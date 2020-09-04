FSSAI Written Exam 2020 from 10 October: Exam Centre Change Link Active @fssai.gov.in

FSSAI Exam 2020: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has published an important notification regarding exam dates for various posts and opening of link for providing centre preference afresh by CBT qualified candidates. According to the notice, FSSAI is going to conduct the written exam in 20 cities in place of 5 cities in view of COVID - 19 situation. Therefore, the candidates, who have qualified in the CBT, are required to exercise afresh their best suited choices of centres to appear for written exam. The candidates can choose the centre through online mode on fssai.gov.in or directly through the link give below. The link is available from today i.e. 04 September and available till 13 September 2020.

Further, if any, candidate fails to provide centre preference within stipulated time i.e. upto 13 September 2020, he/shall be allotted Test Centre as per administrative convenience.

FSSAI Written Exam Centre Link

FSSAI Exam Date:

Also, the written exam for the post of Assistant Director, Assistant Director (Technical, Administrative Officer, Deputy Manager, Junior Assistant Grade 1, Hindi Translator, Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Assistant Manager, Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant and Personal Assistant will be held on 10 October and 11 October 2020. Earlier, FSSAI online exam was scheduled to be held on 08 and 09 August 2020.

FSSAI Written Exam Notice Download

FSSAI Admit Card:

FSSAI Written Exam Admit card will be sent to the qualified in due course on their registered email. The candidates are advised to keep their eye on the official website of FSSAI for latest updates.

How to change FSSAI Exam Centre ?

Go to official website of FSSAI Click on ‘Jobs @ fssai (Careers)’, given at the end of homepage Click on ‘Link for providing Centre Preference afresh by CBT qualified candidates external link’ Now Click on Applicant Login button Enter your CBT Registration / Roll No.and generate OTP. Check your SMS / E-Mail Spam Box, if message is not received in your Inbox Do not share your Login and OTP with anyone.Candidates will be responsible for maintaining the privacy of their login credentials.

For security reasons, always click on the LOGOUT button and close all windows related to your session before you exit the website.