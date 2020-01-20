7 Best Fitness Bands Under 3000: Check Features, Price, Specs & More

With the rat-race lifestyle taking a toll on general living, health problems like diabetes, varying blood pressure and heart diseases are common among youth. People are growing more aware of keeping themselves fit and healthy. Many people are including walks, gym, yoga and other fitness activities in their daily routine. Keeping a track of daily fitness activity is very important and fitness bands make it easier to keep a check on your health and fitness activity.

There are hundreds of Fitness band options available in the market. But which one is better? We’re here to guide you get the best fitness band under Rs. 3000.

This fitness band by Honor comes with a 0.95-inch touch display with adjustable screen brightness. The Trusleep feature allows you to monitor your sleep patterns to collect and analyze data. TruSeen allows 24*7 accurate heart rate monitoring and tracking of oxygen saturation levels in the blood. Multiple sports modes track your various outdoor activities like walking, cycling, etc. 5ATM 50 meters water resistant mode features Swimming Posture Recognition: 6-Axis sensor recognizes main strokes, Records speed, distance, number of turns, calories, and other data

Music and Volume control on the watch, so you do not have to take your phone out of your pocket during workout sessions. Customize your watch with multiple watch faces. It’s efficient, high powered battery lasts for 14 days on a single charge.

PROS CONS l Sleep Monitor l Multiple Fitness Modes l Music & Volume Controls l Swim Proof l No Alarms and Reminder Option

a track of your fitness activities with this stylish fitness tracker by Fastrack. The band tracks the distance covered, steps taken, and calories burnt, so you know the amount of action you’re getting. Keep a track of your sleeping patterns with the sleep monitoring feature. Connect the band with your phone and never miss an important call again. The sedentary reminder feature and vibrating alarm are an added advantage. The watch is water-resistant so you can play around without worrying. Take the perfect selfie with the camera controls on your wrist. The band works for a maximum of 10 days on a single charge.

PROS CONS l Sleep Monitor l Call & Text Tracker l Camera Controls l Sedentary Reminder l Multiple Fitness Modes l Music & Volume Controls l Not suitable for swimming

Train smarter and perform better with the Noise Fitness band. Set your personal goals and keep a note of distance covered, steps taken and calories burnt with the band. Monitor your heartbeat and pressure with the optical sensor monitors. The sleep allows you to monitor your sleep schedule and duration to analyze the right sleeping patterns. The band comes with a sedentary reminder, call, and SMS notification feature so you do not miss any important notification. The battery can only run for 3 days on a single charge.

PROS CONS l Sleep Monitor l Call & Text Tracker l Camera Controls l Music & Volume Controls l Sedentary Reminder l Multiple Fitness Modes l Not suitable for swimming l Low battery life

The all-new Mi Band 3 comes with an OLED touch display allowing you to read messages and notification without taking your phone out of your pocket. With a 5ATM rating, Mi Band 3 provides greater water resistance that allows you to swim & surf while wearing it. The 24/7 heart rate monitor accurately measures heart rate and the sleep monitor accurately records information about your sleep quality and duration. The real-time activity tracker allows you to monitor your fitness activities like walking, running, cycling, etc., records pace, heart rate, and workout duration to help you make changes in your workout pattern. The battery lasts up to 20 days on normal usage.

PROS CONS l Sleep Monitor l Call & Text Tracker l Multiple Fitness Modes l Swim-proof l Compatible with Mi Fit App l Sedentary Reminder l Camera Controls l Low battery life if using heart-rate monitor

This Mi band is wider and brighter with a full-color AMOLED touch display with adjustable brightness. The band is water-resistant up to 50 m, so you can swim and surf effortlessly. The band has 12 data sets to monitor your swimming pace, style, stroke count, distance and more. A 24/7 heart rate monitor accurately measures your heart rate, blood pressure, calorie count and much more. Workout with your favorite music with the music and volume controls on your wrist. The band comes with pre-installed watch faces and you can also choose a picture from your gallery. Track various indoor and outdoor activities with the fitness tracker. The band has an active battery life of 20 day

PROS CONS l Adjustable brightness l Customize watch faces l Light weight & compact l Compatible with Mi Fit App l Sedentary Reminder l Camera Controls l No sleep tracker

Stay healthy and motivated with the Holyhigh fitness tracker watch. The watch tracks your fitness activities with 14 exercise modes. Connect the tracker to your phone via “Veryfitpro” to receive all calls and notifications on your tracker.

The tracker automatically detects your sleep at night and monitors deep sleep, light sleep and wake up time. The watch works for up to 8 days on a single recharge.

PROS CONS l Sleep monitor l Notification control through app l Multiple sports modes l No Adjustable brightness l No Camera Controls l Low battery life

The smart wristband can be connected to your phone via Bluetooth connection. It accurately monitors heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, calorie counter and features remote camera controls. It comes with multiple sports mode to track your fitness activities and sedentary reminders so you do not miss any important event. Customizable user dial plates to give your band an exclusive look. You can directly charge the band with a USB cable.

PROS CONS l Sleep monitor l Notification control through app l Multiple sports modes l Customized user dial plates l Pedometer l Blutooth connectivity l No Adjustable brightness l Low battery life

