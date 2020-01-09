FCI Phase 2 Result 2019-20 for JE and Assistant Released @recruitmentfci.in, Download Zone –wise Result

FCI Result 2019-20: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the result of Phase 2 Exam for the post of Junior Engineer, Assistant Grade 2 and Assistant Grade 3. A list of all selected candidates in the exam has been available on the official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Phase 2 Exam can download FCI Result from official website www.recruitmentfci.in.

FCI result for the post of Typist (Hindi) and Steno Grade 3 will be uploaded soon of FCI website.

FCI Phase 2 Result Download Link for all North Zone, South Zone , West Zone, East Zone and North East Zone are also given below. Candidates can check the result for the zone they have applied through the prescribed link.

FCI Final Result for JE and Assistant Post

North Zone

South Zone

West Zone

East Zone

North East Zone

FCI Phase2 exam was conducted online on 27 July 2019.

How to Download FCI Phase 2 Result 2019-20 ? Go to FCI official Website http://fci.gov.in/ Click on ‘Final results (Phase-II) of Category III recruitment has been declared’, given at the bottom of the homepage in Latest News Section A new window will open where you will find result of different zones To check the Final Exam Results (Phase-II) click on the Zone given below’ Click on the Result Link A pdf will open, check the list of selected candidates

FCI is recruiting 4103 candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade-II (AG II) (Hindi), Steno Grade-II, Typist (Hindi) and Assistant Grade - III (AG III) (General/ Accounts/ Technical/ Depot) through this recruitment drive.