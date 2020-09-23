FSSAI Admit Card 2020 for Written Exam Released @fssai.gov.in, Download Assistant, Personal Assistant and Other Posts Call Letter Here

FSSAI Admit Card 2020: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has uploaded the admit card of written exam for the post of Assistant Director, Assistant Director (Technical, Administrative Officer, Deputy Manager, Junior Assistant Grade 1, Hindi Translator, Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Assistant Manager, Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant and Personal Assistant. The candidates can download the FSSAI Exam Admit Card from the official website of FSSAI - fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can get their admit card, using their CBT Roll Number, through the link. No hard copy of the admit card will be sent to the candidates.

FSSAI Admit Card 2020 Download Link

The candidates must follow the guidelines indicated in the FSAAI Admit Card, failing which they will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

FSSAI Exam is scheduled to be held on 10 October 2020 (Saturday) and 11 October 2020 (Sunday). The exam is being conducted fill 274 vacancies of various posts.



How to Download FSSAI Admit Card 2020 ?