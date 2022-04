FSSAI Cut-off 2022: Check Expected Cut-off Category-wise & Post-wise and Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

FSSAI Expected Cut-off 2022: The Food Safety and Standards Authority Of India (FSSAI) successfully conducted the FSSAI 2022 Written Exams from 28th March to 31st March 2022 for filling up the posts of Food Analyst, Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant Manager (Social Work/Psychology/Labour and Social Welfare/Library Science) & (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation), Hindi Translator, Assistant, Personal Assistant, IT Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-I. In this article, we have shared FSSAI 2022 Category-wise & Post-wise Marks and Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks.

FSSAI 2022 Important Dates

FSSAI Exam Date 2022 Notification Release Date 30th September 2021 Application State Date 13th October 2021 Application Last Date 12th November 2021 Last Date to Pay Application Fee 17th November 2021 FSSAI Admit Card 2022 8th March 2022 CBT-1 Exam Dates 2022 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st March 2022 CBT-1 Answer Key 2022 4th April 2022 CBT-1 Result 2022 April 2022 (Tentative) CBT-2 Exam Dates To be notified

FSSAI Expected Cut-off 2022

The FSSAI will be releasing the official FSSAI Cut off 2022 for the Written Exams from 28th March to 31st March 2022 for filling up the posts of Food Analyst, Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant Manager (Social Work/Psychology/Labour and Social Welfare/Library Science) & (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation), Hindi Translator, Assistant, Personal Assistant, IT Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-I.

FSSAI Expected Cut-off: Post-wise

FSSAI Cut Off 2022 [Expected] Post Name UR Cut Off [Expected] Technical Officer 226-231 Central Food Safety Officer 266-271 Food Analyst 245-250 Assistant Manager (IT) 149-154 Assistant Manager 224-229 Assistant 296-301 Hindi Translator 285-290 Personal Assistant 245-250 IT Assistant 235-240 Junior Assistant Grade-1 254-259

FSSAI Expected Cut-off: Category-wise

Category Cut off (Expected) General/UR 310-320 OBC 300-310 SC 290-300 ST 280-290 EWS 295-305 PwD 240-250

FSSAI Cut-off Marks: Previous Years’ Marks (2020, 2019)

FSSAI Cut-off Marks 2020

Category Cut Off Marks Unreserved 298 OBC 283 SC 279 ST 265 EWS 285 PwD 239 Ex-servicemen –

FSSAI Cut-off Marks 2019

Posts Name UR OBC SC ST EWS PwD ESM Assistant Director 195 176 – – – – – Assistant Director (Technical) 274 246 233 214 116 – – Technical Officer 229 201 195 179 163 79 – Central Food Safety Officer 269 252 240 229 233 125 – Administrative Officer 158 – – Assistant 298 283 279 265 285 239 – Junior Assistant Grade-I 257 275 246 – – 166 230 Hindi Translator 287 – – – – – – Personal Assistant 248 220 219 174 197 107 – Assistant Manager (IT) 151 141 – – – – – IT Assistant 237 – – – – – – Deputy Manager 131 84 – – – 68 – Assistant Manager 228 191 – – – – –

What next after FSSAI CBT (Stage 1)?

Candidates as per the post they have applied will be undergoing the selection process in stages. Those who qualify in the stage 1 will be called for stage 2 which is as follows:

Post Advertised Stage 1 Stage 2 Food Analyst Written Test Interview Technical Officer CBT (Stage-1) CBT (Stage-2) Central Food Safety Officer CBT (Stage-1) CBT (Stage-2) Assistant Manager (IT) CBT (Stage-1) CBT (Stage-2) Assistant Manager CBT (Stage-1) CBT (Stage-2) Hindi Translator CBT - Assistant CBT - Personal Assistant CBT Proficiency in Short hand and Typing IT Assistant CBT - Junior Assistant Grade-I CBT -

