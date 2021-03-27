FRI MTS Admit Card on 4 April 2021 @fri.icfre.gov.in, Check Multi Tasking Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus Here

FRI MTS Admit Card 2021: Forest Research Institute (FRI) has released the written exam date and admit card date for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non Technical Posts) on its website i.e. fri.icfre.gov.in. As per the notice, FRI MTS Exam will be conducted on 25 April 2021 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 Noon at Dehradun. FRI MTS Admit Card will be uploaded on 04 April 2021.

FRI MTS Exam and Admit Card Notice Download PDF

FRI MTS Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Total Marks General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 25 2 Hours General Awareness 25 25 Numerical Aptitude 25 25 General English 25 25 Total 100 100

Each correct answer will be given 1 mark and 1/4 marks will be deducted for each incorrect or wrong answer.

Candidates can check the syllabus through the link below:

FRI MTS Syllabus PDF

FRI MTS Merit List

The candidates shall be selected as per of highest merit based on written examination only

FRI ICFRE had invited application for filling up 40 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) under Group C,against advertisement number 1/FRI/GC/2020, from 17 August to 15 September 2020.

A total of 11440 candidates have registered for FRI MTS Recruitment 2020. Out of total of 3863 are General candidates, 454 EWS, 2910 OBC, 3563 are SC and 677 ST.

FRI Exam Date for Technical Assistant shall also be released soon. The exam for Library Information Assistant and Steno Grade 2 was conducted on 21 March 2021.