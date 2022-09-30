FCI Punjab Watchman Admit Card 2022 Out at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in: Download Link Here

FCI Punjab Watchman Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Food Corporation of India on fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. Download From Here.

FCI Punjab Watchman Admit Card 2022: Food Corporation of India has released the admit card of the exam planned on 08 October 2022 for the post of Watchman on its website i.e. fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. Candidates may download FCI Watchman Admit Card by login into the website using their registration number and password.

The official website reads, “Admit Cards are available. Please login to download the Admit card.

The process to download FCI Admit Card along with other details are given below:

FCI Punjab Watchman Exam Pattern

There will be multiple choice questions on the following subjects:

Subject Marks Total Questions General Knowledge (GK) 120 120 Current Affairs Reasoning, English Language Numerical Ability

Ex-contractual Security Guards will be given questions related to basic arithmetic pertaining to basic numeracy skills i.e. Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, Division etc. and general knowledge, restricted to our country only and basic English question related to spelling correction, parts of speech etc.

How to Download FCI Punjab Watchman Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the FCI Punjab - fci-punjab-watch-ward.in/login

Step 2: Provide your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password’

Step 3: Login into your account

Step 4: Punjab FCI Admit Card

FCI will prepare a combined merit list on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate. Then selected candidates in the exam will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET). PET is qualifying in nature.