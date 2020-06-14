GAIL Recruitment 2020, Walk in Interview for Visiting Doctor

GAIL Recruitment 2020: GAIL (India) Limited is conducting walk-in-interview for Part-Time Medical Consultant (Visiting Doctor) on temporary tenure basis for its LPG Booster station at G. Konduru, Vijayawada, Krishna District for providing medical services to persons engaged for carrying out Company’s business inside the premises of the installation. Eligible candidates can appear for the interview on 17 June 2020.

Important Dates

Interview Date – 17 June 2020 (Wednesday)

Time - 10 AM to 1 PM

GAIL Vacancy Details

Visiting Doctor

Eligibility Criteria for GAIL Visiting Doctor Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

MBBS. However, candidates possessing Diploma in Industrial Health besides MBBS degree will be given preference. The candidate should possess valid registration with Medical Council of India.

Minimum 1-year of experience. However,candidates having experience in Industrial environment will be given preference.

Frequency of the Visit:

Twice a week with a duration of 1 hour in each visit.

Remuneration:

Rs. 2,500/-per hour payable on monthly basis and local conveyance of Rs. 7.40 per km would be reimbursed from the place of residence to GAIL’s premises and back to residence for each visit.

How to Apply for GAIL Visiting Doctor Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can attend interview along with a copy of detailed resume, testimonials confirming the qualifications & experience in original with one set of attested photocopies and two recent passport size photographs at GAIL (India) Limited, LPG Booster Station, G Konduru, Vijayawada, Krishna District on 17 June 2020 from 10 am to 1 PM.

GAIL Visiting Doctor Recruitment Notification 2020

