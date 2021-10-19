FIITJEE Dominating the IIT-JEE Platform with the Monumental Results in JEE Advanced 2021

The National Testing Agency on 15th October 2021 declared the results of JEE Advanced 2021 that was conducted by IIT-Kharagpur. This time, a total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE Advanced out of which 6452 are girl candidates. And, FIITJEE like always has waved the flag of absolute success by giving the Top 3 All India Rankers to the country.

The All India Ranker 1, Mridul Agarwal from FIITJEE’s Intensive Classroom Program (ICP) mentions “the teachers in the ICP rank enhancement classes were good and the entire FIITJEE team boosted me to my present achievement”. Further, in the words of Dhananjay Raman, AIR 2 from FIITJEE’s UDAYA- Two Year (VII-VIII) + Four Year Classroom Program (IX-XII), “Starting from class 9, FIITJEE began the JEE syllabus in full length and doubt clearing sessions, online tests & monthly tests on regular basis built up a strong problem solving mind”. Anant Lunia who has attained AIR 3 is from FIITJEE’s Three Year Classroom Program and states “the environment in the classroom was very engaging & competitive and teachers paid due attention to every topic”.

The premier institute of India known for the preparation of IIT-JEE and other scholastic & competitive exams has proved its mettle once again by producing 6 toppers in top 10, 12 in top 20 and 18 in top 30 All India Ranks from all FIITJEE programs. Nationwide, FIITJEE’s name is echoing not only for producing top 3 toppers but also for giving 12 state toppers namely Mridul Agarwal, Rajasthan state topper; Dhananjay Raman, Delhi topper; Soni Naman Nirmal, Gujarat state topper; Kartik Sreekumar Nair, Maharashtra state topper; Akshit Goel, Harayana state topper; Anand Narasimhan, Tamilnadu state topper; Aaveg Jain, Uttar Pradesh state topper; Yash Virani, Madhya Pradesh state topper; Rishabh Singh Gaharwar, Chhattisgarh state topper; Asmit Singh, Bihar state topper; Ankit Mondal, West Bengal state topper and Rahul Kumar who is Jharkhand state topper. In addition to this, 18 city toppers and 5 IIT zone toppers are from FIITJEE only. Saying this will add stars to FIITJEE’s legacy that Kavya Chopra, AIR 98 who is the national topper among girls is from FIITJEE only. She is the student of FIITJEE’s UDAYA – One Year Classroom + Four Year Classroom Program.

FIITJEE’s All India Test Series (AITS), an effective tests series that lets students experience JEE several times before the real JEE has contributed in producing 6 ranks in top 100. These rankers include Ananth Krishna Kidambi, AIR 13; Parth Patel, AIR 72; Harshit Gupta, AIR 76; Aaryan Sharma, AIR 79; Hardik Garg, AIR 89 and Shlok Pandey, AIR 94. Though all the students laud how AITS has driven them to success, Ananth Krishna Kidambi mentions “the AITS provided me with a variety of questions wonderfully compacted in the form of test papers which helped me in finding my weak areas”.

The success of the FIITJEE students lies in the winning pedagogy of the institute that aims at making the concepts clearer and encourages students to practically & logically understand the problems and come up with the apt solution. The study material provided to the students here is original and well-researched. The students receive absolute support from the faculty of the institute even at the odd hours. The individualised attention to every student and doubt removal sessions ensure that the academic shortcomings of the students are plugged in. No doubt, FIITJEE has continued its legacy of 25 years of consistently dominating Classroom Programs Results on All India basis since 1997.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by FIITJEE. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.