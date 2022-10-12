Festive Bonus to Railway Employees: Equivalent to 78 Days Wages

Festive Bonus to Railway Employees: Indian Railways will give a festival bonus to its employees equivalent to 78 days of wages.

Today i.e. on 12 October, Union Cabinet announced the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) to the non-gazetted employees of Indian Railways for the financial year 2021-22. This bonus is equivalent to 78 days' wages. This festive bonanza will benefit about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees.

According to the media reports. “The financial implication of PLB payment has been estimated to be Rs. 1,832.09 crores. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB is Rs. 7,000 per month. Also, the maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs. 17,951 for 78 days."

PIB Tweeted that “Cabinet has approved a Productivity Linked Bonus of Rs 1,832 crores for 11.27 lakh railways employees. The bonus will be for 78 days with a maximum amount of Rs 17,951 per beneficiary: Union Minister”

The government provided the PLB of 78 days of wages last year as well. Before that, it was 72 days' wage as a bonus.

Railway employees working as station masters, technicians, track maintainers, drivers and guards, supervisors, technician helpers, controllers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other group C' workers will be benefitted from this scheme.

This cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore for oil marketing companies will be provided.