FSSAI 2022 Exam Analysis (28th – 30th March): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked

FSSAI Personal Assistant Exam Analysis 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked in FSSAI Personal Assistant Exam which is being held from 28th March to 31st March 2022.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority Of India (FSSAI) is conducting Written Exam from 28th March to 31st March 2022 for filling up the posts of Food Analyst, Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant Manager (Social Work/Psychology/Labour and Social Welfare/Library Science) & (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation), Hindi Translator, Assistant, Personal Assistant, IT Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-I.

FSSAI 2022 Important Dates

FSSAI Exam Date 2022 Notification Release Date 30th September 2021 Application State Date 13th October 2021 Application Last Date 12th November 2021 Last Date to Pay Application Fee 17th November 2021 FSSAI Admit Card 2022 8th March 2022 CBT-1 Exam Dates 2022 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st March 2022 CBT-2 Exam Dates To be notified

FSSAI 2022 Exam Schedule

Post Name Exam Date Assistant Manager (Social Work/Psychology/Labour and Social Welfare/Library Science) 28th March 2022 Assistant Manager (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation) 28th March 2022 Assistant Manager (IT) 28th March 2022 IT Assistant 29th March 2022 Hindi Translator 29th March 2022 Personal Assistant 29th March 2022 Junior Assistant Grade- 1 30th March 2022 Food Analyst 30th March 2022 Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) 30th March 2022 Technical Officer 31st March 2022 Assistant 31st March 2022

FSSAI 2022 Exam Pattern

Assistant Director (Technical), Technical Officer, and CFSO

Subject No. of Questions Duration General Intelligence 10 180 Minutes English Language 10 General Awareness 10 Computer Literacy 10 FSSAI (Functional knowledge) 80 Total 120

Assistant Manager (IT) & IT Assistant

Subject No. Of Questions Duration General Intelligence 10 180 Minutes English Language 5 General Awareness 10 FSSAI (Functional knowledge) 95 Total 120

Assistant & Junior Assistant Grade-I

Subject No. Of Questions Duration General Intelligence 20 180 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 20 English Language 10 General Awareness 20 Computer Literacy 25 FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives (A General Understanding) 25 Total 120

Personal Assistant

Subject No. Of Questions Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 20 180 Minutes General Awareness 20 Computer Literacy 25 Quantitative aptitude 20 English Language & Comprehension 10 FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives 25 Total 120

Hindi Translator

Subject No. Of Questions Duration Paper I General Intelligence 10 180 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 10 General Awareness 10 Computer Literacy 10 FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives 20 Paper-II Subject matter of translation (Objective) 60 Total 120

Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager

Subject No. Of Questions Duration General Intelligence 10 180 Minutes General Awareness 10 Computer Literacy 10 FSSAI (Functional knowledge) 10 Subject matter knowledge 80 Total 120

NOTE: For each wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted.

FSSAI 2022 Exam Analysis ( 28th March to 31st March 2022): Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Questions Asked.

Subject Difficulty Level General Intelligence & Reasoning Easy to Moderate General Awareness Easy to Moderate Computer Literacy Easy to Moderate Quantitative aptitude Easy to Moderate English Language & Comprehension Easy to Moderate FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives Easy to Moderate

NOTE: Good Attempts and Section-wise Questions Asked will be updated soon.

