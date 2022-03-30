FSSAI 2022 Exam Analysis (28th – 30th March): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked

FSSAI Personal Assistant Exam Analysis 2022: The Food Safety and Standards Authority Of India (FSSAI) is conducting Written Exam from 28th March to 31st March 2022 for filling up the posts of Food Analyst, Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant Manager (Social Work/Psychology/Labour and Social Welfare/Library Science) & (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation), Hindi Translator, Assistant, Personal Assistant, IT Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-I. In this article, we have shared FSSAI 2022 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked.
FSSAI 2022 Important Dates
|
FSSAI Exam Date 2022
|
Notification Release Date
|
30th September 2021
|
Application State Date
|
13th October 2021
|
Application Last Date
|
12th November 2021
|
Last Date to Pay Application Fee
|
17th November 2021
|
FSSAI Admit Card 2022
|
8th March 2022
|
CBT-1 Exam Dates 2022
|
28th, 29th, 30th, 31st March 2022
|
CBT-2 Exam Dates
|
To be notified
FSSAI 2022 Exam Schedule
|
Post Name
|
Exam Date
|
Assistant Manager (Social Work/Psychology/Labour and Social Welfare/Library Science)
|
28th March 2022
|
Assistant Manager (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation)
|
28th March 2022
|
Assistant Manager (IT)
|
28th March 2022
|
IT Assistant
|
29th March 2022
|
Hindi Translator
|
29th March 2022
|
Personal Assistant
|
29th March 2022
|
Junior Assistant Grade- 1
|
30th March 2022
|
Food Analyst
|
30th March 2022
|
Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO)
|
30th March 2022
|
Technical Officer
|
31st March 2022
|
Assistant
|
31st March 2022
FSSAI 2022 Exam Pattern
Assistant Director (Technical), Technical Officer, and CFSO
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence
|
10
|
180 Minutes
|
English Language
|
10
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
Computer Literacy
|
10
|
FSSAI (Functional knowledge)
|
80
|
Total
|
120
Assistant Manager (IT) & IT Assistant
|
Subject
|
No. Of Questions
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence
|
10
|
180 Minutes
|
English Language
|
5
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
FSSAI (Functional knowledge)
|
95
|
Total
|
120
Assistant & Junior Assistant Grade-I
|
Subject
|
No. Of Questions
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence
|
20
|
180 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
English Language
|
10
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
Computer Literacy
|
25
|
FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives (A General Understanding)
|
25
|
Total
|
120
Personal Assistant
|
Subject
|
No. Of Questions
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
20
|
180 Minutes
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
Computer Literacy
|
25
|
Quantitative aptitude
|
20
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
10
|
FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives
|
25
|
Total
|
120
Hindi Translator
|
Subject
|
No. Of Questions
|
Duration
|
Paper I
|
General Intelligence
|
10
|
180 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
10
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
Computer Literacy
|
10
|
FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives
|
20
|
Paper-II
|
Subject matter of translation (Objective)
|
60
|
Total
|
120
Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager
|
Subject
|
No. Of Questions
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence
|
10
|
180 Minutes
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
Computer Literacy
|
10
|
FSSAI (Functional knowledge)
|
10
|
Subject matter knowledge
|
80
|
Total
|
120
NOTE: For each wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted.
FSSAI 2022 Exam Analysis (28th March to 31st March 2022): Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked.
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General Awareness
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Computer Literacy
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Quantitative aptitude
|
Easy to Moderate
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
Easy to Moderate
|
FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives
|
Easy to Moderate
NOTE: Good Attempts and Section-wise Questions Asked will be updated soon.