonings in children, Birth defects and counseling including autism, Immunization in children, Recognizing children with special needs and management, and National programmes related to child health. GENERAL SURGERY: Wounds, Infections, Tumours, Lymphatic, Blood vessels, Cysts/sinuses, Head and Neck, Breast, Alimentary tract (Esophagus, Stomach, Intestines, Anus, Developmental), Liver, Bile, Pancreas, Spleen, Peritoneum, Abdominal wall, Abdominal injuries, Urological Surgery, Neurosurgery, Otorhinolaryngology E.N.T., Thoracic surgery, Orthopaedic surgery, Ophthalmology, Anaesthesiology, Traumatology, Diagnosis and management of common surgical ailments, Pre‐operative and post-operative care of surgical patients, Medico-legal and ethical issues of surgery, Wound healing, Fluid and electrolyte management in surgery, Shock pathophysiology and management. GYNAECOLOGY& OBSTETRICS: (i) OBSTETRICS: Ante‐natal conditions, Intra‐natal conditions, Post‐natal conditions, Management of normal labours or complicated labour. (ii) GYNAECOLOGY: Questions on applied anatomy, Questions on applied physiology of menstruation and fertilization, Questions on infections in the genital tract, Questions on neoplasma in the genital tract, Questions on the displacement of the uterus, Normal delivery and safe delivery practices, High-risk pregnancy and management, Abortions, Intra-Uterine growth retardation, Medico-legal examination in obgy and Gynae including Rape. (iii) FAMILY PLANNING: Conventional contraceptives, U.D. and oral pills, Operative procedure, sterilization and organization of programmes in the urban and rural surroundings, Medical Termination of Pregnancy PREVENTIVE SOCIAL AND COMMUNITY MEDICINE: Social and Community Medicine, Concept of Health, Disease and Preventive Medicine, Health Administration and Planning, General Epidemiology, Demography and Health Statistics, Communicable Diseases, Environmental Health, Nutrition and Health, Non‐communicable diseases, Occupational Health, Genetics and Health, International Health, Medical Sociology and Health Education, Maternal and Child Health, National Programmes, Management of common health problems, Ability to monitor national health programmes, Knowledge of maternal and child wellness, Ability to recognize, investigate, report, plan and manage community health problems including malnutrition and emergencies.

FCI Assistant General Manager 2021 Interview

For the postcode A, B, C, D & E candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Test will subsequently be called for an Interview in the post to candidate ratio of 1:3, to be conducted by FCI. The document verification will be completed at the time of the Interview. The said processes will be conducted at select centres. The venue, time & date of the Interview and document verification will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter for the interview. The weightage assigned to the Interview will be 10%.

FCI Assistant General Manager 2021 Final Selection

The combined final scores of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Exam and Interview. Those candidates who are meritorious on the basis of combined merit in Online Test and Interview and whose documents have been verified successfully and their eligibility for the posts have been established will be shortlisted and considered for appointment.

After going through the above-mentioned detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the FCI AGM 2021 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.