JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

FSSAI 2022 Exam Analysis (28th – 30th March): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked

FSSAI Personal Assistant Exam Analysis 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked in FSSAI Personal Assistant Exam which is being held from 28th March to 31st March 2022.

Created On: Mar 30, 2022 12:46 IST
FSSAI 2022 Exam Analysis (28th – 30th March): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked
FSSAI 2022 Exam Analysis (28th – 30th March): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked

FSSAI Personal Assistant Exam Analysis 2022: The Food Safety and Standards Authority Of India (FSSAI) is conducting Written Exam from 28th March to 31st March 2022 for filling up the posts of Food Analyst, Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant Manager (Social Work/Psychology/Labour and Social Welfare/Library Science) & (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation), Hindi Translator, Assistant, Personal Assistant, IT Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-I. In this article, we have shared FSSAI 2022 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked.

FSSAI 2022 Important Dates

FSSAI Exam Date 2022

Notification Release Date

30th September 2021

Application State Date

13th October 2021

Application Last Date

12th November 2021

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

17th November 2021

FSSAI Admit Card 2022

8th March 2022

CBT-1 Exam Dates 2022

28th, 29th, 30th, 31st March 2022

CBT-2 Exam Dates

To be notified

FSSAI 2022 Exam Schedule

Post Name

Exam Date 

Assistant Manager (Social Work/Psychology/Labour and Social Welfare/Library Science)

28th March 2022

Assistant Manager (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation)

28th March 2022

Assistant Manager (IT)

28th March 2022

IT Assistant

29th March 2022

Hindi Translator 

29th March 2022

Personal Assistant 

29th March 2022

Junior Assistant Grade- 1

30th March 2022

Food Analyst

30th March 2022

Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO)

30th March 2022

Technical Officer

31st March 2022

Assistant 

31st March 2022

FSSAI 2022 Exam Pattern

Assistant Director (Technical), Technical Officer, and CFSO

Subject 

No. of Questions

Duration

General Intelligence

10

180 Minutes

 

English Language

10

General Awareness

10

Computer Literacy

10

FSSAI (Functional knowledge)

80

Total

120

Assistant Manager (IT) & IT Assistant

Subject 

No. Of Questions

Duration

General Intelligence

10

180 Minutes

English Language

5

General Awareness

10

FSSAI (Functional knowledge)

95

Total

120

Assistant & Junior Assistant Grade-I

Subject 

No. Of Questions

Duration

General Intelligence

20

180 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

20

English Language

10

General Awareness

20

Computer Literacy

25

FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives (A General Understanding)

25

Total

120

Personal Assistant

Subject 

No. Of Questions

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

20

180 Minutes

 

General Awareness

20

Computer Literacy

25

Quantitative aptitude

20

English Language & Comprehension

10

FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives

25

Total

120

Hindi Translator

Subject 

No. Of Questions

Duration

Paper I

General Intelligence

10

180 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

10

General Awareness

10

Computer Literacy

10

FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives

20

Paper-II

Subject matter of translation (Objective)

60

Total

120

Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager

Subject 

No. Of Questions

Duration

General Intelligence

10

180 Minutes

General Awareness

10

Computer Literacy

10

FSSAI (Functional knowledge)

10

Subject matter knowledge

80

Total 

120

NOTE: For each wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted.

FSSAI 2022 Exam Analysis (28th March to 31st March 2022): Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked.

Subject 

Difficulty Level

General Intelligence & Reasoning

 Easy to Moderate

General Awareness

Easy to Moderate

Computer Literacy

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative aptitude

Easy to Moderate

English Language & Comprehension

Easy to Moderate

FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives

Easy to Moderate

NOTE: Good Attempts and Section-wise Questions Asked will be updated soon.

FSSAI Admit Card 2022 Download Link

Take Free Online FSSAI ASST./JR. ASST. GRADE I 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.