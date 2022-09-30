FCI Punjab Watchman Admit Card 2022 Out at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in: Download Link Here

FCI Punjab Watchman Admit Card 2022: Food Corporation of India has released the admit card of the exam planned on 08 October 2022 for the post of Watchman on its website i.e. fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. Candidates may download FCI Watchman Admit Card by login into the website using their registration number and password.
FCI Punjab Watchman Admit Card Download Link
The official website reads, “Admit Cards are available. Please login to download the Admit card.
The process to download FCI Admit Card along with other details are given below:
FCI Punjab Watchman Exam Pattern
There will be multiple choice questions on the following subjects:
|Subject
|Marks
|Total Questions
|General Knowledge (GK)
|120
|120
|Current Affairs
|Reasoning, English Language
|Numerical Ability
Ex-contractual Security Guards will be given questions related to basic arithmetic pertaining to basic numeracy skills i.e. Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, Division etc. and general knowledge, restricted to our country only and basic English question related to spelling correction, parts of speech etc.
How to Download FCI Punjab Watchman Admit Card 2022 ?
Step 1: Visit the official website of the FCI Punjab - fci-punjab-watch-ward.in/login
Step 2: Provide your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password’
Step 3: Login into your account
Step 4: Punjab FCI Admit Card
FCI will prepare a combined merit list on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate. Then selected candidates in the exam will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET). PET is qualifying in nature.