FCI Manager Admit Card 2022 (Out) @recruitmentfci.in: Check Category 2 Zone Wise Link

FCI Manager Admit Card 2022: Food Corporation of India released Manager Phase 1 Admit Card on recruitmentfci.in. Check the Download Link Below.

FCI Manager Admit Card 2022: Food Corporation of India (FCI), recently, published the admit cards for the upcoming Manager Exam for various Category 2 Posts for North Zone, South Zone, West Zone, East Zone, and North East Zone. Students who applied for the Phase 1 Exam can download FCI Admit Card by visiting the official website i.e. recruitmentfci.in. The online exam will be conducted on 10 December and 17 December 2022. The candidates can check their individual date, time and venue of the exam on their call letter.

FCI Manager Admit Card Download

The candidate should bring their admit card with their photograph affixed thereon and a valid photo identity proof in the original and a photocopy of the same ID proof that they bring in the original.

FCI Manager Exam Pattern

The candidates will be given questions on the following subjects

Subjects Number of Questions and Marks

Time English Language 25 questions of 25 Marks 15 min Reasoning Ability 25 questions of 25 Marks 15 min Maths 25 questions of 25 Marks 15 min General Studies comprising of Indian History, Indian Economy, Geography & General Science up to Class 8th level: 20 Questions Current Affairs 5 Questions 25 questions of 25 Marks 15 min Total 1 hour

Selected candidates in the FCI Manager Phase 1 Exam will be called to appear for the Phase 2 Exam.

How to Download FCI Manager Admit Card 2022 ?

Open the website of FCI - fci.gov.in and go to ‘Current Recruitment’ A new page will be opened - https://www.recruitmentfci.in/ Here, you need to click on ‘Category II Recruitment vide Advertisement No. 02/2022 Category II dated 27.08.2022.’ After that, you need to scroll the page and select the zone for which you are appearing Click on the admit card link available at the end Provide your Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth or Password Download FCI Category 2 Admit Card

FCI has a total of 113 vacancies for Manager Posts under General, Depot, Movement, Accounts, Technical, Civil Engineering, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.