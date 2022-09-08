GAIL Recruitment 2022 through GATE 2023: Check Details Here

GAIL Recruitment 2022 through GATE 2023: GAIL (India) Limited is hiring for Executive Trainee (Chemical). Candidates can check important dates, vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details.

GAIL Recruitment 2022 through GATE 2023: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship Natural Gas company, is looking for young Graduate Engineers for filling up Executive Trainee (Chemical) posts by using GATE‐2023 Marks. Vacancies are available in the disciplines of Chemical, Civil, GATELTEL (TC/TM), and BIS during the year 2023.

Those who are interested in this job can apply for GATE 2023 on or before 30 September 2022 and appear for the same.

After that, candidates will be required to apply online through the GAIL website: https://gailonline.com only, indicating their GATE‐2023 Registration Number. The relevant link will be made available from 1100 hrs on 14 February 2023 to 15 March 2023.

GATE Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application -n 14 February 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 15 March 2023

GAIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee (Chemical)

Executive Trainee (Civil)

Executive Trainee (GAILTEL TC/TM)

Executive Trainee (BIS)

Eligibility Criteria for GAIL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Executive Trainee (Chemical) - Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Chemical/Petrochemical /Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology /Chemical Technology & Polymer Science/ Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology with minimum 65% marks.

Executive Trainee (Civil) - Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil with minimum 65% marks.

Executive Trainee (GAILTEL TC/TM) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electronics / Electronics & Communication /Electronics & Telecommunication / Telecommunication / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical & Telecommunication with minimum 65% marks. 4 Executive Trainee (BIS) Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology with minimum 65% marks OR Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and 03 years Master’s Degree in Computer Application (MCA) with minimum 65 % marks.

Age Limit:

26 years

What is the selection process for GATE 2023 ?

The selection will be done on the basis of Group Discussion and/ or Personal Interviews.